Linda Evangelista returns to runway to close Fendi show at New York Fashion Week
Supermodel Linda Evangelista returned to the catwalk for the first time in more than a decade this week.The 57-year-old closed this year’s Fendi show on Friday (9 September) during New York Fashion Week.The show marked the 25th anniversary of the Italian fashion house’s iconic Baguette bag. In commemoration, the designer unveiled a collaboration with both Marc Jacobs and Tiffany & Co.Evangelista walked the runway in a dramatic Tiffany blue cape gown that swept the floor as she went.The model has avoided the spotlight for more than five years after she claimed to have been left “permanently deformed” by a...
Kate! Christy! Kim! The Fendi Front Row was as A-List as it Gets
Does it get more major than this? Friday was technically the first day of New York Fashion Week and already, it’s hard to imagine a more show-stopping front row than the turn out for Fendi’s. More from WWDFront Row at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2022Private Policy RTW Spring 2023Overcoat RTW Spring 2023 Held at Hammerstein Ballroom in midtown Manhattan, the Friday night show — a collaboration between Kim Jones and Marc Jacobs — brought out the designers’ many famous friends. Kim Kardashian is often, easily, the biggest celebrity name to sit front row at any show she attends, but her arrival...
Carolina Herrera's new line 'The Secret Garden' unveiled at NY Fashion Week
Carolina Herrera breathed spring back to life at Monday's New York Fashion Week show with a romantic portrayal of nature and beauty, accentuating that the brand's modern and striking feminine aesthetics work for every woman throughout the seasons and decades. Inspired by one of his favorite childhood novels, "The Secret...
Kim Kardashian ‘snubbed’ by Anna Wintour in ‘awkward’ moment at Fendi New York Fashion Week show
Fans believe Kim Kardashian was snubbed by Anna Wintour during an “awkward” moment captured at the star-studded Fendi show at New York Fashion Week. In the clip, which has since gone viral on social media, the 41-year-old reality star is seated front row next to Sex and the City actor Sarah Jessica Parker. As the two stand up and clap for the show’s finale, Kim notices Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour seated across the catwalk. Kim mouths “Hi” to Wintour, and SJP waves her hands at the fashion icon.
Kendall Jenner Returns to New York Fashion Week in Proenza Schouler Show Alongside Friend Bella Hadid
Kendall Jenner is kicking off the New York Fashion Week in style!. The supermodel impressed the crowd on Friday while gracing the runway for Proenza Schouler Show alongside friend Bella Hadid at Hall Des Lumieres in New York City. For the fall/winter collection, Jenner, 26, rocked a white crochet dress...
Kourtney Kardashian Delivers Logomania Denim in Sharp Boots With Travis Barker for Tommy Hilfiger’s NYFW Show
Kourtney Kardashian made a denim statement while attending Tommy Hilfiger’s “Tommy Factory” show — the brand’s first during New York Fashion Week since 2019. Arriving in Brooklyn with husband Travis Barker and mom Kris Jenner on Sunday night, Kardashian wore an ensemble from Hilfiger’s new collaboration with British designer Richard Quinn. Her outfit prominently featured a collared denim jumpsuit with a zip-up silhouette, covered in a mixed checkerboard print of Quinn’s signature rounded flowers and Hilfiger’s new “TH” monogram, created with artist Fergus Purcell. Completing the star’s ensemble were dark sunglasses and a studded top-handle shoulder bag, given a burst of edgy sparkle from a set of Eera’s pavé diamond and white gold drop earrings: a $5,508 Tokyo charm and $5,805 Key.
Zaya Wade Runs Fashionably Late in a Full Fendi Ensemble and Cream Slingback Pumps
Running late, Zaya Wade stepped dramatically out of an elevator, sharing her best model walk before heading out the door in head-to-toe Fendi. The fashion-forward teen wore a tan suiting-inspired mini dress with thick shoulder straps that transitioned to an off-the-shoulder moment. Following a high neck, the skirt cascaded in a short wrap style, and was cinched inwards with a tan and gold belt. Wade wore layered gold necklaces and carried a matching “Baguette” bag with a monogrammed print and chain strap and soon, she was ready to take on her day. Stylish step after stylish step, Wade’s look was embellished with cream...
Nicky Hilton Rothschild stuns in stylish black pantsuit and Olivia Palermo dons fun multicolored jacket at Pamella Roland fashion show during NYFW
Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Olivia Palermo stunned at the Pamella Roland fashion show in New York City on Monday. Hilton Rothschild, 38, donned a low-cut sparkly black blazer held together by a large button in the center. She matched it to her tight trousers and high heels. The New York...
hypebeast.com
Timberland’s “BOLD” Move for FW22 Introduces a New Product Lineup
As a global outdoor and work-inspired brand, Timberland has built a solid reputation for melding elements of street style with nature. Its iconic yellow work boot has become a global, wardrobe staple. And with celebrating its 50th anniversary next year, the brand is showing no signs of slowing down productivity.
