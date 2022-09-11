Read full article on original website
NRVNews
Beck, Walter C.
Walter C. Beck, II, 72, of Copper Hill passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Cannaday-Beck Cemetery, 1544 Graysville Road, Copper Hill, VA.
NRVNews
Robertson, Mary Comer
Mary Maxine Comer Robertson, 60 of Narrows, VA went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 9, 2022 in the care of Roanoke Memorial Hospital and her family. Born in Giles County on February 9, 1962; Mary was a daughter of Nancy Comer Ferguson. Mary’s proudest accomplishment was...
NRVNews
Heldreth, Richard Douglas
Richard “Dick” Douglas Heldreth, 80, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at his home on Claytor Lake. Dick was retired from Inland Motors after 50 years of service and a member of Mountain View UM Church. He was a 50 year member of the Pythagoras Masonic Lodge in...
NRVNews
Conner, Banks H.
Banks H. Conner of Roanoke passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the age of 90. He was born September 30, 1931 in Floyd County to the late Willard and Maude Conner. Banks was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Opal Dean McNiel Conner. He...
NRVNews
Williams, Shirley Thompson
Shirley Ann Thompson Williams, born July 11, 1938, went to be with our Lord and Savior on September 10, 2022. She was reunited with her beloved husband, Arnold Lee Williams after many long years for her. Shirley’s most treasured gifts here on earth was her family. She had two daughters,...
NRVNews
Manning, Thomas Seth
Thomas Seth Manning, 44, of Pulaski, VA, went to be with his Lord on September 8, 2022, due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Seth was a beloved son, grandson, father, nephew, uncle, cousin, and friend, and he will be missed forever. Seth was born in May 1978 in...
NRVNews
Williams, Danny Ray
Danny Ray Williams, 51 of Pulaski, VA departed this life suddenly September 11, 2022 in the care of Lewis Gale Medical Center-Salem. Born April 26, 1971 in Montgomery County, Virginia, he was a son of Marie Fisher and the late Junior Edmond Williams. Danny enjoyed making homes beautiful, but above...
NRVNews
Kemp, Archie Walter
Archie Walter Kemp, age 92 of Pulaski, passed away Saturday morning, September 10, 2022 at Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on May 31, 1930, and was the son of the late Ollie Moore Kemp and the late Walter Victor Kemp. He was a retired production supervisor for...
NRVNews
Sutphin, Delpha Weddle
Delpha Ann Weddle Sutphin, 81 of Floyd, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband, David Edison Sutphin; brothers, Bruce Edward Weddle and Dwight Edward Weddle; and sisters, Catherine Elizabeth Weddle Quesinberry, Hilda Mae Weddle Belcher, Lyndell Kayron Weddle Bower, Frances Edwena Weddle Hatcher, and Carolyn Ruth Weddle Magana.
NRVNews
Morris, Wilson Joshua
Wilson Joshua “Will” Morris, 93, died on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at his home in Copper Hill, Floyd County, Virginia. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., on July 11, 1929, to Robert John Morris Sr. and Martha Ann Harrison Morris, who predeceased him. He was also predeceased by his sister, Martha Ann Morris Stuart Patch; brother-in-law, Mac Patch; sister-in-law, Esther Ferguson Morris; his brother, Robert John Morris Jr.; and his brother-in-law, Gilbert Barton.
NRVNews
Wright, Emily Lucille
Emily Lucille Wright, 74, of Dumfries, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. She was retired from Pattie Elementary School in Dumfries where she taught 2nd grade for 40 years. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Oliver Wright. Survivors include her...
NRVNews
Taylor, Denton T.
Denton D. Taylor (Bubs), 85, of Draper, VA accepted his heavenly reward on Monday, September 12, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Barbara Taylor. Keith Taylor, his son also preceded him in death. He was a devout Christian who loved...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke leaders welcome A. Duie Pyle to the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For almost 100 years, A. Duie Pyle has been serving the northeast area of the United States. “The business started almost 100 years ago, my grandfather bought two trucks and that was the beginning of what remains today of a third generation transitioning into a fourth generation,” said Pete Latta, chairman and CEO.
VSP: Man standing in road hit, killed in Southwest Virginia
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) announced that a pedestrian standing in a travel lane died when a 2017 Dodge Caravan traveling south on Route 100 hit him on Sept. 5. The incident occurred at the Pulaski-Giles Turnpike/Route 100 at the intersection with Route 811/Bane Road, according to a news release from […]
WSLS
Days Inn on Orange Ave. in Roanoke is closing
ROANOKE, Va. – Another business is closing on Orange Avenue in Roanoke. After Sheetz announced that they were relocating from their Williamson Road intersection, Days Inn just down the road announced that they are closing for good. The Days Inn by Wyndham on Orange Avenue will be closing sometime...
blueridgecountry.com
Buchanan: A Virginia River Gem and Gateway Community Past & Present
Resting at the southern end of the Shenandoah Valley and the northern end of the Roanoke Valley, Buchanan is the best of both worlds: a river town and a mountain town. Here are a few things you’ll notice immediately turning onto Buchanan’s Main Street:. The swinging bridge spanning...
wfirnews.com
A real butcher shop: Yard Bull Meats cuts the ribbon in South Roanoke
Those who remember the days of neighborhood butchers – and other who have just heard about them – can now find one in South Roanoke on Crystal Spring Avenue. Yard Bull Meats cut the ribbon today. Co-owner Elliott Orwick says Yard Bull features regionally produced meats and “whole animal butchery.” Orwick says he and fellow co-owner Tyler Thomas both started planning in earnest to open a local butcher shop like Yard Bull Meats several years ago. Thomas worked as a butcher in Charlottesville at one point and is also a chef at The River and Rail next door.
pcpatriot.com
No charges filed in fatal pedestrian crash in Giles County
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Giles County. The crash occurred Sept. 5, 2022 at 12:26 p.m. on Pulaski-Giles Turnpike/Route 100 at the intersection with Route 811/Bane Rd. A 2017 Dodge Caravan was traveling south on Route 100 when the vehicle encountered a pedestrian standing in...
WDBJ7.com
Wythe Co. residents warned of ‘vicious’ dog on the loose
WYTHE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A white and brown male pit bull has been reported as “vicious” and on the loose in the area of Exit 80 along I-81. The Wythe Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay vigilant and not approach the dog. Anyone with information should call 911.
WDBJ7.com
Man shot, arrives at Roanoke hospital in personal vehicle
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man that had been shot arrived via personal vehicle at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Monday. Roanoke Police say they were alerted at around 5:10 p.m. and responded to speak with the man, who had what appeared to be non-critical injuries. A crime scene was not...
