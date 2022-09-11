Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Employees and community members sign beam for new CCH field house
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The Columbus Community Hospital Wellness Center held a beam signing Tuesday morning, with city and area leaders coming out in support of the new field house. Columbus community members and staff from the Columbus Community Hospital joined together for an update on the field house construction as well as signing a beam that will be placed within the center.
Boone County third-grade girl found
ALBION, Neb. -- The Boone County Sheriff's Office said they have safely located Airendella Loughman. Around midnight, the Sheriff's Office made the announcement that they found 9-year-old, Airendella. According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, the third-grader went missing Tuesday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office and Boone Central Schools thanked those...
Northeast HIMS program director recognized by state organization
NORFOLK, Neb. – The director of a program at Northeast Community College who educates students to be employed in a field where they are responsible for the management of systems that collect, store, process, retrieve, analyze, disseminate, and communicate medical information has been honored for her work by a state organization for professionals in the industry.
Man wanted in Colfax County arrested on meth charge in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A man wanted on a warrant in Colfax County was reportedly located with methamphetamine Tuesday morning in Norfolk. At 8:37 a.m. Tuesday, a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an alleged license plate violation. According to Norfolk Police Capt. Michael Bauer, the Nebraska license plate on the car had a homemade, blue colored, renewal tag, with a hand-written number on it. In addition, Bauer said, the plate did not belong to the vehicle.
LPD: Four teens arrested, 14-year-old found with Glock
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said Gang Unit Investigators arrested four teens after identifying a vehicle allegedly connected to a shooting. LPD said around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the GUI did a follow-up in the 2000 block of N 28th and saw a vehicle, they knew was involved in a previous shooting, pull into a nearby lot.
Man arrested for setting abandoned Raymond home on fire
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities have arrested a man they believe intentionally set an abandoned home on fire in Raymond last month. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said in August, deputies were called to a fire near northwest 40th St. and Raymond Rd., at an abandoned home. The State Fire Marshal's...
Three people arrested for alleged roles in Stanton County vehicle theft
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Three people are in custody in connection to a northeast Nebraska car theft. On Tuesday, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office was notified of a vehicle being stolen from a street in Woodland Park after it was left unattended, according to Sheriff Mike Unger. An investigation into the...
Lincoln store employee allegedly threatened in robbery
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An employee at a Lincoln store reported that his and his family's life were threatened during a robbery. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were at the Kwik Shop, 2302 Cornhusker, around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday for a follow-up on an unrelated case. The store clerk reportedly told the officers that they had just been robbed an hour before.
Norfolk probationer arrested for meth-related charges
NORFOLK, Neb. -- On Monday, Norfolk Police said they were called to an apartment in the 700 block of north first street to assist a Nebraska State Probation Officer. According to authorities, the probation officer was conducting a search of a probationer's residence and had located a glass smoking pipe in his bedroom.
Rock thrown through window of Lincoln building
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska Republican Party Headquarters in Lincoln was reportedly vandalized on Sunday. The Lincoln Police Department said police were dispatched to the headquarters, 1600 block of N Street, at 2:00 p.m. for a report of a vandalism. Officers said they investigated the scene and determined that an...
Multiple gunshots in several different areas reported in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating multiple calls of gunfire from different locations but all around the same time. LPD said they received numerous calls at 3:00 a.m. on Monday from different callers that reported hearing gunshots in the area of 28th to 30th St. and Merrill to Potter St.
Two teenagers arrested in connection to string of car thefts in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two 16-year-old suspects are accused of stealing several vehicles from various areas in Norfolk. On Friday, the Norfolk Police Division received reports of five different vehicles that had been stolen. One of the stolen vehicles was recovered the following day from the 1400 block of Amberwood Drive.
Three-vehicle crash leads to partial closure of Highway 30 in Merrick County
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A three-vehicle crash near Grand Island claimed the lives of two people Sunday night. The Merrick County Sheriff's Office was called out the the scene on Highway 30 east of Grand Island around 7:00. The highway closed down after the crash from Beck Road to Grand Island. It took more than three hours for the road to completely reopen.
Fire investigators find oxygen and propane tanks inside car following deadly fire in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fire investigators report finding oxygen and propane tanks inside a car following a deadly fire near 14th and Superior Streets on Monday. Officers were called to the Superior Place Apartments after a small SUV was seen engulfed in flames at around 11:00 a.m. According to Chief...
Beatrice, Lincoln NW Friday game canceled due to injuries
BEATRICE - Beatrice's week three tilt with Lincoln Northwest is being canceled with injuries to blame. In a release from Lincoln Public Schools, LPS Director of Athletics and Activities JJ Toczek said the number of injuries sustained by the group left the Falcons unable to field a proper team for Friday's game.
Interim HC Mickey Joseph focused on Oklahoma, players in first week
LINCOLN - It’s a new era for Husker football. Scott Frost is out as head coach, Mickey Joseph in as interim head coach. In his first few days at the helm, Joseph said his focus is getting the team in the right mindset for the future. “My number one...
NE Pick 5 winning ticket bought in Stanton
STANTON, Neb. -- The Nebraska Lottery announced that the Pick 5 winner bought their ticket in Stanton. While the winner has not been announced yet, they won $168,000 with the Nebraska Pick 5 for Saturday's drawing. The winner bought their ticket at Casey's in Stanton.
Winside co-op building comes down, with new one sprouting up quickly behind
WINSIDE, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska building is coming down, with a new replacement sprouting up quickly behind it. Demolition of the Winside Co-op building began this week, with construction of a new building happening behind the initial demo work. No official timetable has been given for the new building...