Tory Burch embraces flats and flowy form in new collection
NEW YORK — (AP) — With a spectacular Hudson River sunset as a backdrop, models wearing dusty colors streamed onto a cement runway, as Tory Burch’s vision for spring and summer 2023 came to life during New York Fashion Week. The open-air space at Pier 76 was...
wmagazine.com
The Can’t-Miss Designers of New York Fashion Week Spring 2023
New York Fashion Week is nearly upon us. And if you’ve attended previous seasons, this one’s calendar will give you flashbacks to just how packed it used to be. Some of the highlights are obvious—Tom Ford, anyone?—but there are others you’d do best not to let slip through the cracks. Here, a roundup of the five labels and designers to keep on your radar in the week to come.
hypebeast.com
Depop Collaborators: Makayla Wray Brings Her Inventive Artistry to the Streets of New York City
Fashion designer Makayla Wray grew up in Pittsburgh, feeding her passion for expression through clothing by attending The Art Institute of Pittsburgh. This upbringing began to shape her creative outlook, but it was not until she moved to New York City and began her namesake brand that she truly discovered her inspiration — the everyday sights and sounds as well as the multiple colorful cultures that converge in the city.
hypebeast.com
Reinterpreted Elements of Nature Fueled LaQuan Smith’s SS23 Collection
Elevated, elegant and sexy are three appropriate words to describe the artistic fashion design approach of LaQuan Smith and his affinity for creating men’s and women’s ready-to-wear. Albeit his most recent collection did not profile any menswear items, Smith still delivered a fanciful presentation, with reinterpreted elements of nature fueling his Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
Kourtney Kardashian Makes A Romantic Statement in Leather & Lace with Travis Barker at Her Boohoo Fashion Show
Kourtney Kardashian took the romantic route while dressing for her Boohoo collaboration’s fashion show during New York Fashion Week — naturally, with a rock n’ roll edge to boot. The “Kardashians” star arrived from the backstage at The High Line for the occasion, hand-in-hand with husband Travis Barker. Posing solo on the red carpet, Kardashian wore a black faux leather coat from her collection. The $90 style featured a sharp collar and double-breasted silhouette, which Kardashian knotted to cover up her $35 sheer lace catsuit — the same ensemble she wore in the collaboration’s campaign. Completing her outfit with a romantic spin...
Alo Yoga Debuts First Luxury Collection At New York Fashion Week: See The Collection Here
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.Alo Yoga is stretching, bending and breaking the mold. The Los Angeles-based activewear label is bridging the gap between wellness and fashion with its first foray into luxury ready-to-wear and just presented its first-ever collection at New York Fashion Week.On Sept. 10, the leading fashion and lifestyle brand debuted its Holiday 2022 capsule collection, titled Aspen, at Spring Studios, featuring many high-end après-ski styles and options to wear while hitting the slopes.The line...
hypebeast.com
Gucci's New adidas Gazelle Colorways Offer Pairs for the Bold or Subtle Sneakerhead
Yesterday, Alessandro Michele‘s Gucci released its comprehensive Fall 2022 “Exquisite” collection, delivering a smattering of dazzling ready-to-wear alongside a large array of collaborative. looks, most of which leant towards regal Renaissance themes. Now, the house follows up on its footwear with the introduction of two new adidas...
hotnewhiphop.com
Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio Fuel Dating Rumours During New York Fashion Week
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid have both gone through unexpected (and even traumatic) breakups in the past year, but according to Page Six, the actor and model appear to have found solstice in each other, as they've reportedly been spending some time together in recent weeks – most notably during the ongoing New York Fashion Week festivities this past weekend.
Kim Kardashian Dazzles in an Iridescent Fendi Gown and Crystal Studded Block Heels at Fendi’s 2023 Resort Show
Kim Kardashian attended Fendi’s ’23 resort show yesterday at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York following a slew of star studded guests. Sparkling from head to toe, the former “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star wore a full Fendi look from its fall ’22 collection, which consisted of a lengthy gown and bedazzled footwear.
Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance at Vogue World Fashion Row In Oversized Patent Leather Coat & Chunky Rain Boots
The Vogue World event during New York Fashion Week brought out an A-list roster of VIP’s. Vogue magazine celebrated its 130th anniversary with a live runway show and fashion experience. The event turned into a star-studded affair with Kendall Jenner, Serena Williams, Joan Smalls, Gigi and Bella Hadid and...
hypebeast.com
Mailchimp Works With Emerging Black Designers for New Fashion Collection
Mailchimp has released a limited-edition collection in collaboration with five emerging black designers who are breaking through the industry with their outstanding designs. The project, alongside the Black in Fashion Council, coincides with the marketing platform’s first-ever pop-up shop at New York Fashion Week’s NYFW: The Shows. The event and collection launch is part of Mailchimp’s “Guess Less, Sell More” initiative which is the brand’s creative campaign to show how easy it is for small to mid-sized businesses to “take the guesswork” out of their marketing strategy. For the collection itself, designers Muehleder, Samantha Black, Izayla, Atelier Ndigo, and Kwame Adusei were commissioned to create five separate pieces to be sold at the pop-up and online.
