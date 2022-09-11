ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Greg McElroy weighs in on Mickey Joseph's Week 3 Nebraska debut, potential 'new energy' for the Huskers

Greg McElroy gave his thoughts on Mickey Joseph’s debut as Nebraska’s interim head coach heading into the Week 3 matchup against Oklahoma. This will be a challenging game for Joseph, as he will be taking on a top 10 team in his first game. Joseph assumed the role as the interim head coach following Scott Frost’s exit on Sunday. Frost was fired after Nebraska’s latest loss to Georgia Southern.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska volleyball: No. 2 Huskers fall to No. 9 Stanford in Lincoln

Nebraska volleyball suffered its first loss of the 2022 season on Tuesday evening in Lincoln. The No. 2 Huskers (7-1) fell to No. 9 Stanford (5-2), 3-1 in 4 sets. Stanford took set 1 27-25. There were 5 ties and 1 lead change in the first set. The Cardinal made...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
State
Georgia State
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
saturdaytradition.com

Brent Venables shares his thoughts on Nebraska while growing up: 'Obviously I wasn't good enough'

Brent Venables gave his thoughts on watching Nebraska football throughout his childhood and realizing that he was not good enough to play for Nebraska. Venables’ Oklahoma team will be playing against Nebraska on Saturday. He will be facing a Nebraska team that is in a much different place than the program he watched growing up. Nebraska recently fired head coach Scott Frost and will look to find a permanent replacement.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph addresses replacing Scott Frost: 'This is about Nebraska football'

Mickey Joseph is getting ready for his new role as Nebraska’s interim coach as the program is searching for a new head coach. Joseph will be shifting from an assistant role to a head coaching role with the Cornhuskers. He knows how important this change will be for the program per Sam McKewon of the Omaha-World Herald.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Joseph
Person
Scott Frost
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph addresses Ochaun Mathis' 'losing culture' claim during opening press conference

Mickey Joseph is trying to lead Nebraska forward in the post-Scott Frost era, and he’s not putting up with claims of a losing culture for the program. Ochaun Mathis, TCU transfer spoke up on this transition, mentioning how the Huskers need to change their “losing culture.” According to Mathis, a number of players don’t even know what it looks like to win.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Primary target for Nebraska's head coaching vacancy revealed, per report

The pressure is on for Trev Alberts and Nebraska after firing head coach Scott Frost. Since 2018, the Huskers were never able to get on track under Frost. He was finally fired Sunday in the middle of his fifth season with the program, and now Nebraska must find the right guy to fill the void.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Big Ten Network analysts discuss Mickey Joseph's next steps at Nebraska

Mickey Joseph was named the interim head coach at Nebraska following the long overdue firing of head coach Scott Frost. Joseph is in quite the spot – not expected to turn anything around or even succeed, more to be used as a stepping stone as the program searches for its next head coach.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Huskers#Abysmal#Athletics#American Football#College Football#Georgia Southern#Northwestern
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph shuffles assignments for Nebraska's defensive staff entering Week 3

Mickey Joseph has now made another change to his coaching staff. He shuffled the duties of two defensive coaches per The Athletic’s Mitch Sherman. Travis Fisher will be the team’s corners and nickels coach, while Erik Chinander will be working with the safeties from now on. Chinander is adding the work of safeties to his defensive coordinator role, while Fisher was most recently the DB coach for all of the defensive backfield on Frost’s staff.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

FOX CFB analyst RJ Young names Top 5 candidates for Nebraska coaching vacancy

R.J. Young is one of the latest people to suggest who should be the next head coach at Nebraska. His list is interesting to say the least. Nebraska fired Scott Frost on Sunday after he lost to Georgia Southern just one day before. Nebraska WR coach Mickey Joseph will be the team’s interim HC until further notice, but will also be considered for the job.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy