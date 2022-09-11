Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Candidate Spent $900k on Signatures to Get on Oregon Ballot
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The independent candidate for governor in Oregon, Betsy Johnson, spent almost $900,000 to gather signatures to secure a place on the fall ballot. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that late Monday Johnson’s campaign reported it paid a Washington signature gathering firm $897,000. The former state lawmaker...
US News and World Report
Minnesota Judge: Blocking Pipeline Protest Camp Was Wrong
PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (AP) — A judge in Minnesota has ruled that sheriff's officials had no right to block access to a camp set up in opposition to the Enbridge Line 3 oil pipeline. In an order issued Tuesday, Hubbard County District Judge Jana Austad ruled the pipeline protesters...
US News and World Report
Moth Outbreak Stresses Trees in New Mexico Forests
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An insect outbreak is believed to be causing conifer stands in some central New Mexico forests to lose their needles, further stressing trees amid an ongoing drought. Officials with the Cibola National Forest said Wednesday that Douglas fir, white fir and even some ponderosa pine...
US News and World Report
US Sells Home of Couple Illegally Working With Syria Company
Nearly $650,000 gained from the sale of a suburban Boston home that belonged to a couple authorities say illegally did business with a Syrian electronics company has gone to a fund that provides compensation to victims of international state-sponsored terrorism. BOSTON (AP) — Homeland Security is diverting nearly $650,000 to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
US News and World Report
Authorities: 2 Dead in Plane Crash in Northwestern Arizona
SELIGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Two people have been found dead after a plane crash in a remote area of northwestern Arizona, authorities said Tuesday. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said deputies out of the Williams/Grand Canyon substation responded to a report of a missing aircraft north of Seligman. Officials...
Comments / 0