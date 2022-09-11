Read full article on original website
Greg McElroy weighs in on Mickey Joseph's Week 3 Nebraska debut, potential 'new energy' for the Huskers
Greg McElroy gave his thoughts on Mickey Joseph’s debut as Nebraska’s interim head coach heading into the Week 3 matchup against Oklahoma. This will be a challenging game for Joseph, as he will be taking on a top 10 team in his first game. Joseph assumed the role as the interim head coach following Scott Frost’s exit on Sunday. Frost was fired after Nebraska’s latest loss to Georgia Southern.
Brent Venables shares his thoughts on Nebraska while growing up: 'Obviously I wasn't good enough'
Brent Venables gave his thoughts on watching Nebraska football throughout his childhood and realizing that he was not good enough to play for Nebraska. Venables’ Oklahoma team will be playing against Nebraska on Saturday. He will be facing a Nebraska team that is in a much different place than the program he watched growing up. Nebraska recently fired head coach Scott Frost and will look to find a permanent replacement.
Nebraska coaching search: Former Huskers assistant endorses Group of 5 coach as candidate
Nebraska’s coaching search following the firing of Scott Frost will be an interesting story to follow throughout the season. One person with connections to the Huskers recently endorsed a Group of 5 coach as a strong candidate for the vacancy. In a short thread on Twitter, Joe Moglia –...
247Sports analysts discuss state of Nebraska program, how program can move past Scott Frost
Nebraska was once one of the leading programs in college football. In the 1990s, under Tom Osborne, the Cornhuskers won 3 national championships. Now, they’re a shell of their former selves, winning just 16 games since 2018 and having not finished with a record over .500 since 2016. Scott...
Nebraska football announces promotion to member of Mickey Joseph's staff
Nebraska football is going through some changes. The program announced Mickey Joseph’s replacement at receivers coach now that he will be the head coach until further notice. The team’s former offensive analyst, Mike Cassano, will now be the receivers coach in Lincoln. This season is his 5th season at...
Mickey Joseph addresses Ochaun Mathis' 'losing culture' claim during opening press conference
Mickey Joseph is trying to lead Nebraska forward in the post-Scott Frost era, and he’s not putting up with claims of a losing culture for the program. Ochaun Mathis, TCU transfer spoke up on this transition, mentioning how the Huskers need to change their “losing culture.” According to Mathis, a number of players don’t even know what it looks like to win.
Trev Alberts addresses whether additional Nebraska coaches were fired alongside Scott Frost
Trev Alberts made it clear whether or not any coaches were fired alongside Scott Frost Sunday. “Just Coach Frost,” Alberts said during his Sunday afternoon press conference. “Mickey Joseph is the head coach, if he chooses to make some additional changes, we will support those changes as well, but I’m not aware of any he anticipates at this time.”
McKenzie Milton, former UCF QB, defends Scott Frost following firing at Nebraska
McKenzie Milton knows all about playing for Scott Frost. The former quarterback at UCF and later at Florida State took to Twitter to address the news of Sunday’s firing by Nebraska. Milton addressed being “bummed” things didn’t pan out in Lincoln for Frost, but he did defend Frost’s work...
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts explains why he didn't wait to fire Scott Frost
Trev Alberts decided to pull the plug on Scott Frost before his buyout price was lowered. He revealed why he chose to do it now instead of later per FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman. Nebraska would have had to pay Frost a $7.5 million buyout if it waited until Oct....
Nebraska head coaching search: BTN analyst expresses confidence in Husker AD Trev Alberts
Nebraska head coaching search is something that will be dominating the minds of Huskers until a decision is made. A familiar face on the Big Ten Network, Dave Revsine, weighed in on the news. Scott Frost’s tenure with Nebraska has come to an end. Revsine gave his opinion on the...
Primary target for Nebraska's head coaching vacancy revealed, per report
The pressure is on for Trev Alberts and Nebraska after firing head coach Scott Frost. Since 2018, the Huskers were never able to get on track under Frost. He was finally fired Sunday in the middle of his fifth season with the program, and now Nebraska must find the right guy to fill the void.
FOX CFB analyst RJ Young names Top 5 candidates for Nebraska coaching vacancy
R.J. Young is one of the latest people to suggest who should be the next head coach at Nebraska. His list is interesting to say the least. Nebraska fired Scott Frost on Sunday after he lost to Georgia Southern just one day before. Nebraska WR coach Mickey Joseph will be the team’s interim HC until further notice, but will also be considered for the job.
Big Ten Network analysts discuss Mickey Joseph's next steps at Nebraska
Mickey Joseph was named the interim head coach at Nebraska following the long overdue firing of head coach Scott Frost. Joseph is in quite the spot – not expected to turn anything around or even succeed, more to be used as a stepping stone as the program searches for its next head coach.
Mickey Joseph shuffles assignments for Nebraska's defensive staff entering Week 3
Mickey Joseph has now made another change to his coaching staff. He shuffled the duties of two defensive coaches per The Athletic’s Mitch Sherman. Travis Fisher will be the team’s corners and nickels coach, while Erik Chinander will be working with the safeties from now on. Chinander is adding the work of safeties to his defensive coordinator role, while Fisher was most recently the DB coach for all of the defensive backfield on Frost’s staff.
Ochaun Mathis: Nebraska has 'a losing culture going on' that must be addressed
Ochaun Mathis joined Nebraska in the offseason, and his season with the Huskers has not gone as planned so far. The team is off to a 1-2 start, but Mathis has been solid with 15 tackles, 1.5 TFL and a sack. Unfortunately, Mathis will suit up for a second head...
Here's how much money Nebraska athletics has dished out in buyouts since 2005
Nebraska fired Scott Frost, and had to pay his $15 million dollar buyout clause before letting him go. His severance pay adds to an impressive total of buyout money that the program has given out since 2005 per Evan Bland of the Omaha World-Herald. The new total is now more...
