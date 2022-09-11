‘Dreams Come True!’: 5 Highlights from Camilo’s ‘De Adentro Pa’ Afuera’ Miami Tour Stop

Camilo continues to make his dreams come true, as he repeatedly stated, officially making the pitstop of his De Adentro Pa’ Afuero tour stop at the FTX Arena in Miami on Saturday night (Sept. 10).

Around 9:05 p.m., the Colombian singer-songwriter ran onstage with the opening track “KESI,” instantly transmitting pure joy and happiness to the sold-out venue with fans of all ages. The stage setting was simple yet captured his essence: a microphone, a four-member band, his emblematic “tribu” logo in neon lights, and a round tapestry rug.

After performing the second track, “Ropa Cara,” Camilo greeted the audience. “Good evening, Miami, good evening tribu,” he said. “Being here is another example that dreams come true. Last year, I was so happy I was able to be at the Fillmore, and a year later, we are here,” he added with a smile on his face before performing “Mi Lugar Favorito” and “Pesadilla.”

The magical night closed around 10:20 p.m., wrapping up with “Aeropuerto,” part of his new album and inviting his band and Evaluna to the front of the stage and thanking everyone for a special evening.

Below, check out more highlights from Camilo’s concert.

New music live : Four days after releasing his new album forthcoming album, De Adentro Pa’ Fuera , Camilo performed various singles, such as “Nasa,” “Ambulancia” and “Alaska,” among others.

Heartfelt conversations : If the name of his new studio album and tour is any indication (from inside out), the night was all about connecting with his beloved fans “la tribu,” while sharing thoughtful and inspirational quotes. “The mind can tell us that our heart will never heal, and we believe it because that’s our mind, and it takes control,” he said, asking everyone who’s felt defeated, heartbroken, and emotional, to hold their flashlight up.

The artist emphasized that these feelings of sadness, however strong they may feel, were only temporary, and you were not alone. “Can I show you why you are not alone? If there is someone tonight that once in their lifetime went through the same feeling, but their heart is back up, I want you to put your flashlight up; if you ever thought you were not going to pass through this, and you did, put your flashlight high up. And now I ask you all to look around, and look how all these flashlights are lightning, if you ever go through that again, please remember this moment.”

Evaluna Montaner : As in any Camilo show, you will know that his only surprise guest is almost always his wife, singer and actress Evaluna Montaner. “Flowers are born from the cracks, the heart will always wait for true love,” Camilo reminded everyone before he invited his wife, and mother of his daughter Índigo, onstage. The couple proceed to perform “Por Primera Vez,” “Machu Pichu,” and “Índigo.” Making their dreams come true, the couple shared how they both wanted to perform at the FTX Arena together and Evaluna assured “it will happen one day.”

A mirror concert : In the many moments Camilo had with the audience, he talked about how difficult it is to be in a world where everything is measured by the number of “likes,” recalling how La Tribu made him feel the great value he had. “I hope tonight you can feel this concert as a mirror, to feel how great you are all and be like wow, there’s nobody like me. So today the celebration is for the type of person that you are.” In a reflective way, he also told his fans that they weren’t there to see him in concert but instead, it was him who went to see his fans.

A moment to disconnect : One of the most magical moment of the night was when the artist asked everyone in the venue to put their phone away for the performance of his single “De Adentro Pa’ Afuera.” Reason being, he wanted fans to connect with his voice and live the moment. The energy at the moment was very special and immaculate.

Camilo is set for the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Week, taking place Sept. 26-30 at the Faena Forum in Miami. He joins the star-studded lineup that includes Romeo Santos, Nicky Jam, Chayanne, Maluma, Ivy Queen, Grupo Firme, Bizarrap, and many more. Registration is now open at BillboardLatinMusicWeek.com .