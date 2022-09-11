ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

FOXBusiness

California’s electric car mandate could spread to over a dozen states

More than a dozen states are debating whether to adopt California's plan to ban new gas cars by the year 2035. Several of the 17 states are likely to move forward with the plan, including Washington, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon and Vermont. California's restrictions are the strictest in the country, mandating that all new vehicles run on either electricity or hydrogen by 2035.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

California’s electrical grid emergency shows its energy policy gamble is a bad bet

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how California's environmentalist policies are reducing its energy grid's reliability and efficiency.]. California may be a trendsetter or bellwether in many ways, but after 10 grid alerts and emergency declarations in as many days, let’s hope that’s not the case when it comes to energy and climate policy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsideClimate News

Remember That Coal Surge Last Year? Yeah, It’s Over

Renewable energy rose to make up nearly one-fourth of the electricity generated in the United States in the second quarter this year, while coal generation declined. The changing sources for our electricity are happening as the West deals with a years-long drought and sweats through a late summer heatwave—events that underscore why we need an energy transition to respond to climate change, and also how climate change is increasing the challenge of managing the system through the transition.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

