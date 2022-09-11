Read full article on original website
Werewolf by Night Explained: Marvel Goes All-in on Classic Horror
Marvel is about to take a dark turn in Werewolf by Night, the upcoming horror special. We first heard about the project back last year. Now, the horror-inspired comic book movie has debuted an impressive trailer at Disney's D23 Expo… and it looks as though Marvel is finally embracing its dark side.
Marvel's Young Avengers Recreated as Adorable Minimates Figures
It can be tough being a fan of Marvel's Young Avengers franchise. Marvel hasn't published a new Young Avengers comic since 2015, and apart from a handful of Kate Bishop toys, the collectibles front has been pretty barren, too. But there is some good news. Diamond Select Toys is revisiting the 2013-era Young Avengers lineup as part of the long-running Marvel Minimates line.
Star Trek: Khan - Ceti Alpha V Is a Scripted Podcast That Will Lead Up to Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan
Star Trek is set to go boldly where it hasn't gone before... into the world of scripted podcasts as Star Trek: Khan - Ceti Alpha V will tell the story of the events leading up to Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. This new scripted podcast, which was announced...
Lorcana - Disney's Magic: The Gathering Card Game Contender Has TCG Fans Intrigued
Disney is officially taking on the likes of Magic: The Gathering, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, and Yu-Gi-Oh with its own TCG called Lorcana. Featuring the likes of Mickey Mouse, Frozen's Elsa, Robin Hood, and Stitch, the first handful of cards available at D23 are already selling for thousands of dollars and piquing the interest of card game players around the world.
Watch as Vampires Meet Their Doom in This Brutal New Gameplay Trailer for Evil West
Get a look at an early level in Evil West in this extended gameplay trailer for the upcoming third-person action game. Watch as creatures are brutally destroyed within a burning mansion and take a peek at a boss battle.
Disney CEO Bob Chapek: Moviegoers Have 'Moved On' From Pre-Pandemic Release Model
Alongside discussing Disney's handling of both the Scarlett Johansson situation and the "Don't Say Gay" controversy in Florida, Disney CEO Bob Chapek has stated that he believes moviegoers have "moved on" from the pre-pandemic release model that was so focused on theaters. Chapek sat down with THR and was asked...
EA Originals Partners with Dynasty Warriors Studio for a New Monster Hunter-like
EA has announced that its EA Originals label has entered a partnership with Koei Tecmo and Dynasty Warriors studio Omega Force for a new hunting game - that's like Monster Hunter hunting, not Big Buck Hunter hunting. We don't know a ton of details yet about what this new hunting...
Joker 2 Gets Another Arkham Asylum Inmate in Jacob Lofland
Maze Runner star Jacob Lofland just joined the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 26-year-old actor has joined the Joker sequel in an unknown role, but is thought to be playing a key supporting role as an Arkham Asylum inmate and friend of Arthur Fleck (aka The Joker).
Beyond and Back - Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Roundtable
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine is celebrating its 30th anniversary in a few months, and to celebrate, IGN's Scott Collura is moderating a cast reunion with Nana Visitor, Colm Meaney, and Terry Farrell to discuss the legacy of the show; its themes of morality, war, diversity; and its impact on new audiences thanks to streaming services.
One Piece Film Red - Official Trailer
One Piece Film Red is coming to theaters in North America on November 4! Check out the trailer here featuring the theme song, New Genesis, by Ado.
Horizon Call of the Mountain – Hands-On Impressions
We went hands-on with Horizon Call of the Mountain. Join IGN's Mark Medina and Bo Moore as they discuss what to expect from the upcoming PlayStation VR2 exclusive.
Why Gotham Knights Created an Older, Wiser, More Dangerous Harley Quinn
This isn’t the Harley Quinn you know. As Gotham Knights creative director Patrick Redding puts it: “She is coming not from a place of, ‘Oh, I’ve got to be zany. I'm your manic pixie.’ She doesn't need to be the manic pixie anymore. She has gotten to a point where she knows who she is. She has a very clear sense of what her identity is, and she's going to present herself in this much stronger, developed supervillain way.”
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - Official Trailer 2
Prepare to face fate without fear. There is nowhere left to run. Check out the latest, exciting trailer for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War ahead of the anime's premiere on October 10, 2022.
Nintendo UK Won't Livestream Tomorrow's Direct 'As a Mark of Respect' for the Late Queen
In the UK, the newly announced Nintendo Direct tomorrow will, unlike other regions, not be streamed out of respect for the late Queen Elizabeth II. Announced in a tweet (below), the Nintendo Direct will instead be uploaded as an on-demand video one hour after it is streamed in other regions. This doesn't stop people in the UK from watching the stream, of course, as Nintendo's main YouTube channel and accounts in other regions will still host the Direct live as normal. There are occasionally small differences between regional versions of Directs, but rarely major ones between the US and UK.
Company of Heroes 3's 'Potenza' Mission Is a Unique Strategy Challenge – IGN First
Get an exclusive look at the 'Potenza' mission from Company of Heroes 3, the upcoming WWII-set RTS sequel from Relic Entertainment. See why it presents a unique challenge for RTS players and a literal uphill battle to conquer it. Written by Leana Hafer.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Wiki Guide
In Disney Dreamlight Valley, Wall-E is one of the characters you can visit in their realms. This IGN wiki guide has everything you need to know about this robot, including where to find him, how to increase his friendship, and the quests available for Wall-E. How to Unlock Wall-E You...
Breath of the Wild Sequel Is Offically Titled The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Out in May
The sequel to Breath of the Wild will be officially called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and it's out on May 12, 2023. The title was revealed as part of a new trailer at Nintendo Direct today, which also showed off exploration, new stasis powers, and lots of the sequel's still-unexplained shattered Hyrule.
Nintendo Direct September 2022: How to Watch if You Missed It Live
Today's Nintendo Direct has concluded with some pretty big announcements. If you're a fan of Nintendo Switch games, you may want to tune in and watch latest updates on upcoming titles for yourself. If you're wondering where you can watch the stream now that it's over, we've got you covered...
Clerks III: Rosario Dawson on Becky's Return and How Kevin Smith Pioneered Shared Cinematic Universes
Rosario Dawson talks FULL SPOILERS about her character, Becky Scott, in Clerks III. She also discusses her working relationship with Kevin Smith and how he helped start the shared cinematic universe craze. Clerks III is now in theaters.
Like a Dragon: Ishin! - Official Ambush Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for Like a Dragon: Ishin! and step into the shoes of Sakamoto Ryoma. Here's your first look at the familiar faces that will star in the upcoming remake. Like a Dragon: Ishin! releases on February 21, 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and...
