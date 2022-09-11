Read full article on original website
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Instagram worthy spots at The New Starling HotelMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
2022 Atlanta Wine & Food Festival kick off its 11th year this weekKwame Ofosu (Askwame)Atlanta, GA
Port Authority cop, former MLB pitcher killed in wrong-way crash on his way to Manhattan 9/11 service
A Port Authority police officer was killed in a wrong-way crash as he made his way to the 9/11 memorial service in Manhattan on Sunday, according to police.
Former MLB Pitcher Killed In Car Accident On Sunday
A heartbreaking story out of New York on Sunday. Per the Associated Press: "Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the [NYC] area, was killed in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams."
Former Georgia Tech student, 22, killed in NW Atlanta wreck
A bright 22-year-old woman was slowly working her way to finishing an electrical engineering degree from Georgia Tech wh...
Missing 17-year-old girl from Twinsburg found, school superintendent tweets
A 17-year-old Twinsburg girl who went missing Tuesday morning has been found in Atlanta, according to an email sent out Sunday evening by Twinsburg schools Superintendent Kathryn Powers. "I have the very best news to share with you! Mrs. Eleanor Linek just confirmed that her daughter, Emma, has been found!" Powers wrote. "Emma is currently in a police precinct in Atlanta awaiting reunification with her family." ...
Atlanta attorney Page Pate dies in drowning accident off St. Simons Island
Atlanta attorney Page Pate, regarded for his courtroom prowess and thoughtful radio and TV commentary, died Sunday in a ...
Anthony Varvaro updates – Tributes pour in for former MLB star and Port Authority officer who died in head-on car crash
TRIBUTES are pouring in for Anthony Varvaro, former Red Sox and Atlanta Braves star who gave up his baseball career to become a Port Authority police officer. The former MLB player tragically died after his car was hit by a wrong-way driver. Varvaro was reportedly on his way to a...
11 security guards shot, 4 fatally, in metro Atlanta in recent months
At least 11 security guards have been shot, four fatally, in metro Atlanta since April 2021....
What’s a hospital worth? The decision to close a downtown institution
Georgia-based Wellstar has announced plans to close Atlanta Medical Center. What will vanish are healthcare services to tens of thousands of people, downtown Atlanta jobs for highly-paid professionals as well as blue-collar workers, and the money spent by a large institution and its employees on goods and services in the area.
MLB World Reacts To Former Pitcher's Heartbreaking Death
A former Major League Baseball pitcher turned police officer was tragically killed in a car accident on Sunday. Anthony Varvaro, a former pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a New York City area police officer, was killed in a car accident on his way to a 9/11 memorial. The...
