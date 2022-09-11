Read full article on original website
SEMO FB Notes: Norman deals with being on sidelines - for awhile
CARBONDALE, Ill. – It’s difficult to say when the last time that Bryce Norman had to stand on the sidelines and watch a football game be played. The former Jackson High School star, and current Southeast Missouri State standout linebacker, has excelled to the point throughout his life where no coach in their right mind wouldn’t utilize him to the maximum degree. However, after being called for a targeting call against Iowa State in the opening week of the season, Norman had to remain on the sidelines for the remainder of that game, as well as the first half of the Redhawks’ game on Saturday at Southern Illinois.
Salukis’ women’s soccer defeats SEMO 1-0; gets revenge for War of the Wheel
SIU traveled to Cape Girardeau, Missouri to face the Redhawks of Southeast Missouri State on Sunday, September 11. The Dawgs left with a win, getting revenge for last night’s disappointing loss in football. SEMO totaled many more shots on the goal tonight, but the Salukis were the only ones...
Southern Illinois Women’s Golf places Ninth out of 15 Teams at Missouri Statet Invitational
The SIU women’s golf team traveled to Springfield, Missouri where they faced off in an invitational hosted by the Bears of Missouri State. The event took place from Monday to Tuesday, September 12-13. The Salukis placed ninth out of the 15 teams at the event, totaling 910 points total....
New Madrid hoop star is quite the 'catch' in football, too
NEW MADRID – You could forgive New Madrid County Central junior basketball standout, Jadis Jones if he was spending every minute of his free time this fall on the basketball court honing his skills, which will assuredly take him to the next level of competition. However, Jones couldn’t forgive himself if he didn’t follow another passion of his, which is playing football.
Local legend remembered: George Woods, a two-time Olympic silver medalist and world record holder in the shot put died Aug. 30
SIKESTON — George Woods, a Sikeston native and three-time Olympian but often a forgotten local legend, passed away Aug. 30 in Edwardsville, Illinois. Woods was known for his competitive nature and ability to come through with his best performances on the biggest stages. He won the silver medal in shot put in the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City and again in the 1972 Olympics in Munich. Wood also finished seventh at the 1976 Olympics in Toronto.
Controversial NextGen Silica Mine Appears Favored by Power Brokers
An alleged cabal of Missouri’s most powerful political and financial forces schemed for years trying to ram through an open pit fracking sand mine in Ste. Genevieve County, according to recent conversations with state level representatives, former park employees, lobbyists, and board members of environmental organizations. The system appears rigged against those living near the controversial NextGen Silica mine situated between popular Hawn State Park and serene Hickory Canyons Natural Area. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the environment’s main state regulator, is tasked with protecting residents from industrial carcinogens and airborne pollutants by, in this particular case, scrutinizing the intent and behavior of mining operations and policing their actions when necessary, not rubber stamping mines near beloved parks for a handful of special interests and suggested political quid pro quo in the form of standard road improvements.
State representative and state senator visit Vienna High School
VIENNA, Ill. (KBSI) – Special visitors came to Vienna High School Monday. State Representative Patrick Windhorst (R) and State Senator Dale Fowler (R) got to experience being principal for a day as well as travel on the school bus and listen to the students and staff on their educational process.
Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
Brothers David (left) and Aaron Hundt of McGregor have rewarding careers on the river—David as a pilot and Aaron as a towboat captain for Paducah, Ky., based Marquette Transportation. The company transports cargo by barge on the nation’s inland waterways. (Submitted photo)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO District Fair is in full swing in Cape Girardeau, bringing with it plenty of rides, fair food, fun and more. Thousands of people attend the fair each day as they migrate towards their favorite areas as to what the event has to offer.
Calculating ebb and flow — specifically, where and when fish will feed — dominates the tournament angler’s thoughts when competing on a tidal fishery. Everyone has their favorite stage and that’s typically defined by location. Some spots favor the falling water, while others excel during incoming cycles.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Saint Francis Healthcare System has a new leader. The Healthcare System Board of Directors announced Justin Davison as their new president and chief executive officer. Davison takes over immediately. According to Saint Francis Healthcare, has served as system’s interim president and chief financial officer since...
