Spokane, WA

Another day of smoky skies are in the Inland Northwest on Sunday

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sunday will see another day of smoky skies and less than ideal air quality in the Inland Northwest.

According to Spokane Clean Air, the air quality in Spokane right now is at 154, which means the air is at an unhealthy level. Spokane Clean Air says the high pressure will produce above-average temperatures and poor ventilation.

Wildfire smoke is being pushed into the area from winds in the west.

When the air quality is at an unhealthy level, it could cause some health effects for everyone. People in sensitive groups may have more serious health effects.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect all weekend across the Inland Northwest. We will see light winds, and a smoke-filled sky will be with us for the weekend and certainly into Monday.

It is possible we will see this poor air quality through Monday. Forecasts predict that the air quality will be at an unhealthy level for Sunday and Monday.

For more information on the air quality level in the area, click here .

FIRST ALERT 4CAST: The Heat and haze continue- Mark

Weather
