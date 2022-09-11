ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph addresses replacing Scott Frost: 'This is about Nebraska football'

Mickey Joseph is getting ready for his new role as Nebraska’s interim coach as the program is searching for a new head coach. Joseph will be shifting from an assistant role to a head coaching role with the Cornhuskers. He knows how important this change will be for the program per Sam McKewon of the Omaha-World Herald.
saturdaytradition.com

Brent Venables shares his thoughts on Nebraska while growing up: 'Obviously I wasn't good enough'

Brent Venables gave his thoughts on watching Nebraska football throughout his childhood and realizing that he was not good enough to play for Nebraska. Venables’ Oklahoma team will be playing against Nebraska on Saturday. He will be facing a Nebraska team that is in a much different place than the program he watched growing up. Nebraska recently fired head coach Scott Frost and will look to find a permanent replacement.
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football announces promotion to member of Mickey Joseph's staff

Nebraska football is going through some changes. The program announced Mickey Joseph’s replacement at receivers coach now that he will be the head coach until further notice. The team’s former offensive analyst, Mike Cassano, will now be the receivers coach in Lincoln. This season is his 5th season at...
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph addresses Ochaun Mathis' 'losing culture' claim during opening press conference

Mickey Joseph is trying to lead Nebraska forward in the post-Scott Frost era, and he’s not putting up with claims of a losing culture for the program. Ochaun Mathis, TCU transfer spoke up on this transition, mentioning how the Huskers need to change their “losing culture.” According to Mathis, a number of players don’t even know what it looks like to win.
saturdaytradition.com

Big Ten Network analysts discuss Mickey Joseph's next steps at Nebraska

Mickey Joseph was named the interim head coach at Nebraska following the long overdue firing of head coach Scott Frost. Joseph is in quite the spot – not expected to turn anything around or even succeed, more to be used as a stepping stone as the program searches for its next head coach.
saturdaytradition.com

FOX CFB analyst RJ Young names Top 5 candidates for Nebraska coaching vacancy

R.J. Young is one of the latest people to suggest who should be the next head coach at Nebraska. His list is interesting to say the least. Nebraska fired Scott Frost on Sunday after he lost to Georgia Southern just one day before. Nebraska WR coach Mickey Joseph will be the team’s interim HC until further notice, but will also be considered for the job.
saturdaytradition.com

Primary target for Nebraska's head coaching vacancy revealed, per report

The pressure is on for Trev Alberts and Nebraska after firing head coach Scott Frost. Since 2018, the Huskers were never able to get on track under Frost. He was finally fired Sunday in the middle of his fifth season with the program, and now Nebraska must find the right guy to fill the void.
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football featured in 'SEC Shorts' episode on CFB ER following Week 2

Nebraska football found itself in a disappointing group during Week 2 and the final result ended up costing Scott Frost his job with the Huskers. Though Frost’s job status was already in limbo, everything came crashing down with a loss to Sun Belt program Georgia Southern. The Huskers were not the only surprising team to struggle in Week 2.
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit admits defeat, apologizes for preseason B1G West pick

Kirk Herbstreit has made a lot of picks and predictions in his broadcasting career. Needless to say, the one he made in the B1G West for 2022 did not pan out. That’s putting things mildly with Herbstreit picking Nebraska to win the West and post a turnaround season under Scott Frost. Frost is now out with the program firing him on Sunday after a 1-2 start to the season and a loss to Georgia Southern.
