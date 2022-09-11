ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Killed In Car Accident On Sunday

A heartbreaking story out of New York on Sunday. Per the Associated Press: "Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the [NYC] area, was killed in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Akron Beacon Journal

Missing 17-year-old girl from Twinsburg found, school superintendent tweets

A 17-year-old Twinsburg girl who went missing Tuesday morning has been found in Atlanta, according to an email sent out Sunday evening by Twinsburg schools Superintendent Kathryn Powers. "I have the very best news to share with you!  Mrs. Eleanor Linek just confirmed that her daughter, Emma, has been found!" Powers wrote.  "Emma is currently in a police precinct in Atlanta awaiting reunification with her family."
TWINSBURG, OH
