Kenosha, WI

kenosha.com

Second annual Hispanic Heritage Fest this weekend at Pennoyer Park

Kenosha Creative Space is a nonprofit organization committed to creating economic opportunities for local artists, musicians, creatives, entrepreneurs and local partner organizations. The partner organizations and individual supporters share the goal of using their collective resources for the mutual benefit of the Kenosha Creative Space, the creative community and the community at large.
KENOSHA, WI
kenosha.com

Oktoberfest returns to Petrifying Springs Biergarten this weekend

SOMERS — Petrifying Springs Biergarten, in partnership with Kenosha County Parks, will celebrate Oktoberfest Friday through Sunday (Sept. 16-18). The weekend of festivities will include live music, authentic German food and beer, food trucks from area vendors, best-dressed lederhosen and dirndl contests, pretzel-eating competitions, and more. Admission is free....
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
WISN

Kenosha paleontologists make surprising dinosaur find

KENOSHA, Wis. — "Inside of here are portions of a Triceratops skull. What we are looking at here are the horns, the left horn and the right horn." Thomas Carr, director of the Carthage Institute of Paleontology in Kenosha, showed off a plaster jacket revealing part of one of the largest dinosaur specimens in his lab. It is there, on the lower level of Kenosha's Dinosaur Discovery Museum, that a team of Carthage College researchers are uncovering the prehistoric past, the treasures of excavations — dinosaur digs.
KENOSHA, WI
CBS Chicago

13 people reported 'gastrointestinal illness' after eating at McHenry County restaurant

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The McHenry Department of Health is trying to figure out what made more than a dozen people sick after eating out.According to the health department, there was an outbreak of "a gastrointestinal illness" connected to the restaurant D.C. Cobb's, located at 1204 N. Green Street.Thirteen people got sick after eating there. The MCDH is investigating source and outbreak. The health department said D.C. Cobb's is "fully cooperating."Anyone who ate there from August 29 through September 13 is asked to fill out a survey to help the MCDH getting information on the cause of the outbreak.The confidential survey is a secure webform that's Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant: https://redcap.link/DC_Cobbs. The MCDH said anyone with severe gastrointestinal symptoms should connect with their healthcare provider.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
wlip.com

Kenosha Reacts As News of Emergency Room Closure Sets In

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenoshans are continuing to react to Friday’s news of Froedtert South’s closure of its emergency services at the former Kenosha Hospital on Sheridan Road. In a press release hospital officials announced that emergency and inpatient services will be moving to the former St Catherine’s Hospital...
KENOSHA, WI
luxury-houses.net

Overlooking Lake Longmeadow, This Spectacular Home in Winnetka Lists for $4.375M

The Home in Winnetka is surrounded with picturesque perennial flower and organic vegetable gardens, lush grounds, now available for sale. This home located at 102 Longmeadow Rd, Winnetka, Illinois; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 10,753 square feet of living spaces. Call Sarah Valliath – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: 847-476-1017) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Winnetka.
WINNETKA, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha flooded apartment, Red Cross Brookfield shelter opened

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The sunshine Tuesday, Sept. 13 was more than welcome in Waukesha, where people were still cleaning up from the relentless rain that fell over the weekend. Along the Fox River, an entire apartment building was evacuated because of flooding. The eight-unit building is just a block from...
WAUKESHA, WI
Advocacy
Society
Charities
1440 WROK

Best Fall Day Trip from Northern Illinois is This Wisconsin Destination

If you've ever traveled to this Wisconsin town, you know there really is no bad season to visit, but Fall in Wisconsin is extra beautiful. Time for some trip planning. When you're thinking about getting in the car and heading in some direction for adventure, what do you most want to be waiting for you at your destination? For me, it's some natural beauty to explore, preferably a town with a lake or river and a walking or biking path. Lots of food choices and shops for some retail fun are also high on the list.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox River water levels rising

Fox River water levels rising

WAUKESHA — With flooding seen around the county, Waukesha residents gathered at the Fox River on Barstow Street to catch sight of the rising water levels. However, Glen Drapes with the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, said residents should steer clear of the rising water. “We have a crew coming down with some barricades so they (the residents) don’t do that,” said Drapes in reference to onlookers wandering too close to the river.
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Record rainfall in Racine floods local thrift store

RACINE, Wis. — The heavy rainfall in Racine Sunday night forced Fosters ReStore, a local thrift store to temporarily close its doors. Fosters ReStore is a non-profit, thrift store that provides no-cost clothing to foster children. All of the store's profits are returned to the organization to help children in need.
RACINE, WI

