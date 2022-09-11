ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

14-year-old in custody in knifepoint robbery of Bronx man using walker

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dqyCH_0hr92xmL00

Bronx man with walker robbed at knifepoint inside elevator 00:26

NEW YORK - Police have arrested a 14-year-old they say robbed a man using a walker at knifepoint .

The whole thing was caught on surveillance video.

It happened in a building on Bryant Avenue near Seneca Avenue in the Bronx Friday after 7 p.m.

Police say the suspect attacked the victim, 69, as he got into the elevator while using his walker.

Video shows the suspect with a knife. Police say he robbed the man of $13.

The suspect was arrested Saturday night. He faces robbery and weapon charges.

Comments / 6

Johnny Petriella
2d ago

you have to take matters into your own hands because the lower ain't going to do a damn thing but let him out in the streets again to commit another crime or maybe murder

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#The Bronx#Violent Crime
PIX11

Brooklyn man arrested in fatal Bedford-Stuyvesant stabbing: NYPD

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Authorities announced the arrest of a suspect in a fatal stabbing in Bedford-Stuyvesant late Monday. Dennis Peniston, 36, faces a charge of murder in connection to the incident that unfolded in his apartment building on Vernon Avenue near Nostrand Avenue around 9:55 p.m. Sunday, officials said. Officers answering a 911 call […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

Bronx armed mugger fleeing NYPD falls between subway cars, electrocuted by third rail

An armed mugger fleeing cops on a Bronx subway train died early Tuesday when he fell between cars and was electrocuted by the third rail, police said. The crook and three teenage accomplices had just robbed a 46-year-old man at gunpoint on a No. 2 train when cops alerted to the robbery stopped the train at the E. 180th St. station about 5:30 a.m., police said. The cops quickly apprehended the ...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

2 men shot in the Bronx, police say

JEROME PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) – Two men were injured in a shooting in the Bronx Monday afternoon, according to police. The shooting was at East 201st Street and Decatur Avenue around 3 p.m., NYPD officials said. One man was shot in the arm and groin, and the other man was shot in the right […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Police find missing Bronx girl, 16

Update: The teen was found in safe condition, police said late Tuesday. After she was found, PIX11 removed her name and photo from this post. THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police are searching for a Bronx teen who has been missing since Friday, officials said on Tuesday. The 16-year-old girl was last seen leaving her home […]
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Morris Heights: Murder Inquiry Opens after 25-Year-Old Woman Dies from Gunshot Injury

A murder investigation has been launched following the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old woman in the Morris Heights section of The Bronx. On Sunday, June 19, at around 8.45 p.m., police responded to a 911 call regarding a woman who had been shot opposite 1631 Nelson Avenue in Morris Heights, located in the 46th Precinct. “Upon arrival, officers observed a 25-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the neck,” an NYPD spokesperson said.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

3 firefighters, 3 others hurt in Bronx fire

NEW YORK -- Multiple people were hurt Tuesday after a fire broke out at an apartment building in the Bronx.It happened on Davidson Avenue in the Fordham Manor section.The deputy chief on scene told CBS2 firefighters rescued three people, who were then taken to a local hospital.Three firefighters were also hurt, two with minor injuries. The extent of the third firefighter's injuries is not clear.The cause of the fire is not yet known.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYPD investigating after 2 shot in Williamsbridge section of Bronx

NEW YORK -- Gunfire broke out in the Bronx on Monday afternoon, leaving two people wounded.CBS2's Tim McNicholas has the latest from the Williamsbridge section of the borough.Police taped off much of the area around Decatur at East 201st Street.Down the block, five officers were seen investigating the shooting, and right next to them were two small cones, which are often used to mark shell casings.It all started just after 3 p.m. Police say one male was shot twice, once in the arm and once in the groin. Another was shot in the leg.One victim took himself to the hospital, while the other was transported by ambulance. One went to Montefiore and the other to St. Barnabas. Police say both are expected to survive.McNicholas spoke to a man who was working in the area who said there is so much road construction happening that he didn't hear the shots, but knew something was wrong when he saw people frantically running from the area.There was no immediate word from police on a motive or any information on the shooter or shooters.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
107K+
Followers
24K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy