Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Texas AM loss cost Miami football and Aggies College Gameday appearance
The loss by Texas A&M to Appalachian State on Saturday cost the Aggies the chance to host ESPN College Gameday on Saturday in College Station. The Miami football team would have also benefitted from being the primary focus of the top college football pregame show. College Gameday will be at Appalachian State.
Late Kick: Texas A&M will bounce back against Miami
Texas A&M has been under the microscope following a stunning defeat over the weekend at the hands of Appalachian State. The schedule does not get any easier the next couple of weeks with a top-15 opponent in Miami coming to College Station next. The box score was not pretty against...
Preview: Texas A&M passing game vs Miami pass defense
Texas A&M passing offense: 101st nationally with a passer rating of 106. Miami passing defense: 64th nationally with a passer rating of 123. (Both numbers versus FBS schools) There are two common themes this week when it comes to the Aggies' passing game: Jimbo Fisher's scheme is too complicated to succeed and Haynes King's ability to throw the ball is a major issue.
Notebook: Mario Cristobal provides status updates on key players going into the Texas A&M game
The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes held their final fully padded practice of the week on Wednesday as they prepare for their road trip to No. 24 Texas A&M. Miami (2-0) will face its first true test of the season at TAMU, after earning comfortable wins over Bethune-Cookman and Southern Miss.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
VIDEO: Mario Cristobal final comments before No. 24 Texas A&M
Watch head coach Mario Cristobal speak to reporters after practice on Wednesday. No. 13 Miami (2-0) plays at No. 24 Texas A&M (1-1) on Saturday (9:00 p.m., ESPN). Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail at stock@insidetheu.com and on Twitter @InsideTheU.
Comparing the two-deep depth chart talent between Miami and Texas A&M
When No. 13 Miami travels to take on No. 24 Texas A&M this week, the Hurricanes will face the challenge of competing against one of the most talented rosters in college football. According to the 247Sports Team Talent Composite (which measures the talent of a team by the total recruiting...
WATCH: Aggies Under Fire After Midnight Yell Practice Gone Wrong
Texas A&M yell practice is a hallowed Aggies tradition, but in Appalachian State week, things got out of hand.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum says Texas A&M is at DEFCON 3 and calls Appalachian State loss 'inexcusable'
Paul Finebaum has evaluated Texas A&M, and while he continues to give Jimbo Fisher more time, the alarm bells are beginning to ring in Aggieland following the loss to Appalachian State. Finebaum made his regular Monday appearance on WJOX in Birmingham, Alabama and the “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas A&M Yell Leaders Called Out for Awful App State Comments
College football is a game of passion. The teams play with passion. The coaches coach with passion. And the fans, embody the passion so strong that many grown people allow the athletic exploits of 18 to 22-year-olds to destroy their moods for an entire week if things don't go right.
Five quick thoughts after watching Texas A&M's defense
Texas A&M week is finally here for the No. 13 Miami Hurricanes football program. UM (2-0) will travel to College Station, Texas this week to take on a Texas A&M Aggies program that is coming off a surprising 17-14 loss to Appalachian State. The loss dropped Texas A&M to No....
KBTX.com
Brenham ISD investigates allegations of racism at volleyball game
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Houston parent recently shared a video with Fox 26 News in Houston that she says is proof of slurs and monkey sounds that came from Brenham fans at the August 16 volleyball match between Brenham High School and St. Agnes Academy. “I’m hoping to God...
Click2Houston.com
In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program of discriminating against white and Asian men
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A University of Texas at Austin professor has sued Texas A&M University claiming a new faculty fellowship program designed to increase diversity at the flagship university in College Station discriminates against white and Asian male candidates.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 Driver, 1 Student Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bryan (Bryan, TX)
According to the police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday afternoon in Bryan. The official stated that a Henderson Elementary School bus was involved in the two-vehicle crash that happened at around 3:30 p.m. on [..]
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out!. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this bright and spacious 5 bed, 5 1/2 bath home in Bryan. For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.
wtaw.com
Texas Department Of Criminal Justice Continuing Its Investigation Of The Gonzalo Lopez Escape
The director of the Texas prison system told his board on June 24 that it would take 60 days, and possibly less, to complete two investigations of the May escape of Gonzalo Lopez in Leon County. Director Bryan Collier told the board on June 24 that “We have an obligation...
KWTX
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested Texas singer, songwriter, and reality TV contestant James McCoy Taylor early Saturday morning in the Northgate district and was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Taylor, 36, of...
KBTX.com
Another change is coming to FM 2818 this week in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Be kind to College Station drivers. Last week was a really rough week and it could be another one this week. The Texas Department of Transportation says work crews are slated to switch southbound traffic on FM 2818 (Harvey Mitchell Parkway) to a new configuration beginning Sunday night from Jones Butler Road to FM 60. Traffic will remain in this configuration until the Spring of 2023.
Popculture
'The Bachelorette' Alum Arrested for DUI, Found With 'Impaired' 18-Year-Old Student
A Bachelorette star is in trouble with the law. Early Saturday morning, College Station police arrested singer, songwriter, and reality TV contestant James McCoy Taylor in Texas. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and was detained at the Brazos County Detention Center, reported KWTX. According to online jail records, Taylor, 36, was released later that day on bonds totaling $6,000.
wtaw.com
College Station’s Drought Emergency Declaration Will Expire Without Renewal, While The City Council Approves A 30th Extension Of Its Pandemic Declaration
This Friday will be the last day of the city of College Station’s drought emergency declaration. A city spokesman says the declaration will come to an end without a renewal. That is not the case for College Station’s pandemic emergency declaration. The council extended the original order for the 30th time at their last meeting.
KBTX.com
Firefighters extinguish grass fire in Burlerson County
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters have extinguished a grass fire that was burning Monday afternoon in Burleson County in the area of FM 60 and FM 50. The Snook Volunteer Fire Department was providing updates here on the department’s Facebook page. Firefighters say it started as a controlled burn...
247Sports
49K+
Followers
371K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0