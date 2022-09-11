ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Preview: Texas A&M passing game vs Miami pass defense

Texas A&M passing offense: 101st nationally with a passer rating of 106. Miami passing defense: 64th nationally with a passer rating of 123. (Both numbers versus FBS schools) There are two common themes this week when it comes to the Aggies' passing game: Jimbo Fisher's scheme is too complicated to succeed and Haynes King's ability to throw the ball is a major issue.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Texas College Sports
College Station, TX
Sports
State
Oregon State
College Station, TX
College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Ap Top 25#Texas Tech#The Miami Hurricanes#Espn#Aggies#Florida State#Georgia Sec
KBTX.com

Brenham ISD investigates allegations of racism at volleyball game

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Houston parent recently shared a video with Fox 26 News in Houston that she says is proof of slurs and monkey sounds that came from Brenham fans at the August 16 volleyball match between Brenham High School and St. Agnes Academy. “I’m hoping to God...
BRENHAM, TX
Click2Houston.com

In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program of discriminating against white and Asian men

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A University of Texas at Austin professor has sued Texas A&M University claiming a new faculty fellowship program designed to increase diversity at the flagship university in College Station discriminates against white and Asian male candidates.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Texas Tech University
KBTX.com

Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out!. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this bright and spacious 5 bed, 5 1/2 bath home in Bryan. For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.
BRYAN, TX
KWTX

James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested Texas singer, songwriter, and reality TV contestant James McCoy Taylor early Saturday morning in the Northgate district and was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Taylor, 36, of...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Another change is coming to FM 2818 this week in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Be kind to College Station drivers. Last week was a really rough week and it could be another one this week. The Texas Department of Transportation says work crews are slated to switch southbound traffic on FM 2818 (Harvey Mitchell Parkway) to a new configuration beginning Sunday night from Jones Butler Road to FM 60. Traffic will remain in this configuration until the Spring of 2023.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Popculture

'The Bachelorette' Alum Arrested for DUI, Found With 'Impaired' 18-Year-Old Student

A Bachelorette star is in trouble with the law. Early Saturday morning, College Station police arrested singer, songwriter, and reality TV contestant James McCoy Taylor in Texas. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and was detained at the Brazos County Detention Center, reported KWTX. According to online jail records, Taylor, 36, was released later that day on bonds totaling $6,000.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

College Station’s Drought Emergency Declaration Will Expire Without Renewal, While The City Council Approves A 30th Extension Of Its Pandemic Declaration

This Friday will be the last day of the city of College Station’s drought emergency declaration. A city spokesman says the declaration will come to an end without a renewal. That is not the case for College Station’s pandemic emergency declaration. The council extended the original order for the 30th time at their last meeting.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Firefighters extinguish grass fire in Burlerson County

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters have extinguished a grass fire that was burning Monday afternoon in Burleson County in the area of FM 60 and FM 50. The Snook Volunteer Fire Department was providing updates here on the department’s Facebook page. Firefighters say it started as a controlled burn...
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
247Sports

247Sports

49K+
Followers
371K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy