The Young and the Restless flirts with danger but shows no signs of following throughCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
When things don't go his way Victor may start up an age-old feud s on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Kyle and Summer's Genoa City wedding may be too much too little too late on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Talia decides to pressure Diane and Nikki and Phyllis declare victory too soonCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Northern Illinois Food Bank’s New North Suburban Center (NSC) Hosted Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening EventKatie HeratyLake Forest, IL
kenosha.com
Second annual Hispanic Heritage Fest this weekend at Pennoyer Park
Kenosha Creative Space is a nonprofit organization committed to creating economic opportunities for local artists, musicians, creatives, entrepreneurs and local partner organizations. The partner organizations and individual supporters share the goal of using their collective resources for the mutual benefit of the Kenosha Creative Space, the creative community and the community at large.
kenosha.com
Oktoberfest returns to Petrifying Springs Biergarten this weekend
SOMERS — Petrifying Springs Biergarten, in partnership with Kenosha County Parks, will celebrate Oktoberfest Friday through Sunday (Sept. 16-18). The weekend of festivities will include live music, authentic German food and beer, food trucks from area vendors, best-dressed lederhosen and dirndl contests, pretzel-eating competitions, and more. Admission is free....
Plans to demolish Spring Mall in Greenfield, replace with apartments
A real estate developer wants to demolish the mostly vacant Spring Mall in Greenfield and replace it with apartments, restaurants and retail.
WISN
Kenosha paleontologists make surprising dinosaur find
KENOSHA, Wis. — "Inside of here are portions of a Triceratops skull. What we are looking at here are the horns, the left horn and the right horn." Thomas Carr, director of the Carthage Institute of Paleontology in Kenosha, showed off a plaster jacket revealing part of one of the largest dinosaur specimens in his lab. It is there, on the lower level of Kenosha's Dinosaur Discovery Museum, that a team of Carthage College researchers are uncovering the prehistoric past, the treasures of excavations — dinosaur digs.
93-year-old ‘Sears house’ in Crystal Lake nears landmark status
For shoppers who are familiar with the long, slow decline of Sears, it can be hard to explain the retailer’s reach a century ago. Sears was the Amazon of its day. Between 1908 and 1940 you could even buy a house out of the Sears catalog.
13 people reported 'gastrointestinal illness' after eating at McHenry County restaurant
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The McHenry Department of Health is trying to figure out what made more than a dozen people sick after eating out.According to the health department, there was an outbreak of "a gastrointestinal illness" connected to the restaurant D.C. Cobb's, located at 1204 N. Green Street.Thirteen people got sick after eating there. The MCDH is investigating source and outbreak. The health department said D.C. Cobb's is "fully cooperating."Anyone who ate there from August 29 through September 13 is asked to fill out a survey to help the MCDH getting information on the cause of the outbreak.The confidential survey is a secure webform that's Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant: https://redcap.link/DC_Cobbs. The MCDH said anyone with severe gastrointestinal symptoms should connect with their healthcare provider.
wlip.com
Kenosha Reacts As News of Emergency Room Closure Sets In
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenoshans are continuing to react to Friday’s news of Froedtert South’s closure of its emergency services at the former Kenosha Hospital on Sheridan Road. In a press release hospital officials announced that emergency and inpatient services will be moving to the former St Catherine’s Hospital...
Cannabis-themed farmer's market to take over Hartford in October
A cannabis-themed farmer's market will take place in Hartford on Saturday, Oct. 1. The first-ever "420 Farmer's Market" will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Canna Bloom Farmacy.
luxury-houses.net
Overlooking Lake Longmeadow, This Spectacular Home in Winnetka Lists for $4.375M
The Home in Winnetka is surrounded with picturesque perennial flower and organic vegetable gardens, lush grounds, now available for sale. This home located at 102 Longmeadow Rd, Winnetka, Illinois; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 10,753 square feet of living spaces. Call Sarah Valliath – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: 847-476-1017) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Winnetka.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha County, region were awash in rain caused by low pressure system over Lake Michigan | Local News
Kenosha and other parts of the southeast Wisconsin region received a major amount of rainfall—even record-breaking in the Racine and Caledonia areas—caused by a slow-moving weather system which stalled temporarily over the area on Sunday. Kenosha received an official total of 4.81 inches of rainfall Sunday as a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha flooded apartment, Red Cross Brookfield shelter opened
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The sunshine Tuesday, Sept. 13 was more than welcome in Waukesha, where people were still cleaning up from the relentless rain that fell over the weekend. Along the Fox River, an entire apartment building was evacuated because of flooding. The eight-unit building is just a block from...
Gigantic Custom Barn Most Amazing Multi-Family Wisconsin Getaway Rental
7,400 sq. ft. immaculately customized barn near Lake Geneva couldn't be more perfect for that dream 'in the woods' vacation with a bunch of your favorite people. Just a few miles outside Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is where you'll find the most incredible barn I've ever seen. I have never seen...
Families swamped with flooded basements in Southeast Wisconsin
People across Southeast Wisconsin are left cleaning up after heavy, prolonged rain Saturday night into Monday morning caused power outages and flooding.
Darren Bailey living in Hancock to 'immerse' himself in city he's repeatedly called 'hellhole'
Bailey has repeatedly called Chicago a "hellhole," and did so again on Tuesday.
CBS 58
Meet Princess, a 2-year-old dog up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Meet our pet of the week, Princess, a 2-year-old dog up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. We also learned about positions WHS is looking to hire for. To learn more, CLICK HERE.
Best Fall Day Trip from Northern Illinois is This Wisconsin Destination
If you've ever traveled to this Wisconsin town, you know there really is no bad season to visit, but Fall in Wisconsin is extra beautiful. Time for some trip planning. When you're thinking about getting in the car and heading in some direction for adventure, what do you most want to be waiting for you at your destination? For me, it's some natural beauty to explore, preferably a town with a lake or river and a walking or biking path. Lots of food choices and shops for some retail fun are also high on the list.
CBS 58
Attorney for family of man who fell from rising drawbridge in Milwaukee calls on US attorney to open a federal investigation
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The attorney for the family of the man who died after falling from a rising drawbridge in Milwaukee, Jay Urban, is calling on the US Attorney to investigate his death. The 77-year-old Rhode Island man fell to his death from the Kilbourn Ave. drawbridge on Aug....
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fox River water levels rising
WAUKESHA — With flooding seen around the county, Waukesha residents gathered at the Fox River on Barstow Street to catch sight of the rising water levels. However, Glen Drapes with the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, said residents should steer clear of the rising water. “We have a crew coming down with some barricades so they (the residents) don’t do that,” said Drapes in reference to onlookers wandering too close to the river.
WISN
Record rainfall in Racine floods local thrift store
RACINE, Wis. — The heavy rainfall in Racine Sunday night forced Fosters ReStore, a local thrift store to temporarily close its doors. Fosters ReStore is a non-profit, thrift store that provides no-cost clothing to foster children. All of the store's profits are returned to the organization to help children in need.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine thrift store swamped by rain
Three months worth of rain fell in just one day. Now, Racine homes and businesses, like Fosters ReStore, are trying to dry out.
