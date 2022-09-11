ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DJ LeMahieu expects to be ‘close to full strength’ upon return from IL

By Greg Joyce
New York Post
 3 days ago

DJ LeMahieu won’t be ready to return to the Yankees when he is first eligible to come off the injured list, but the veteran infielder still believes he can come back as a productive player this season — perhaps as soon as the club’s next homestand.

After landing on the IL with lingering toe inflammation last week , LeMahieu said on Sunday he is feeling better with rest and treatment, not having played since last Sunday.

“I anticipate coming back pretty close to full strength,” LeMahieu said.

When that is remains to be seen.

LeMahieu indicated that he plans to start moving around more later in the Yankees’ upcoming road trip to Boston and Milwaukee, though he wasn’t sure about when he would begin swinging — the motion that has been limited by his toe issue, not allowing him to rotate on his back foot.

Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu (26) throws the ball to first to record an out against the Athletics.
Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports

Still, LeMahieu said his hope was to be back during the Yankees’ next homestand that begins Sept. 20.

“That’s my plan, yes. And our plan, sort of,” said LeMahieu, who is eligible to first come off the IL on Sept. 15. “We haven’t picked a set date yet. But I think sometime next homestand would be the target.”

Asked if that was accurate, manager Aaron Boone said, “we’ll see.”

“Just kind of see how he’s doing, what treatments they’re able to do,” Boone said. “Are there some that give him that relief that he needs? It is going to be fluid with him of how he responds to things.”

LeMahieu received a cortisone shot in his toe during the All-Star break, but he said Sunday he didn’t think he would be getting another one this time around. The 34-year-old also said offseason surgery to address the issue was unlikely.

The toe injury had been compromising LeMahieu’s performance at the plate, where he was hitting just 10-for-78 (.128) with no extra-base hits over his last 20 games before going on the IL.

“It just got to a point where I wasn’t even rotating at all [on my back foot],” LeMahieu said. “I can deal with that [in the field]. That’s manageable. It is what it is. But when I can’t be myself and can’t hit, I’m not doing anyone any favors by just being a body out there.”

