Read full article on original website
Related
FOXBusiness
California’s electric car mandate could spread to over a dozen states
More than a dozen states are debating whether to adopt California's plan to ban new gas cars by the year 2035. Several of the 17 states are likely to move forward with the plan, including Washington, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon and Vermont. California's restrictions are the strictest in the country, mandating that all new vehicles run on either electricity or hydrogen by 2035.
25 Promising Housing Markets for Homebuyers
If you're in the market for a new hometown, but also want to ensure it's got a great vibe and lots of job opportunities, you're in luck. There are plenty of affordable cities if you just know where to...
Washington Examiner
California’s electrical grid emergency shows its energy policy gamble is a bad bet
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how California's environmentalist policies are reducing its energy grid's reliability and efficiency.]. California may be a trendsetter or bellwether in many ways, but after 10 grid alerts and emergency declarations in as many days, let’s hope that’s not the case when it comes to energy and climate policy.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Carbon intensity of energy in the U.S. is falling, but progress varies widely by state
Carbon intensity, or the amount of emissions per unit of energy, of power generation in the United States has fallen 18% nationwide from 2016 to 2020. As the nation has shifted the generation mix away from coal and towards renewable energy and natural gas, emissions have come down considerably, though there is a wide variance among the states.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gavin Newsom's 2024 chances could be threatened by California's energy grid struggles
California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's 2024 presidential chances could be significantly hampered by his state's ongoing electric grid crisis, according to state and energy experts. Over the last week, the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), the state's electric grid operator, has warned that high demand would significantly strain utility providers'...
Benzinga
DroneBase Unveils First Solar Quality Rating System for Asset Conditions in the U.S.
The company brings transparency and increased safety to the U.S. solar industry with standardized ratings calculated by in-depth data captured through its North American Solar Scan. With the Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act passed within the Inflation Reduction Act, America's solar manufacturing sector is set to scale dramatically. To...
Remember That Coal Surge Last Year? Yeah, It’s Over
Renewable energy rose to make up nearly one-fourth of the electricity generated in the United States in the second quarter this year, while coal generation declined. The changing sources for our electricity are happening as the West deals with a years-long drought and sweats through a late summer heatwave—events that underscore why we need an energy transition to respond to climate change, and also how climate change is increasing the challenge of managing the system through the transition.
Comments / 0