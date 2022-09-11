ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson mayor: Federal infrastructure funding ‘insufficient’ to address city’s water system problems

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XMUZr_0hr90H4l00
Salvation Army members pass a case of water to a waiting vehicle in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. The organization and a local Walmart store established a mid-morning distribution site to assist water needy residents. The recent flood worsened Jackson’s longstanding water system problems and the state Health Department has had Mississippi’s capital city under a boil-water notice since late July. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The mayor of Jackson, Miss., Chokwe Antar Lumumba (D), said on Sunday that federal infrastructure funding is “insufficient” to address “30 years of deferred maintenance and accumulated challenges” associated with the city’s water system.

During an appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” moderator Margaret Brennan noted that Jackson received $42 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) last year, adding that President Biden stressed during the signing of the bill the importance of preventing a reoccurrence of water crises in cities such as Jackson and Flint, Mich.

“We have committed the grand majority of our ARPA funds towards our infrastructure, not only at the water treatment facility, but distribution lines,” Lumumba told Brennan. “We’ve spent $8 million on one pipe alone to South Jackson, which is disproportionately affected. It is also critical for people to know that the city of Jackson didn’t get $42 million at one time, merely a little over a month ago, we got our second tranche of the funds.”

Lumumba told Brennan that his administration is committing the “overwhelming majority” of the city’s funding to address the current water crisis.

“However, it is insufficient to meet the great need of 30 years of deferred maintenance and accumulated challenges,” he added. “And so it will take a coordinated effort on not only the local state, but federal levels as well.”

Lumumba’s remarks come after Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) declared a state of emergency last month for areas, including Jackson, that were hit by major flooding. The city’s 150,000 residents were left without potable water to drink.

During a press conference last week, Reeves said that he is open to numerous long-term options in an effort to restore Jackson’s water system, noting that transferring the system to a private company is “on the table.”

Comments / 24

Related
WLBT

EPA announces inquiry into Jackson’s drinking water emergency

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - The Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Inspector General has officially announced it has begun an inquiry into Jackson’s drinking water emergency. The office made the announcement on September 13, days after NBC News confirmed the investigation had begun and about two weeks after equipment...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Governor requests help for Jackson businesses affected by water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves requested loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to help Jackson’s businesses that were affected by the city’s water crisis. Reeves asked that the SBA implement a Small Business Administrative Declaration, which would provide Economic Injury Disaster Loans for businesses in Hinds County. Hinds County businesses experienced […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor proposes referendum on garbage service

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba spoke out about the city’s garbage collection dispute. The mayor and city council have been at odds over the garbage collection contract for months, with no clear resolution in sight. On Monday, the mayor said he wants to let the people decide who will pick up […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
WJTV 12

Hinds County supervisors disagree over funds to help Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hinds County supervisors said he’s worried that county funds will not be used properly to fix Jackson’s failing water infrastructure. Supervisor David Archie, District 2, said he objected to giving the money directly to the city. He said the county should remain in control of how the money is spent. […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson mayor told employees to cooperate with EPA investigation

The Winooski School’s campus is nearly complete following a massive makeover. Learn about discoveries within our galaxy, which suggest parts of space may taste and smell like familiar food and drink! 🌌👅. NASA sets new date for Artemis One rocket launch. Updated: 37 minutes ago. NASA is once...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg leaders approve $33 million budget for city

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Alderman approved a $33.169 million fiscal 2023 budget for the city with a projected $12,000 surplus in funding. The board approved and passed the budget with confidence at their last board meeting. “I am absolutely excited about the budget. This is one of the most […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson restaurant owners react to governor’s request to help businesses

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves is asking the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for help to keep Jackson business open and running during the city’s water crisis. Some businesses are struggling, and many even had to temporarily close their doors. The governor’s office said the delectation is an economic injury disaster loan. The […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chokwe Antar Lumumba
WJTV 12

Jackson receives reports of discolored water, pressure issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders said the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility remained at steady pressure over the past 24 hours and is currently working at 89 PSI. Leaders also said that all tanks are maintaining good margins of overhead storage, and pressure should be stable throughout the city. However, the city has received […]
JACKSON, MS
Phys.org

Jackson water issues result of environmental racism, expert says

While water pressure has been restored in Jackson, Miss., the water is still not safe to drink and a boil order remains in effect. The ongoing issues are a result of years of neglect and of environmental racism, said an expert at Washington University in St. Louis. "When local government...
JACKSON, MS
desotocountynews.com

Reeves requests SBA assistance for Jackson businesses

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Monday requested a Small Business Administrative Declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). This declaration request is for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans for Hinds County, which covers businesses only. “Jackson businesses have been hit incredibly hard by the ongoing water crisis,” said Gov. Tate...
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flint Water#Water Systems#Mayor#Potable Water#Urban Construction#Water Supply#Construction Maintenance#Cbs#American
WTOK-TV

Jaden Smith-affiliated nonprofit to help Jackson during water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A technology developed by a nonprofit affiliated with Jaden Smith could help the city of Jackson provide clean water to residents while cutting out the use of plastic bottles. Tuesday, the city council approved entering into an agreement to house “Water Box” purification systems at fire...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson residents to see increase in garbage rates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson residents will pay more for garbage collection and disposal, even though the Jackson City Council will not pay Richard’s Disposal for its service. The Northside Sun reported the fee for residential garbage collection and disposal is $37 a month as of August 5, which is an increase of $16.20 from […]
JACKSON, MS
WREG

Report: Mississippi district attorney threatened man with gun

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Jody Owens, the district attorney in Hinds County, Mississippi, threatened a man with a gun earlier this month, according to an incident report, The report stated that the man, Joshua Towns, was visiting a female friend at an apartment on Pearl Street around midnight Sept. 2 when Owens showed up […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

Portable water boxes donated to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Portable water boxes will soon be installed in some fire stations in Jackson as part of a clean water initiative. Jackson residents will experience some relief with water boxes being placed in Jackson Fire Station 1 and 20. With construction of these boxes costing thousands of dollars, the organization 501-C3 was […]
JACKSON, MS
Michigan Advance

‘This is racism — environmental racism at its finest’

The Michigan head of one of the nation’s prominent civil rights organizations told the Advance this week that water quality challenges that have affected mid-sized cities such as Flint, Benton Harbor and now Jackson, Miss., are the cause of “white flight and corporate disinvestment.” “There is an overall issue that this country hasn’t been able […] The post ‘This is racism — environmental racism at its finest’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know for Tuesday, September 13

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Some Health Centers in Jackson are adjusting to the ongoing water...
JACKSON, MS
The Hill

The Hill

691K+
Followers
81K+
Post
507M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy