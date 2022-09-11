ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Post Register

Changes are coming to the concession stands at Albertsons Stadium

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — How about a little BBQ with some Bronco football?. Boise State athletics on Tuesday announced some changes coming to Albertsons stadium for home football games this season. The stadium will introduce grab-and-go, market-style options along with beverage options at its new Locals Corner. "The new...
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Idaho prep football rankings: Top 5 teams in each class entering Week 4

BOISE, Idaho — Following last week's chaotic schedule of postponements, rivalry contests and Saturday games in the Treasure Valley due to poor air quality, Tuesday's Idaho high school football media poll was relatively calm. For the second-straight week, four Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) programs earned a spot in the...
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Who Does Morgan Wallen Love More… Utah or Idaho?

Following Morgan Wallen's concert at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa last Friday, he continued his tour and performed the very next night in Salt Lake City, UT. However, fans quickly noticed he didn't say anything on social media about being in Idaho, all while he was actively posting content to his Instagram about being in Utah.
NAMPA, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho’s Housing Market and Move in Rate Drops Dramatically

For years Idaho, especially the Boise area, couldn't get a break from the housing markets rocket rise. Cost, prices, development were in full blown crazy mode with no end in sight. As you may have already heard rumors of or seen and experienced the slowdown yourself, it is definitely a different world out there than it was just two years ago. Homes used to go on sale and have bidding wars that day. Now homes in the Boise area are still selling but have tamed down quite a bit. While some real estate 'experts' claimed that the housing market would hit a full blown crash similar to 2007, we are not seeing that. However there is no denying that things are finally leveling out.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception

While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates say manufactured home communities are […] The post As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

How Upcoming Stadium Concert Could Change Entertainment In Boise Forever

Country superstar Luke Combs recently announced a world tour that spans three continents, 16 countries, and 35 shows. There are 14 US dates on the tour and two in Canada, including Vancouver. The 14 cities on the tour are Dallas, Indianapolis, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Nashville, St. Louis, Tampa, Charlotte, Boston, Philadelphia, and Boise.
BOISE, ID
Person
Hank Bachmeier
kmvt

Idaho’s 190th Fighter Squadron wins Global Fighter Jet Competition

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a stunning show of skill at the Saylor Creek Range south of Mountain Home, Idaho, on September 8, pilots from 190th Fighter Squadron, 124th Fighter Wing, Gowen Field, took home their fourth overall win in the global A-10 missile, bombing, and tactical gunnery competition known as Hawgsmoke.
IDAHO STATE
#Boise State Broncos#Missouri State#American Football#College Football
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho’s #1 Barbecue Joint (Ranked One of the Best in the Country)

Yum. Writing about this definitely made me hungry for some good barbecue. I know exactly what I’m doing for dinner tonight. Idaho is home to many incredible barbecue restaurants, but one of em’ was recently featured on a nationwide list by Lovefood for being the BEST barbecue joint in all of Idaho — making it one of the greatest barbecue restaurants in the country.
EAGLE, ID
AOL Corp

Risch: Vote against chips bill ‘painful.’ What leaders said as Micron broke ground

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said the city did everything it could to encourage Micron Technology Inc. to expand at its headquarters. The company broke ground Monday at the site of its new $15 billion memory manufacturing fab. Micron leaders appeared alongside government officials and business leaders who helped Micron bring the fab to its Southeast Boise campus, south of the Gowen Road exit from Interstate 84.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Reacts To Boise Gay Pride Fest Weekend

The much-talked-about Boise Pride Festival has ended. The weekend featured many Boise politicians participating in the event. We reported here how the Boise City Council declared its support on Saturday. The event was a point of controversy for a few reasons. The Idaho Republican Party stated that the teen drag...
BOISE, ID

