14-year-old in custody in knifepoint robbery of Bronx man using walker
NEW YORK - Police have arrested a 14-year-old they say robbed a man using a walker at knifepoint .
The whole thing was caught on surveillance video.
It happened in a building on Bryant Avenue near Seneca Avenue in the Bronx Friday after 7 p.m.
Police say the suspect attacked the victim, 69, as he got into the elevator while using his walker.
Video shows the suspect with a knife. Police say he robbed the man of $13.
The suspect was arrested Saturday night. He faces robbery and weapon charges.
Comments / 6