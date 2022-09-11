ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WATCH: Ump Checks Cleveland Pitcher Karinchak's Hair for Sticky Stuff

By Jack Vita
FanNation Fastball
FanNation Fastball
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kieRo_0hr8yEtg00

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli had home plate umpire Ted Barrett check Cleveland Guardians pitcher James Karinchak for foreign substances in Friday night's game. The Guardians have contacted Major League Baseball about the incident.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Friday night in the series opener between the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli requested that the home plate umpire Ted Barrett check Guardians relief pitcher James Karinchak for foreign substances.

Major League Baseball cracked down on the usage of foreign substances, otherwise known as 'sticky stuff' midway through the 2021 regular season.

Managers can request umpires to check opposing pitchers for banned substances, if they are weary of something shady going on.

With the Guardians leading 7-4 in the bottom of the eighth inning in Minnesota, with a runner on first and one out, Baldelli requested the home plate umpire Ted Barrett check Karinchak, in an unlikely place: his hair.

Karinchak has been known to fidget when he pitches. He will often touch his cap, his hair, bounce the ball in his pitching hand, and sometimes even talk to himself.

No. 99 out of the Cleveland bullpen is a real life 'Wild Thing' Rick Vaughn. He even runs out to the same version of 'Wild Thing' by X that Charlie Sheen's character has as his entrance song in the 1989 classic film, Major League .

The umpire proceeded to awkwardly pet Karinchak's hair in front of the crowd at Target Field, and would find no evidence of foul play.

“I knew people were obviously thinking I was cheating,” Karinchak said after the game. “But I had no worries because it was just sweat and rosin. So, come check.”

Karinchak would proceed to get the next hitter, Luis Arráez, to fly out to left field. Then, he gave up a two-run home run to Twins shortstop Carlos Correa. It was the first homer Karinchak had given up all-season, and the first pair of runs he had allowed since July 6.

A common concern some have about foreign substance checks, is how it could potentially be abused by a manager to intentionally throw a pitcher off his game and get him out of his rhythm, and into his own head.

Guardians skipper Terry Francona did not appear to be thrilled about Baldelli's check. Saturday evening, Guardians beat writer for Cleveland.com Paul Hoynes reported that the Guardians have contacted Major League Baseball about the incident.

The Guardians would hang on to collect the 7-6 victory, and pick up a 6-4 win over the Twins on Saturday, giving the Cleveland baseball club a 3.5-game lead over the Twins entering play Sunday. The Guardians have a chance Sunday to sweep the Twins and claim a comfortable 4.5-game lead with just three and a half weeks remaining in the regular season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

No, Aaron Judge won't be baseball's 'real' home run king if he gets to 62 this season

Back in 2017, Giancarlo Stanton, then with the Marlins, made a run at 60 home runs. He finished with 59. It was incredibly fun. Well, the on-field stuff was fun. Listening to a bunch of people attempt to re-litigate history was a bit burdensome, relatively speaking. I bring this up now because it's happening again. Stanton's current Yankees teammate, Aaron Judge, has 57 home runs with three weeks remaining in the season.
MLB
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Killed In Car Accident On Sunday

A heartbreaking story out of New York on Sunday. Per the Associated Press: "Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the [NYC] area, was killed in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
FanSided

3 Yankees trade regrets that will sting even more in 2023

The 2022 New York Yankees looked a gift horse in the mouth at the MLB trade deadline, then traded that gift horse for a solid starting pitcher with terrible road splits. If it felt like Brian Cashman’s bizarre sales spree, which featured most of the franchise’s upper-level pitching being cleared out and replaced by injured outfielders, took an ice pick to the season, that feeling was likely justified! According to Andy Martino, some players in the locker room sensed the Yankees taking the foot off the gas pedal on purpose after missing out on Luis Castillo. Fun for us!
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees Reveal New Harrison Bader Update

Since acquiring outfielder Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade, the New York Yankees have not had a chance to see their new acquisition in action. The Cardinals placed him on the injured list at the end of June with right foot plantar fasciitis and...
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Rocco Baldelli
Person
Ted Barrett
Person
Charlie Sheen
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Worried About Cris Collinsworth Tonight

Cris Collinsworth appears to be calling NBC's Sunday Night Football opener at less than peak strength. The longtime game analyst is in his usual spot in the booth alongside Mike Tirico for tonight's game between the Bucs and Cowboys at Jerry World. However, Collinsworth does not sound like his usual self.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League Baseball#The Cleveland Guardians
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: MLB Rule Changes Ruin Stadium, Jackson Retires, Injuries, Reddick the Cheater and More

As we enter week three in September, the Dodgers have far and away run away with things in baseball. After Sunday afternoon’s win, LA leads all of baseball in some impressive categories including wins with 96 on the season, and perhaps the most eye opening number, run differential with +301. Heading into play on Sunday, that was 135 runs better than the next best team (the Astros).
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

Tough Day for Johnny Cueto and White Sox' Offense Leads to Loss

The Chicago White Sox suffered just their third loss in the last 12 games on Sunday against the Oakland A's. Johnny Cueto allowed six runs in the fifth inning, which proved to be the difference in the series finale. The 9-3 loss snapped the White Sox' four-game winning streak. The...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Mike Yastrzemski sitting Sunday for Giants

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Yastrzemski is being replaced in center field by Lewis Brinson versus Cubs starter Wade Miley. In 474 plate appearnces this season, Yastrzemski has a .210 batting average with a .682...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanNation Fastball

FanNation Fastball

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
445
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from around MLB

 https://www.si.com/fannation/mlb/fastball/

Comments / 0

Community Policy