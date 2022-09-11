Read full article on original website
Post Register
Changes are coming to the concession stands at Albertsons Stadium
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — How about a little BBQ with some Bronco football?. Boise State athletics on Tuesday announced some changes coming to Albertsons stadium for home football games this season. The stadium will introduce grab-and-go, market-style options along with beverage options at its new Locals Corner. "The new...
KTVB
Idaho prep football rankings: Top 5 teams in each class entering Week 4
BOISE, Idaho — Following last week's chaotic schedule of postponements, rivalry contests and Saturday games in the Treasure Valley due to poor air quality, Tuesday's Idaho high school football media poll was relatively calm. For the second-straight week, four Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) programs earned a spot in the...
Who Does Morgan Wallen Love More… Utah or Idaho?
Following Morgan Wallen's concert at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa last Friday, he continued his tour and performed the very next night in Salt Lake City, UT. However, fans quickly noticed he didn't say anything on social media about being in Idaho, all while he was actively posting content to his Instagram about being in Utah.
9 Idaho Restaurants Praised on National Television Have Sadly Closed
As the Treasure Valley painstakingly counts down to the premiere of the Bar Rescue episodes they shot earlier this summer, some of you wonder just how long they’ll last after their episode airs. While not officially confirmed by producers, social media tips lead us to believe that Season 9...
Idaho’s Housing Market and Move in Rate Drops Dramatically
For years Idaho, especially the Boise area, couldn't get a break from the housing markets rocket rise. Cost, prices, development were in full blown crazy mode with no end in sight. As you may have already heard rumors of or seen and experienced the slowdown yourself, it is definitely a different world out there than it was just two years ago. Homes used to go on sale and have bidding wars that day. Now homes in the Boise area are still selling but have tamed down quite a bit. While some real estate 'experts' claimed that the housing market would hit a full blown crash similar to 2007, we are not seeing that. However there is no denying that things are finally leveling out.
As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception
While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates say manufactured home communities are […] The post As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
kcrw.com
Tortilla-washing in action: The case of GRUMA and its Albuquerque Tortilla brand
This past summer, my wife and I went to Albuquerque for our first vacation since the pandemic. We’ve spent time in New Mexico every year since 2007, although the pandemic put a two-year hiatus on our usual plans. We go because the state is magnificent, and because the food...
How Upcoming Stadium Concert Could Change Entertainment In Boise Forever
Country superstar Luke Combs recently announced a world tour that spans three continents, 16 countries, and 35 shows. There are 14 US dates on the tour and two in Canada, including Vancouver. The 14 cities on the tour are Dallas, Indianapolis, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Nashville, St. Louis, Tampa, Charlotte, Boston, Philadelphia, and Boise.
New Mexico State Police: Man jumped onto stage during concert at fair
The incident happened Saturday night.
kmvt
Idaho’s 190th Fighter Squadron wins Global Fighter Jet Competition
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a stunning show of skill at the Saylor Creek Range south of Mountain Home, Idaho, on September 8, pilots from 190th Fighter Squadron, 124th Fighter Wing, Gowen Field, took home their fourth overall win in the global A-10 missile, bombing, and tactical gunnery competition known as Hawgsmoke.
Idaho’s #1 Milkshake (Ranked One of the Best in the Country)
We’re nearing the end of Summer, but it’s not too late to treat yourself to some of Boise’s best milkshakes and ice cream treats. I mean... is it ever too late for that? Plus, getting shakes can be the perfect date!. And if getting milkshakes just for...
A new mosquito is stalking New Mexico. Is the state ready?
If you’ve been stalked by tiny striped mosquitoes this summer, you’re not alone. These bold black-and-white bugs, aka Aedes aegypti, are “aggressive biters” and “a little bit sneakier” than other mosquitoes, said Nick Pederson, Urban Biology Division Manager with Albuquerque’s Environmental Health Department.
Safe to Say Idaho LOVES Morgan Wallen, “It Didn’t Take Long to…”
I think it’s safe to say Idaho loves Morgan Wallen... and are the feelings mutual?. Right after his first song, “Up Down,” Morgan paused to take in the loud chants and cheers from the crowd, and he said, “Well, it didn’t take long to figure out you guys were gonna be badass tonight — I appreciate that warm welcome.”
Home prices in Ada County start to fall, some sellers having trouble selling
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The median sales price for homes in Ada County in August was $565,000, according to Boise Regional Realtors. That’s down 4% from July and another sign of a cooling housing market, but still 6% higher compared to this time last year. “The pandemic fundamentally changed...
Boise City Council Belatedly Sends Support of Boise Pride Fest
Saturday is usually a slow news day or one dominated by college football. It's not often that the Boise City Council issues a press release. However, Boise has been in the local and national spotlight due to the Gay Pride Fest at Cecil Andrus Park. Pride organizers canceled the kid's...
Idaho’s #1 Barbecue Joint (Ranked One of the Best in the Country)
Yum. Writing about this definitely made me hungry for some good barbecue. I know exactly what I’m doing for dinner tonight. Idaho is home to many incredible barbecue restaurants, but one of em’ was recently featured on a nationwide list by Lovefood for being the BEST barbecue joint in all of Idaho — making it one of the greatest barbecue restaurants in the country.
AOL Corp
Risch: Vote against chips bill ‘painful.’ What leaders said as Micron broke ground
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said the city did everything it could to encourage Micron Technology Inc. to expand at its headquarters. The company broke ground Monday at the site of its new $15 billion memory manufacturing fab. Micron leaders appeared alongside government officials and business leaders who helped Micron bring the fab to its Southeast Boise campus, south of the Gowen Road exit from Interstate 84.
Boise man uses ancient building technique to create eco-friendly home
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. It’s a building technique so ancient and so durable that it can be found on some parts of the Great Wall of China. And now, a Boise man is using it to construct a home. Retired smokejumper...
Boise City Officials Embrace Pride, Where Is Their Love of America?
The Treasure Valley has survived another edition of Boise Pride Fest. Despite many comments on social media, the organizers pulled off a relatively incident-free significant event. Regardless of whether you are all about the festival or could do without it, there was one big takeaway that can't be ignored. I'll...
Idaho Reacts To Boise Gay Pride Fest Weekend
The much-talked-about Boise Pride Festival has ended. The weekend featured many Boise politicians participating in the event. We reported here how the Boise City Council declared its support on Saturday. The event was a point of controversy for a few reasons. The Idaho Republican Party stated that the teen drag...
