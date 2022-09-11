ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Employees and community members sign beam for new CCH field house

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The Columbus Community Hospital Wellness Center held a beam signing Tuesday morning, with city and area leaders coming out in support of the new field house. Columbus community members and staff from the Columbus Community Hospital joined together for an update on the field house construction as well as signing a beam that will be placed within the center.
COLUMBUS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Boone County third-grade girl found

ALBION, Neb. -- The Boone County Sheriff's Office said they have safely located Airendella Loughman. Around midnight, the Sheriff's Office made the announcement that they found 9-year-old, Airendella. According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, the third-grader went missing Tuesday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office and Boone Central Schools thanked those...
BOONE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Northeast HIMS program director recognized by state organization

NORFOLK, Neb. – The director of a program at Northeast Community College who educates students to be employed in a field where they are responsible for the management of systems that collect, store, process, retrieve, analyze, disseminate, and communicate medical information has been honored for her work by a state organization for professionals in the industry.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man wanted in Colfax County arrested on meth charge in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A man wanted on a warrant in Colfax County was reportedly located with methamphetamine Tuesday morning in Norfolk. At 8:37 a.m. Tuesday, a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an alleged license plate violation. According to Norfolk Police Capt. Michael Bauer, the Nebraska license plate on the car had a homemade, blue colored, renewal tag, with a hand-written number on it. In addition, Bauer said, the plate did not belong to the vehicle.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD: Four teens arrested, 14-year-old found with Glock

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said Gang Unit Investigators arrested four teens after identifying a vehicle allegedly connected to a shooting. LPD said around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the GUI did a follow-up in the 2000 block of N 28th and saw a vehicle, they knew was involved in a previous shooting, pull into a nearby lot.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man arrested for setting abandoned Raymond home on fire

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities have arrested a man they believe intentionally set an abandoned home on fire in Raymond last month. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said in August, deputies were called to a fire near northwest 40th St. and Raymond Rd., at an abandoned home. The State Fire Marshal's...
RAYMOND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln store employee allegedly threatened in robbery

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An employee at a Lincoln store reported that his and his family's life were threatened during a robbery. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were at the Kwik Shop, 2302 Cornhusker, around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday for a follow-up on an unrelated case. The store clerk reportedly told the officers that they had just been robbed an hour before.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk probationer arrested for meth-related charges

NORFOLK, Neb. -- On Monday, Norfolk Police said they were called to an apartment in the 700 block of north first street to assist a Nebraska State Probation Officer. According to authorities, the probation officer was conducting a search of a probationer's residence and had located a glass smoking pipe in his bedroom.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Rock thrown through window of Lincoln building

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska Republican Party Headquarters in Lincoln was reportedly vandalized on Sunday. The Lincoln Police Department said police were dispatched to the headquarters, 1600 block of N Street, at 2:00 p.m. for a report of a vandalism. Officers said they investigated the scene and determined that an...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Multiple gunshots in several different areas reported in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating multiple calls of gunfire from different locations but all around the same time. LPD said they received numerous calls at 3:00 a.m. on Monday from different callers that reported hearing gunshots in the area of 28th to 30th St. and Merrill to Potter St.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two teenagers arrested in connection to string of car thefts in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two 16-year-old suspects are accused of stealing several vehicles from various areas in Norfolk. On Friday, the Norfolk Police Division received reports of five different vehicles that had been stolen. One of the stolen vehicles was recovered the following day from the 1400 block of Amberwood Drive.
NORFOLK, NE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel Nebraska

Three-vehicle crash leads to partial closure of Highway 30 in Merrick County

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A three-vehicle crash near Grand Island claimed the lives of two people Sunday night. The Merrick County Sheriff's Office was called out the the scene on Highway 30 east of Grand Island around 7:00. The highway closed down after the crash from Beck Road to Grand Island. It took more than three hours for the road to completely reopen.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice, Lincoln NW Friday game canceled due to injuries

BEATRICE - Beatrice's week three tilt with Lincoln Northwest is being canceled with injuries to blame. In a release from Lincoln Public Schools, LPS Director of Athletics and Activities JJ Toczek said the number of injuries sustained by the group left the Falcons unable to field a proper team for Friday's game.
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NE Pick 5 winning ticket bought in Stanton

STANTON, Neb. -- The Nebraska Lottery announced that the Pick 5 winner bought their ticket in Stanton. While the winner has not been announced yet, they won $168,000 with the Nebraska Pick 5 for Saturday's drawing. The winner bought their ticket at Casey's in Stanton.
STANTON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Winside co-op building comes down, with new one sprouting up quickly behind

WINSIDE, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska building is coming down, with a new replacement sprouting up quickly behind it. Demolition of the Winside Co-op building began this week, with construction of a new building happening behind the initial demo work. No official timetable has been given for the new building...
WINSIDE, NE

