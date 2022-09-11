ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hello, Top 10! Arkansas jumps six spots in AP Poll

By E. Wayne
 3 days ago

Arkansas is a Top 10 team in the country.

The Razorbacks jumped six spots in the Associated Press Poll after a Week 2 win over South Carolina to No. 10 in the country. It’s the Hogs’ second highest ranking in the last 10 years, just two spots shy of their No. 8 slotting last year in late September.

The SEC dominated the poll with eight teams inside the Top 25.

Kentucky made the biggest jump of the week, 11 spots, to No. 9 after beating Florida, while the Gators dropped six spots to No. 18. Alabama fell off the perch at the top, flipping with Georgia at No. 2 and No. 1. Tennessee checked in at No. 15, moving up nine spots and Ole Miss moved up two to No. 20.

Texas A&M was the biggest loser of the week, dropping from No. 6 to No. 24 after falling to Appalachian State.

Arkansas will host former coach Bobby Petrino and Missouri State on Saturday.

Where KJ Jefferson falls in Total QBR in the SEC

