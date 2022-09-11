ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grange, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oakpark.com

Legendary 1962 Friars football team to mark 60th anniversary

In this modern era of Illinois high school football, younger fans and alumni are more likely to recall great Fenwick High School teams from the IHSA state playoffs era, which began in 1974. But older fans will fondly recall a dominant squad that took the field 60 years ago. The...
OAK PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Sports
City
La Grange, IL
City
Western Springs, IL
La Grange, IL
Sports
City
Mason, IL
Western Springs, IL
Sports
Scorebook Live

Chicago’s Mother McAuley wins 2022 Adidas LIVT title

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – If Mother McAuley’s volleyball team was looking for a signature win this season, the Mighty Macs definitely found it on Saturday. Led by the tenacious play of outside hitter Ellie White and middle hitter Ellery Rees, top-seeded McAuley of Chicago powered past second-seeded ...
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

NIU Set to Host SEC's Vanderbilt Saturday

The NIU Huskies welcome Vanderbilt, the only SEC team ever to play in Huskie Stadium, for a return visit. The teams, who meet for the fifth time Saturday, played in DeKalb in 1997, with the Commodores coming away with a 17-7 victory. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:
DEKALB, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junior Tennis#Junior Boys#Tennis Players
dominicanstar.com

Fenwick Closes Sale and Agreement on Priory Campus

Fenwick High School and Dominican University officially closed their sale and agreement on The Priory on May 19. The Priory, Dominican’s additional campus down Division Street, was an asset to the University since it was purchased from the Dominican Friars religious order in 2002. Before President Glena Temple was...
RIVER FOREST, IL
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Chicago: Giordano's at The Curragh Irish Pub

Many people said a must-try Chicago deep dish pizza spot is Giordano's. So we googled one that was not too far from our hotel, and also one that was not too busy. Turns out, the one we found was take-out only, but the adjacent restaurant, The Curragh Irish Pub, offers Giordano's pizzas on their menu (they also offer food from another adjacent restaurant - Que Onda Mexican Restaurant). and there was no wait for a table!
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
spotonillinois.com

Helipad, stables part of biggest ask in Kane County

165/197 Schneider Road in Elburn (Zillow) A 151-acre estate west of Chicago that includes a helipad, horse stables and a riding area is seeking $7.4 million, a price that tops the chart of local ambitions in the current market. The home is located in Elburn, a far west suburb of Chicago,...
ELBURN, IL
WGN TV

See homes of key mobsters on suburban Gangster Tours

OAK PARK – This Fall you can immerse yourself in the world of some of Chicago’s legendary organized crime figures. It’s all part of the “There Goes the Neighbor Hood” Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour happening on September 18 and October 16. John Binder...
CHICAGO, IL
Affricity

What Chicago suburb suffered the worst declines?

Although many arguments can be made that Gary suffered the worst decline I don’t think it should be mentioned cause that probably popped to the top of everyone’s heads. :) Bukharin: I had to take the metra to flossmore the other day. Passing Harvey was an experience. All the buildings near the station were collapsing.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy