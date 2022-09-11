Bosnia scheduled a friendly vs. Russia and its two biggest stars are not happy

Edin Džeko and Miralem Pjanić have both voiced their disapproval after Bosnia and Herzegovina scheduled a friendly against Russia.

Bosnia and Herzegovina announced this week that it will travel to St. Petersburg for a match on November 19, one day before World Cup 2022 kicks off.

Russia won’t be at the World Cup after the country was disqualified from this spring’s playoff round as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine.

Džeko, the country’s captain, sounds like he may boycott the trip to Russia entirely, telling Bosnian news website Klix : “I am against the playing of this match; I am always and only for peace.

“I have my position which is clear and which does not include playing this match, while innocent people are suffering. I stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine in these difficult times for them.”

Pjanić sounded a similar note, telling Bosnian media: “The decision is not good. I am speechless. In the national FA, they know what I think.”

Russia played its most recent match in November 2021 and is still banned from FIFA and UEFA competition. Russia will, however, end its run without any games this month when it faces Kyrgyzstan in a friendly on September 24, with a friendly against Iran in November also on the schedule.

Related

Not everyone agrees with postponing games after the Queen's death

New Fox analyst Chad Johnson says he'll bring in viewers who never watched soccer before