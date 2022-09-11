Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
2 Solano CHP officers hit by drunk driver on I-80, one flown to trauma center
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - Two California Highway Patrol officers were struck by a drunk driver Sunday, leaving one major injuries, according to officials. The Solano County officers were hit on Sunday around 2 a.m. as they stood on the right shoulder of I-80 westbound, east of American Canyon Road. They were doing an enforcement stop when a car allegedly veered off the road and collided with them.
Domestic violence suspect arrested after highway chase from Sacramento to Benicia
BENICIA -- One person is in custody after a police chase ended in Benicia Tuesday.The chase began in Sacramento after police responded to a domestic violence call on the 3300 block of W Street, according to Sacramento police. Officers found the suspect in a vehicle in the area of Alhambra Street and L Street and the suspect fled.California Highway Patrol officers picked up the pursuit as it headed west along Interstate Highways 80 and 680.The chase ended at the intersection of E. Second St. and Park Road just off Highway 680 where Benicia police officers made the stop. Police said the suspect who was arrested had two outstanding felony warrants.
CHP investigating shooting on Highway 4 in Oakley
(KRON) — California Highway Patrol detectives assigned to the Golden State Division are investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County. The CHP’s Golden Gate Communication Center was notified of a freeway shooting involving two vehicles at around 5:30 a.m. Monday. The incident occurred near State Route 160. The […]
L.A. Weekly
Officers Injured after Crash on Interstate 80 [Solano County, CA]
The incident happened on September 11th, at around 2:00 a.m., near the American Canyon exit. The initial report stated that the officers just pulled over another vehicle when an SUV driver crashed into them. The crash resulted in one officer having a concussion and one suffering a broken broken leg.
KTVU FOX 2
CHP investigates reports of 2 freeway shootings in less than 24 hours
LAFAYETTE, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is investigating reports of two freeway shootings in Contra Costa County in less than 24 hours. In the most recent one, a woman reported that her black Honda Civic had been shattered on Monday just before 10 p.m. on eastbound Highway 24 in Lafayette.
Sacramento area sideshow crackdown nets 30 impounded cars, 5 arrests
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Aerial footage released Monday by California Highway Patrol's (CHP) Air Operations shows weekend sideshows across the Sacramento area just moments before police caught up to them. Police from agencies in Sacramento, Elk Grove and Rancho Cordova helped impound more than 30 vehicles and arrest five people...
L.A. Weekly
2 Injured in Car Crash on Highway 50 [Rancho Cordova, CA]
Two People Injured, Dog Killed in Car Accident on Highway 50. The incident happened on September 5th when a vehicle struck several trees and came to rest upon hitting a vacant building. Eventually, paramedics discovered two people with injuries. They transported both victims to a nearby hospital for further treatment.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Vallejo Man Killed in Truck vs. Pedestrian Accident in Ceres Area
The California Highway Patrol reported that a Vallejo man was killed in a truck crash in Ceres on the afternoon of Saturday, September 10, 2022. The incident was described as a truck vs. pedestrian accident that took place around 4:10 p.m. on northbound State Route 99 near Hatch Road near Ceres in Stanislaus County.
Passenger killed in rollover crash near South Lake Tahoe; Antelope woman suspected of DUI
EL DORADO COUNTY – A woman suspected of driving drunk has been arrested after a crash near South Lake Tahoe that left her passenger dead over the weekend. California Highway Patrol says, just before 7 p.m., a driver made an unsafe turn near Pioneer and Golden Bear trails. Her car then overturned, causing major damage to the roof. Officers say the right front passenger, a 34-year-old man from South Lake Tahoe, died in the crash. The driver, 26-year-old Antelope resident Diana Shemyakina, was arrested on suspicion of DUI after officers say she showed objective signs of being drunk. Shemyakina also suffered major injuries in the crash and was taken to Barton Memorial Hospital for treatment.
