KBTX.com
CSPD: Speeding red light-runner caused fiery five-vehicle
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Brenham man was booked into Brazos County Detention Center Wednesday and is now facing multiple charges following a fiery five-vehicle crash that left another driver with serious injuries last year in College Station. Police say JB Obrian Wright, 22, was speeding and ran a...
KBTX.com
Bryan Police Preparing for National Night Out
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - National Night Out is an initiative to encourage neighborhoods to get out and meet each other, and form a bond with law enforcement and first responders. Sergeant Chad Hanks with the Bryan Police Department joined News 3 at Noon on Thursday, September 15 to discuss this year’s event.
KWTX
Suspects in deadly shooting at off campus party near Baylor indicted
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two men who police say combined to shoot a 24-year-old Houston man 15 times in April after he reportedly threatened people with a gun at an off-campus party involving Baylor University students were indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jaytron Damon Scott, 20, and...
KWTX
TDCJ investigation into prison escape that led to murder of family nearing completion
LEON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -In a statement to KBTX, officials with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed that an independent review into the escape of convicted cartel killer Gonzalo Lopez is nearing completion. Lopez is accused of murdering a family of five when they returned to their vacation home...
Casket mysteriously buried and adorned on woman's property next to cemetery in Crosby, HCSO says
The property the casket was found buried on is right next to a cemetery, but a representative said they have all of the plots accounted for. So, who does it belong to?
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH BRAZOS COUNTY CRASH
After searching for a suspect involved in a fiery five vehicle crash since last year, Brazos County Law Enforcement got their man. 22-year-old JB Obrian Wright of Brenham was arrested yesterday (Thursday) on four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and a DWI. Wright was booked into the...
13 Investigates sources confirm calls for multiple Texas school threats came from same phone number
When asked if the false reports are connected, investigators in Waco said they "are not sure," but ABC13 sources said the calls in Texas came from the same number.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday
Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
KBTX.com
Three Rudder High students arrested following assault on campus
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three students at Rudder High School were arrested Monday by police following the assault of a student on campus. The incident happened Monday morning, BISD Communications Director Clay Falls confirmed. “We can confirm three male juvenile students were arrested for assaulting another male student. Our school...
kwhi.com
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED IN AUSTIN COUNTY
Two people were arrested Monday in Austin County on Possession of a Controlled Substance charges. The Austin County Sheriff’s Office reports that Monday, members of the Westside Narcotics Task Force were conducting an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating within Austin County. At approximately 2:00PM, officers with the Sealy Police Department working with taskforce officers made a traffic stop on the Interstate 10 frontage road. The traffic stop resulted in the arrest of Ricardo Alfredo Galindo, 24 from Houston. During the course of the traffic stop, Galindo was found to be in possession of 4 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine. Task Force Officers continued their investigation which led them to a residence located in the 2400 block of Cunningham road, in Wallis Texas.
1 Driver, 1 Student Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bryan (Bryan, TX)
According to the police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday afternoon in Bryan. The official stated that a Henderson Elementary School bus was involved in the two-vehicle crash that happened at around 3:30 p.m. on [..]
fox26houston.com
Active shooter protocol, cell phone policy for Katy ISD
KATY, Texas - With more headlines of shootings and hoax calls, conversations have sparked over cell phone usage during an emergency, and questions like, "what is the standard protocol and are parents able to reach their children?" "In 2030 we are going to hit 100,000 students," says Katy ISD Superintendent...
A 'Bachelorette' Star Was Arrested In Texas With An 'Impaired' Female College Freshman
On September 10, former Bachelorette star James McCoy Taylor was arrested in College Station, TX for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon. However, according to the police report obtained by KBTX, he wasn't the only one in the vehicle, as an 18-year-old "college freshman companion" was sitting in the passenger seat of his Ford F-150 truck, and she was "impaired."
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY THURSDAY MORNING
A Brenham woman was arrested early Thursday morning on a DWI charge. Brenham Police report that early Thursday morning at 12:55, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer and Officer Bryan Morong observed a vehicle stopped in the 2800 block of Highway 36 South. Upon approach of the vehicle the driver was found to be asleep with the vehicle in drive and their foot on the brake. Officers were able to reach inside and place the vehicle in park before waking the driver who was identified as Adrainer Lashay Rideaux, 36 of Brenham. Officers performed Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which Rideaux failed and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated as well as one active Brenham Municipal Court Warrant. Rideaux was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
Unmarked grave found on woman's property in Crosby area
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Crosby-area woman is trying to figure out who may have dug an unmarked grave on her property. The mystery has turned into an investigation Harris County deputies and Texas EquuSearch are working to solve. Miriam Soza, the property owner, says she bought the property...
defendernetwork.com
Provost Studios: Chronicling Black Houston for 75 years
If there is one perennial Mrs. TSU, it has to be the stately woman in those crazy car commercials who is also a former model, political candidate, widow of a legendary TSU tennis coach and owner of one of the city’s most iconic Black businesses. And if you’ve lived in Houston for any decent amount of time, you already know who I’m talking about—the one and only Georgia Provost.
kwhi.com
GRAND JURY RETURNS 19 INDICTMENTS
The Washington County Grand Jury met Tuesday of this week and returned 19 indictments. Charles Edward Bartley, 31 of Brenham, was indicted for Assault of a Family Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation. Roland Okeith Branch, 39 of Brenham, was indicted for Sexual Assault of a Child. Nathaniel Earl Davis,...
Click2Houston.com
Houston area suburb collects millions operating red light cameras after 2019 state ban
HOUSTON – For a city with such a kind name, Humble sure does have drivers upset. “There is no word to describe it except bulls***,” said Gordon Aaker, who doesn’t like the way the city goes about its business. Drivers continue to complain to KPRC 2 Investigates...
KSAT 12
400-pound alligator spotted strolling through Texas neighborhood
KATY, Texas – A massive alligator took a stroll through a neighborhood west of Houston on Monday morning, and onlookers were able to capture footage of the reptile. Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell posted a video to social media of the 400-pound gator, which can be seen in the player above.
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out!. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this bright and spacious 5 bed, 5 1/2 bath home in Bryan. For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.
