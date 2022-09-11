ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schaghticoke, NY

Veterans honored at Schaghticoke Fairgrounds

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22nAjJ_0hr8yKC200

SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Schaghticoke Fairgrounds honors Veterans with Veterans Hall. Veterans Hall is proud to honor the veterans of Rensselaer, Saratoga, Wahington, Albany, and surrounding counties.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

Veterans Hall is proud and excited to honor surrounding county veterans. The open house will take place on September 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Schaghticoke Fairgrounds. People that have information or a picture of a veteran they know are encouraged to come by the open house.

Volunteers are compiling a list of veterans’ names from these local areas in an effort to honor and remember veterans. For more information, call Jody at 518-859-2988 or Lorraine at 518-753-6936 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rensselaer, NY
City
Lorraine, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Schaghticoke, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Volunteers#Veterans Hall#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: Cambridge Adirondack Chairs

CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Twenty-three colorful Adirondack chairs are sprinkled up and down Main Street in Cambridge. Youth students in the area are the artists behind the literacy-themed chairs. Connie Brooks, the owner of Battenkill Books, spearheaded the endeavor. In the spring she put a call out to young artists on social media asking them […]
CAMBRIDGE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Paws up for Adoption Day!

The Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA will be hosting an Open House and Adoption Day on September 24. All adoption fees will be waived during this event.
HUDSON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls schools spend morning in lockdown

On Wednesday morning, Glens Falls Middle School and Glens Falls High School entered lockdown after a student reported seeing what was believed to be a weapon in a fellow student's possession at the middle school, located at 10 Quade St. Glens Falls City School District announced the lockdown's end on Facebook around 11 a.m., after the student has been removed from the building.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy