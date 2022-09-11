Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Experience at Wok N Fire - South BarringtonChicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
The Best Ramen I have ever had in my life is in LombardChicago Food KingLombard, IL
I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in SchaumburgChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
DeKalb Kite Fest on 9/11Adrian HolmanDekalb, IL
The Young and the Restless flirts with danger but shows no signs of following throughCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Helipad, stables part of biggest ask in Kane County
165/197 Schneider Road in Elburn (Zillow) A 151-acre estate west of Chicago that includes a helipad, horse stables and a riding area is seeking $7.4 million, a price that tops the chart of local ambitions in the current market. The home is located in Elburn, a far west suburb of Chicago,...
Number of teachers pledging to teach Critical Race Theory in Harvey stagnates at 4 in August
There were no new teachers in Harvey who signed the pledge in August, according to an online pledge from the Zinn Education Project. The pledge was signed by four teachers the month before. It now has four pledges from Harvey teachers by August. They are one of the thousands of US teachers...
DeKalb County Finance Committee met Sept. 7
Here is the agenda provided by the committee: 1. Roll Call 2. Approval of Agenda 3. Approval of Minutes 4. Public Comments5. A Resolution Authorizing the County Board Chair to Assign a Mobile Home Tax Sale Certificate of Purchase 6. Delinquent... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 16:38.
UIC Nursing study seeks to improve the return of research results to participants
Denise Kent By Deborah Ziff Soriano Over the course of four years, around 1,200 patients enrolled in a UIC-led study of long COVID-19 will spend hours with scientists and subject themselves to lab work, questionnaires, procedures and genetic testing. Researchers will gather "a tremendous...
Video shows armed men mugging victim in Wicker Park - minutes before Chicago cops were ordered to stop chasing them
A newly released surveillance video shows a serial armed robbery team mugging a man at gunpoint in Wicker Park on Friday morning. Minutes after the footage was recorded, Chicago police officers spotted the robbers in their getaway car nearby, but a CPD supervisor ordered the cops...
McGill slams SAFE-T Act: 'Offenders who violated and escaped, we took back into custody'
Illinois Senate 11th District candidate Thomas McGill is calling on the state's politicians to overturn the controversial Safe-T Act. "Truth about Safe-T Act no one is talking about," McGill tweeted. "I worked the house arrest program in Cook County. Offenders who violated and escaped,...
City of Palos Heights Planning & Zoning Committee met Aug 23
Here is the agenda provided by the committee: 1. Call to Order 2. Roll Call3. Approval of P&Z Committee Meeting Minutes: July 26, 2022 4. New Business 4(a) PUD Ordinance O-15-20: Request for Deadline Extension by CIMA Developers... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 17:33. Illinois U.S. Rep...
