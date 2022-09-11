Read full article on original website
Political Leaders in Chicago don’t Talk to Each Other About a Shared Problem with MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Now is the time to spot monarch butterflies on their 3,000-mile migration through ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
My Experience at Wok N Fire - South BarringtonChicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Secret menu exposed: Chipotle nixed the $3 TikTok-famous burrito hackJennifer GeerChicago, IL
How high did Winnetka junior tennis player Ingrid Fiedler rank in Girls' 16 singles bracket by week ending Sept. 2?
Barrington tennis player Horace Seely-Brown won 34 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 12 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Sept. 3. Their 34 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus... 05:25. 05:19. 05:09. How...
How high did Lake Bluff junior tennis player Gabriel Fere rank in Boys' 12 bracket in week ending Sept. 3?
Libertyville tennis player Michael Barhoum is ranked 5,630th in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Sept. 3. They had 82 total points, split between 82 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
Legendary 1962 Friars football team to mark 60th anniversary
In this modern era of Illinois high school football, younger fans and alumni are more likely to recall great Fenwick High School teams from the IHSA state playoffs era, which began in 1974. But older fans will fondly recall a dominant squad that took the field 60 years ago. The...
Nazareth Academy coach suspended after attacking Marist player on sideline
LA GRANGE PARK, Ill. — A Catholic high school football coach was suspended after a video captured him attacking a player on the opposing team. Nazareth Academy, located in La Grange Park, played host to Marist High School on Friday. Late in the second quarter, Nazareth’s quarterback scrambles toward his team’s sideline and was tackled […]
Chicago’s Mother McAuley wins 2022 Adidas LIVT title
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – If Mother McAuley’s volleyball team was looking for a signature win this season, the Mighty Macs definitely found it on Saturday. Led by the tenacious play of outside hitter Ellie White and middle hitter Ellery Rees, top-seeded McAuley of Chicago powered past second-seeded ...
NIU Set to Host SEC's Vanderbilt Saturday
The NIU Huskies welcome Vanderbilt, the only SEC team ever to play in Huskie Stadium, for a return visit. The teams, who meet for the fifth time Saturday, played in DeKalb in 1997, with the Commodores coming away with a 17-7 victory. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:
Hinsdale girl is model for the newest ‘American Girl’ doll
CHICAGO — Rio Lewis, 11, from Hinsdale, is the face of the new “American Girl” doll named Claudie Wells. Rio stopped by WGN’s News at 4 p.m. to talk about her new claim to fame and the new doll. Watch the full interview in the video...
Longtime Westmont restaurant to close: 'This place is an icon'
On Tuesday, loyal patrons of the Crystal Bohemian Restaurant flocked to the eatery in hopes of enjoying one final meal. WBBM Newsradio’s Rachel Pierson reports.
Ad from Sept 1974 in Chicago. Any of these restaurants still around?
I'm shocked that Ron of japan Is still there and in the same spot!. But "The Matterhorn" restaurant on 123rd & Lagrange in Palos got changed to an Irish spot called Hackney's, and has now been demolished and rebuilt to a Wu's House asian restaurant.
Fenwick Closes Sale and Agreement on Priory Campus
Fenwick High School and Dominican University officially closed their sale and agreement on The Priory on May 19. The Priory, Dominican’s additional campus down Division Street, was an asset to the University since it was purchased from the Dominican Friars religious order in 2002. Before President Glena Temple was...
Photos: See Inside The $5.95M Historic Gold Coast Home From ‘Ferris Bueller's Day Off'
You might recognize the home at 1401 N. Dearborn St., in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood, but you aren't exactly sure how. Or from what. It may be the French Rocco-style formal dining room, the crystal chandelier, the marble floor foyer, or the grand staircase. Or, it could be the outside...
Visit Chicago: Giordano's at The Curragh Irish Pub
Many people said a must-try Chicago deep dish pizza spot is Giordano's. So we googled one that was not too far from our hotel, and also one that was not too busy. Turns out, the one we found was take-out only, but the adjacent restaurant, The Curragh Irish Pub, offers Giordano's pizzas on their menu (they also offer food from another adjacent restaurant - Que Onda Mexican Restaurant). and there was no wait for a table!
Helipad, stables part of biggest ask in Kane County
165/197 Schneider Road in Elburn (Zillow) A 151-acre estate west of Chicago that includes a helipad, horse stables and a riding area is seeking $7.4 million, a price that tops the chart of local ambitions in the current market. The home is located in Elburn, a far west suburb of Chicago,...
See homes of key mobsters on suburban Gangster Tours
OAK PARK – This Fall you can immerse yourself in the world of some of Chicago’s legendary organized crime figures. It’s all part of the “There Goes the Neighbor Hood” Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour happening on September 18 and October 16. John Binder...
The Best Ramen I have ever had in my life is in Lombard
I love Ramen and I feel that I have found my favorite Ramen in all of Illinois that I will now share with my readers. The name is Kitakata Ramen Ban Naiin Lombard. Spicy Miso RamenPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.
What Chicago suburb suffered the worst declines?
Although many arguments can be made that Gary suffered the worst decline I don’t think it should be mentioned cause that probably popped to the top of everyone’s heads. :) Bukharin: I had to take the metra to flossmore the other day. Passing Harvey was an experience. All the buildings near the station were collapsing.
Number of teachers pledging to teach Critical Race Theory in Harvey stagnates at 4 in August
There were no new teachers in Harvey who signed the pledge in August, according to an online pledge from the Zinn Education Project. The pledge was signed by four teachers the month before. It now has four pledges from Harvey teachers by August. They are one of the thousands of US teachers...
INCREDIBLE VIDEO: Water jets into the air as Chicago is hit by flooding
CHICAGO - Crazy video shows water jetting into the air as Chicago was hit by relentless rain and flooding on Sunday, leaving residents unable to leave homes or even drive in some areas. This video was taken in Albany Park at Harding and Lawrence in the morning. Streets all over...
