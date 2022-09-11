Read full article on original website
Clemson defensive player enters transfer portal
One of Clemson's defesnive players has hit the NCAA transfer portal. A team spokesperson confirmed to The Clemson Insider that junior linebacker Sergio Allen has entered the transfer portal. Allen, who (...)
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to cringy TAMU yell practice
Every decade and a half or so, a college football program that fancies itself among the nation’s elite makes the mistake of welcoming Appalachian State in September. In 2007, it was the Michigan Wolverines losing to the Mountaineers in a famous upset. Last Saturday it was the Texas A&M Aggies, complete with their $75 million man Jimbo Fisher at the helm, failing to ever lead en route to a 17-14 loss to App State.
Ole Miss Improves In AP Top 25 Poll Following Blowout Victory Over Central Arkansas
The Ole Miss Rebels improve in the AP Poll rankings after handling the Central Arkansas Bears at home.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska head coaching search: Power 5 head coach reportedly has interest in Husker vacancy
Nebraska’s head coaching search for a replacement for Scott Frost is underway, and AD Trev Alberts announced Sunday that the Huskers will enlist outside help for the national search. It will be an interesting search to follow, but one report has already listed a “primary target” for Alberts. According...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh addresses booing directed at Cade McNamara in Michigan Stadium
Michigan fans booed Cade McNamara as he walked onto the field in the second half against Hawai’i Saturday. The game was all but over. Michigan led 42-0 coming out of halftime and decided to give their starter a break. Head coach Jim Harbaugh made it official and announced JJ McCarthy as the starter in the postgame press conference.
Must-see Mid-Valley prep games Week 3: Volleyball, soccer and football
Game of the week: South Salem's football team (2-0) will open up league-play at home against 6A Grants Pass (2-0) on Saturday at 3 p.m. Here are the other must-see prep games across the Mid-Valley for Week 3 of the fall high school sports season. Girls soccer ...
247Sports
College football rankings: Georgia rises, Texas A&M, Notre Dame tumble in CBS Sports 131 entering Week 3
College football's Week 2 slate looked a little uninspiring on paper, but good thing football games aren't played on spreadsheets. Week 2 was an absolute bloodbath. Top-10 teams like Texas A&M, Baylor and Notre Dame all went down. Notre Dame and Texas A&M both lost at home to Sun Belt opponents, but it was the way they lost that was even more eye-opening. Both programs got absolutely bludgeoned by teams with far less-heralded resources and recruiting classes. CBS Sports ranked every team in FBS, from No. 1 to No. 131. entering Week 3; Notre Dame and Texas A&M fell drastically.
College Football’s Most—and Least—Picturesque Stadiums
Appalachian State and Army provide their fans with scenic backdrops. Others, well ... not so much.
Here's where Florida lands in CBS Sports' college football rankings
Week 2 of the 2022 college football season did not treat the Florida Gators well. After opening the season with an upset victory over the Utah Utes to catapult into the top 25, the Kentucky Wildcats came to Gainesville and left with a win to spoil the home SEC opener.
AP Top 25 Reality Check: Sun Belt gets slighted in rankings
The greatest weekend in the history of Sun Belt football was not enough to push any of the conference’s upstarts into The Associated Press poll. Marshall and Appalachian State were left at the top of the others receiving votes list in Sunday’s AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, the day after the Thundering Herd won at Notre Dame and the Mountaineers beat Texas A&M in College Station. The Fighting Irish fell all the way out of the rankings with their 0-2 start. The Aggies managed to stick at No. 24, a curious development with App State unranked. Oregon moved back in at No. 25 after getting blasted out of the rankings in Week 1 by Georgia.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day provides positive update on Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming for Week 3
Two standout players hope to be back on the field for Ohio State. Ohio State’s head coach Ryan Day offers an optimistic outlook for receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming ahead of this week’s showdown against Toledo. Smith-Njiba developed a hamstring injury in the season opener against Notre...
