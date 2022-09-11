ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

KSNT News

58 arrests made during police operation in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nearly 60 people were arrested by the Topeka Police Department following an operation involving multiple other law enforcement agencies. In total, 58 people were arrested, clearing 78 felony warrants and 30 misdemeanor warrants, according to the TPD. The operation focused its efforts on Sept 8. According to the TPD, a joint court […]
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man jailed on a warrant for alleged domestic battery

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after an incident at a home in Atchison. On Monday, police arrested 39-year-old Colt C. Nidiffer, 39, Atchison, on a District Court warrant on a requested charge of domestic battery, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. On July 22, police...
ATCHISON, KS
Kansas Crime & Safety
St. Joseph Post

Police catch Kansas burglary suspects running from crime

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have two suspects in custody. Just before 8 a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to the Allstate parking lot, 2859 S Kansas Avenue, on a report of a vehicle burglary that had just occurred, according to Police Lt. Matt Danielson. A...
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

Police: Dog shot after charging Kansas officer

FRANKLIN COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating after a violent incident involving two dogs and their owners. Just before 1p.m. Saturday, police responded to report of a dog involved in attack on another dog in the 500 Block of North Cherry in Ottawa, according to a media release from Ottawa Police.
OTTAWA, KS
Hays Post

Police: 5 accused of violent Kansas robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent robbery and arrested five suspects. Just after 4a.m. Sept. 9, police were dispatched to the 1200 Block of Wanamaker in Topeka in reference to report of an aggravated robbery to a person, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. As a result of...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

TPD officers forced to tase, arrest machete-wielding man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after officers found him wielding machetes outside a South Topeka gas station. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that officers were called to the Kwik Shop at 45th and Topeka Blvd. just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, with reports of a disturbance. It had been reported a man was disturbing customers with two machetes.
TOPEKA, KS
jimmycsays.com

An enervated David Jungerman shows up in the courtroom

David Jungerman’s days of reckoning are underway. On Monday, scores of potential jurors nearly filled a courtroom on the fifth floor of the downtown Jackson County Courthouse. Some of those potential jurors sat in the jury box, while most of the rest sat in the spectator benches behind the courtroom railing.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

Kansas woman accused of attempting to sell meth

OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations. Just after 2a.m. Saturday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop near 173rd and U.S. 75 Highway in Osage County for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, the deputy located...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

14-year-old Kan. boy reported missing, accused of car theft

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a vehicle theft have a suspect in custody. Just after 8:30p.m. Sept. 9, police recovered a 2020 Toyota Corolla that was parked in a parking in the 1900 block South U.S.73, according to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. The car had been reported...
ATCHISON, KS
WIBW

KC man behind bars after woman jumps from car during police chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man is behind bars after a woman jumped from his moving car during a police chase through Shawnee and Douglas counties. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Darryl D. Minor, 47, of Kansas City, Kan., has been arrested and could face multiple charges that include felony flee and elude after a police chase near I-70 and California Ave. on Monday afternoon, Sept. 12.
TOPEKA, KS
plattecountylandmark.com

Platte City man killed in local head-on crash

A head-on crash claimed the life of a Platte City man Friday night on Running Horse Road in Platte City. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred about 8:35 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 in the 2600 block of Running Horse Road just north of the intersection with Maple Farm Road.
PLATTE CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Department: Ottawa officer shoots aggressive dog who was charging

OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) --- An Ottawa police officer shot a charging dog Saturday afternoon, the department said. Police were called out to the scene of a dog attacking another dog. The report was made around 12:45 p.m. in the 500 block of North Cherry. The owner of the attacking canine...
OTTAWA, KS
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

