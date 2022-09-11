Wilson Joshua “Will” Morris, 93, died on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at his home in Copper Hill, Floyd County, Virginia. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., on July 11, 1929, to Robert John Morris Sr. and Martha Ann Harrison Morris, who predeceased him. He was also predeceased by his sister, Martha Ann Morris Stuart Patch; brother-in-law, Mac Patch; sister-in-law, Esther Ferguson Morris; his brother, Robert John Morris Jr.; and his brother-in-law, Gilbert Barton.

COPPER HILL, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO