Read full article on original website
Related
NRVNews
Conner, Banks H.
Banks H. Conner of Roanoke passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the age of 90. He was born September 30, 1931 in Floyd County to the late Willard and Maude Conner. Banks was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Opal Dean McNiel Conner. He...
NRVNews
Heldreth, Richard Douglas
Richard “Dick” Douglas Heldreth, 80, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at his home on Claytor Lake. Dick was retired from Inland Motors after 50 years of service and a member of Mountain View UM Church. He was a 50 year member of the Pythagoras Masonic Lodge in...
NRVNews
Kemp, Archie Walter
Archie Walter Kemp, age 92 of Pulaski, passed away Saturday morning, September 10, 2022 at Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on May 31, 1930, and was the son of the late Ollie Moore Kemp and the late Walter Victor Kemp. He was a retired production supervisor for...
NRVNews
Davis, Ida Clowers
Ida Louise Davis, age 78, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, VA. Born November 19, 1943, in Bozoo, WV, she was the daughter of the late George Edward and Margaret Dunn Clowers. Louise was homemaker and a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NRVNews
Williams, Danny Ray
Danny Ray Williams, 51 of Pulaski, VA departed this life suddenly September 11, 2022 in the care of Lewis Gale Medical Center-Salem. Born April 26, 1971 in Montgomery County, Virginia, he was a son of Marie Fisher and the late Junior Edmond Williams. Danny enjoyed making homes beautiful, but above...
NRVNews
Wright, Emily Lucille
Emily Lucille Wright, 74, of Dumfries, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. She was retired from Pattie Elementary School in Dumfries where she taught 2nd grade for 40 years. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Oliver Wright. Survivors include her...
NRVNews
Stump, Lula Largen
Lula Mae Stump, 94, of Staffordsville, VA, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022. She was born March 23, 1928 In Pulaski County, the daughter of the late Andrew Jackson & Myrtle Grace Robertson Largen. Lula was known for being stubborn. She enjoyed crocheting and quilting and had made hundreds of...
NRVNews
Manning, Thomas Seth
Thomas Seth Manning, 44, of Pulaski, VA, went to be with his Lord on September 8, 2022, due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Seth was a beloved son, grandson, father, nephew, uncle, cousin, and friend, and he will be missed forever. Seth was born in May 1978 in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NRVNews
Porterfield, Steven Lee
Steven Lee Porterfield, age 74, of Ripplemead, VA passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022. There will be a Memorial Service conducted for Steven on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Pearisburg Christ Fellowship at 6:30 PM. A guestbook is available by visiting www.kendallfuneralhome.com. The staff of Kendall Funeral Home are honored to serve the Porterfield family.
NRVNews
Morris, Wilson Joshua
Wilson Joshua “Will” Morris, 93, died on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at his home in Copper Hill, Floyd County, Virginia. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., on July 11, 1929, to Robert John Morris Sr. and Martha Ann Harrison Morris, who predeceased him. He was also predeceased by his sister, Martha Ann Morris Stuart Patch; brother-in-law, Mac Patch; sister-in-law, Esther Ferguson Morris; his brother, Robert John Morris Jr.; and his brother-in-law, Gilbert Barton.
NRVNews
RSVP 9/11 Day of Service Project
The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Montgomery County and Radford Advisory Council voted to send baskets filled with baked goods and prepackaged snacks to twenty-three emergency service agencies in Montgomery County and the City of Radford. Twenty-one volunteers and community members joined in to donate needed items! To...
NRVNews
9/14: Community Soup Dinner
The Blacksburg Farmers Market will host a Community Soup Dinner tomorrow, September 14 from 4pm to 6pm. The menu includes food from local vendors:. There will also be live music from Kat Mills. The event is first come, first served and a $10 donation is suggested. For more information, visit...
Comments / 0