ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Lea Michele pauses 'Funny Girl' run after testing positive for coronavirus

By Christi Carras
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uRGwy_0hr8y52O00

Days after taking her first bow as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of "Funny Girl," Lea Michele has taken a pause from the role amid "a very intense COVID outbreak" at the August Wilson Theatre.

On Saturday, the "Glee" alum announced she had "officially tested positive" for the coronavirus after receiving an "inconclusive" test result earlier that day. According to "production protocol," Michele will remain benched for 10 days after missing both of Saturday's performances.

"Thankfully staying home today and catching this early protected so many members of our company from being exposed," Michele said in a statement shared on her Instagram Story .

"Funny Girl has been and still is taking a tremendous wave of COVID with close to a dozen company members currently out. We are almost on the other side of this and our swings and understudies are doing such an incredible job to keep our show on its feet. This week has been a dream come true and I cannot wait to get back — you better get ready. See you soon."

A message on the "Funny Girl" website confirms that Michele will return to the stage as the Jewish vaudeville legend Sept. 20. Until then, her understudy, Julie Benko, will assume the role of Fanny. Those who already paid to see Michele perform this month have the option to exchange their tickets.

Other cast members sidelined as of Saturday include Debra Cardona (Mrs. Meeker), Toni DiBuono (Mrs. Strakosh), Peter Francis James (Ziegfeld), Martin Moran (Keeney), Ephie Aardema (Emma/Mrs. Nadler), Amber Ardolino (Vera/Ensemble), Stephen Mark Lukas (Renaldi/Ensemble/Paul), John Manzari (RTT Man/Ensemble) and Justin Prescott (Cornet Man/Ensemble).

On Tuesday, Michele made her "Funny Girl" debut at the August Wilson Theatre, where she received six standing ovations . According to Variety, the show was attended by "Glee" co-creator Ryan Murphy, as well as Michele's former "Spring Awakening" costar Jonathan Groff.

In July, Michele was tapped to replace Beanie Feldstein in "Funny Girl" after the "Booksmart" star revealed she would be exiting the production "sooner than anticipated" due to creative differences.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Lea Michele Sends Son Off to 'Little School' the Same Day She Joins Funny Girl: 'Mama Before Anything'

“I cried as I tied your little shoes this morning,” the Glee alum shared on her Instagram Story Tuesday  Lea Michele's son Ever Leo is growing up!  The actress — who begins performances as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl on Tuesday — shared glimpses of her 2-year-old, whom she shares with husband Zandy Reich, off to "little school" earlier that morning.  "Today is a special and important day that within the blink of an eye was here," she began on her Instagram Story.  ...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Groff
Person
Fanny Brice
Person
Beanie Feldstein
Person
Lea Michele
Cinemablend

How Amal Responded After Finding Out George Clooney And Julia Roberts Had Done A Kissing Scene 80 Times For New Rom-Com

Amal Clooney had an understandable reaction to learning her husband's kissing scene with Julia Roberts took an insane number of takes. Anybody who is married to an actor like George Clooney is likely prepared for the fact that, at some point, their job is going to require them to kiss other people. It’s a strange job actors have. While I’m sure spouses and significant others don’t love their partners kissing others, it’s a thing they have to do for work. But I feel like George Clooney’s wife Amal is perhaps a bit justified in her reaction when she found out her husband had done a kissing scene with Julia Roberts 80 times in a new movie.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Revealed His ‘Feelings Were Hurt’ When the Show Focused on Fonzie

When looking back on some of the best classic TV shows in reruns to this day, one of them has to be Happy Days. Ron Howard starred as Richie Cunningham while Henry Winkler played Arthur Fonzarelli, or better known as Fonzie. Would you believe there was a time when Howard thought about leaving the show? It was one of the most popular ones in the 1970s for ABC. Tom Bosley played Howard Cunningham on there. He commented in an interview how much the show played into Paramount Studio’s success.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Funny Girl#Jewish#Fanny
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Treats Brad Pitt Look-Alike Son Knox, 14, To Amusement Park Trip: Photos

It was a beautiful day for mother-son bonding! Angelina Jolie and her son Knox had a fun-filled day at Los Angeles’s Universal Studios amusement park on Monday, August 15. The actress, 47, took her son, 14, around the park, and they were seen having a fabulous time in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Both Angelina and Knox looked like they were having an amazing time, enjoying all the attractions that Universal Studios has to offer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Trace Cyrus Shows Off Body Transformation After Being 'Mentally Destroyed'

Trace Cyrus has revealed a dramatic body transformation, and in the process he's taken care of something that was "destroyed" last year. His mindset. Miley Cyrus' older brother took Twitter earlier this week and posted before and after photos. In the picture on the left, Trace said it's what he looked like at the end of last year. The picture on the right shows what he looks like today, slimmer and toned. Trace said he was "mentally destroyed" and that also resulted in also letting his body go.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes & Suri, 16, Look Like Twins Heading On Long Weekend Getaway: Photo

Katie Holmes, 43, and Suri Cruise, 16, looked like twins on the move during their latest outing! The actress and her look-alike daughter were photographed carrying luggage while walking on a sidewalk in New York City, NY as they were headed out for the Labor Day weekend. They both wore casual but stylish outfits and looked content and relaxed as they walked by cameras.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Tom Cruise's Son Connor Continues Dividing Fans With Controversial Photos

Connor Cruise can't seem to catch a break when it comes to his hobbies. The adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman continues facing scrutiny on social media after sharing his passion for fishing and his big catches. Despite a year passing, things are still similar with Connor Cruise. His latest posts catch him and some pals behind their lined-up haul, with others preceding.
CELEBRITIES
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
426K+
Followers
69K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy