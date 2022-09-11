ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Werewolf by Night Explained: Marvel Goes All-in on Classic Horror

Marvel is about to take a dark turn in Werewolf by Night, the upcoming horror special. We first heard about the project back last year. Now, the horror-inspired comic book movie has debuted an impressive trailer at Disney's D23 Expo… and it looks as though Marvel is finally embracing its dark side.
Marvel's Young Avengers Recreated as Adorable Minimates Figures

It can be tough being a fan of Marvel's Young Avengers franchise. Marvel hasn't published a new Young Avengers comic since 2015, and apart from a handful of Kate Bishop toys, the collectibles front has been pretty barren, too. But there is some good news. Diamond Select Toys is revisiting the 2013-era Young Avengers lineup as part of the long-running Marvel Minimates line.
Lorcana - Disney's Magic: The Gathering Card Game Contender Has TCG Fans Intrigued

Disney is officially taking on the likes of Magic: The Gathering, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, and Yu-Gi-Oh with its own TCG called Lorcana. Featuring the likes of Mickey Mouse, Frozen's Elsa, Robin Hood, and Stitch, the first handful of cards available at D23 are already selling for thousands of dollars and piquing the interest of card game players around the world.
Joker 2 Gets Another Arkham Asylum Inmate in Jacob Lofland

Maze Runner star Jacob Lofland just joined the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 26-year-old actor has joined the Joker sequel in an unknown role, but is thought to be playing a key supporting role as an Arkham Asylum inmate and friend of Arthur Fleck (aka The Joker).
Beyond and Back - Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Roundtable

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine is celebrating its 30th anniversary in a few months, and to celebrate, IGN's Scott Collura is moderating a cast reunion with Nana Visitor, Colm Meaney, and Terry Farrell to discuss the legacy of the show; its themes of morality, war, diversity; and its impact on new audiences thanks to streaming services.
One Piece Film Red - Official Trailer

One Piece Film Red is coming to theaters in North America on November 4! Check out the trailer here featuring the theme song, New Genesis, by Ado.
Why Gotham Knights Created an Older, Wiser, More Dangerous Harley Quinn

This isn’t the Harley Quinn you know. As Gotham Knights creative director Patrick Redding puts it: “She is coming not from a place of, ‘Oh, I’ve got to be zany. I'm your manic pixie.’ She doesn't need to be the manic pixie anymore. She has gotten to a point where she knows who she is. She has a very clear sense of what her identity is, and she's going to present herself in this much stronger, developed supervillain way.”
Nintendo UK Won't Livestream Tomorrow's Direct 'As a Mark of Respect' for the Late Queen

In the UK, the newly announced Nintendo Direct tomorrow will, unlike other regions, not be streamed out of respect for the late Queen Elizabeth II. Announced in a tweet (below), the Nintendo Direct will instead be uploaded as an on-demand video one hour after it is streamed in other regions. This doesn't stop people in the UK from watching the stream, of course, as Nintendo's main YouTube channel and accounts in other regions will still host the Direct live as normal. There are occasionally small differences between regional versions of Directs, but rarely major ones between the US and UK.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Wiki Guide

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, Wall-E is one of the characters you can visit in their realms. This IGN wiki guide has everything you need to know about this robot, including where to find him, how to increase his friendship, and the quests available for Wall-E. How to Unlock Wall-E You...
Nintendo Direct September 2022: How to Watch if You Missed It Live

Today's Nintendo Direct has concluded with some pretty big announcements. If you're a fan of Nintendo Switch games, you may want to tune in and watch latest updates on upcoming titles for yourself. If you're wondering where you can watch the stream now that it's over, we've got you covered...
Like a Dragon: Ishin! - Official Ambush Trailer

Watch the latest trailer for Like a Dragon: Ishin! and step into the shoes of Sakamoto Ryoma. Here's your first look at the familiar faces that will star in the upcoming remake. Like a Dragon: Ishin! releases on February 21, 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and...
