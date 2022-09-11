ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas QB Quinn Ewers to miss significant time with shoulder injury

By Ethan Sears
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Quinn Ewers will be out at least until the Red River rivalry.

The Texas quarterback suffered an SC sprain to his left shoulder on Saturday, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel , and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks. Ewers left the Longhorns’ game against Alabama and reportedly had an MRI exam on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21jzpx_0hr908DT00
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will miss 4-6 weeks with a shoulder injury.
Getty Images

That means it will be Hudson Card under center for Texas against UTSA, Texas Tech and West Virginia, with potential for his stint to extend further into Big 12 play. Texas will play rival Oklahoma on Oct. 8 at the Cotton Bowl.

Ewers had impressed against Alabama, going 9-for-12 with 134 yards before getting hurt. Card was 14-of-22 for 158 yards, keeping Texas in the game, though the Longhorns eventually lost, 20-19 .

Card, a sophomore, threw five touchdowns and one interception last season, playing in seven games.

Ewers, a former five-star and the No. 1 recruit in the country in 2021, transferred to Texas after spending last season as a backup at Ohio State.

ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