KTVU FOX 2
Couple injured in latest Highway 4 shooting in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. - A couple was injured in an apparent Bay Area freeway shooting on Monday, KTVU has learned. A woman was shot and wounded while her husband, who was driving was hurt in a crash. California Highway Patrol said they are investigating the possible Monday morning Highway 4 shooting....
campussafetymagazine.com
Armored Truck Guard Killed in Robbery at San Leandro Medical Center
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. — An armored truck guard who was robbed and shot outside a California medical center has died from his injuries. The guard was ambushed around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday as he walked out of Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center with a bag of money, reports NBC Bay Area. San Leandro police said the suspect followed the guard inside the hospital and came back outside and waited. He then shot him in the back of the torso at close range before stealing the cash and fleeing in a waiting vehicle.
Man accused of ordering cannabis deliveries and robbing the suppliers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives from the Sacramento Police Department arrested a man on Sept. 8, who was wanted for three separate incidents of robbery and theft. According to a news release from the Sacramento Police Department, throughout August and early September, Jaron Silva, 22, ordered cannabis to be delivered to a residence and then […]
actionnewsnow.com
2 women found dead in Linda last week, deputies increase patrols
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Two bodies were found in Linda last week as the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office investigates the cases, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said the two female bodies were found at two different locations and do not match a missing persons...
Person taken to hospital after being hit by a bus in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a bus in North Highlands on Wednesday. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said crews responded to a person who was hit by a bus on Orange Grove Avenue. The person was removed from under the bus and taken to the hospital. There is no update on the person's condition or the events that let up to the crash.
Stolen car suspect fleeing from police crashes into tree, leaves injured passenger in car, Elk Grove Police say
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A fleeing suspect allegedly crashed his stolen car into a tree at an Elk Grove country club Saturday before running from the car and leaving behind an injured woman. Saturday afternoon, an officer with the Elk Grove Police Department found a stolen car heading south...
UPDATE: Crashes, shooting cause long delays on westbound Highway 4
BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) – Two car crashes and a possible road rage shooting on Highway 4 d all westbound lanes of the highway during the morning commute Monday.The California Highway Patrol first reported an injury crash near Sand Creek Rd. around 6:25 a.m. The crash shut down all four westbound lanes of Highway 4.Traffic was diverted off to Sand Creek Rd. Commuters were advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. It was one of three traffic incidents on Highway 4 causing community issues Monday morning. Two westbound lanes were blocked near Hillcrest Avenue in Antioch due to police activity, believed to be a road rage shooting. CHP officers said they were investigating the incident, which possibly started on city streets.Around 7 a.m., the CHP reported that all lanes on westbound Highway 4 had reopened but traffic issues remained.This story will be updated.
Catalytic converter theft hits home for SF Police Department
Multiple police sources told Mission Local that four identifiably marked SFPD vehicles were hit by a thief or thieves who cut out their catalytic converters. The incident may have taken place in the wee hours of Monday and was discovered by police personnel on Monday afternoon. Filching catalytic converters has...
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood Police Announce Retail Theft Arrests
The Brentwood Police Department announced the arrest of two individuals responsible for an organized retail theft at the Streets of Brentwood. According to police, last week, Brentwood officers were called to Ulta Beauty for the report of two women who had just stolen fragrances from the store and drove away. A Brentwood officer who was already parked in the Streets of Brentwood shopping center was able to quickly respond and immediately searched the area for the suspects.
12-year-old boy charged in shooting at Madison Park Academy in Oakland
OAKLAND, California — A 12-year-old boy who police say wounded a fellow student last month at an Oakland school after accidentally firing a gun he brought to campus has been charged in the case, authorities said. The Oakland Police Department said in a statement Tuesday the boy was charged...
Caltrans and CHP issue tickets during “Maximum Enforcement” in construction zone along I-80
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol and Caltrans will be holding a “Maximum Enforcement” period along an 18-mile stretch of I-80 between Fairfield and Vacaville from Monday, Sept. 12 to Friday, Sept 16. Since the “Maximum Enforcement Period” started on Monday, the CHP has issued 39 tickets for drivers going over the […]
