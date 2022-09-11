ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Mississippi State Football Receives Votes in Coaches Poll For Second Consecutive Week

By Crissy Froyd
Mississippi State football received votes in the Coaches Poll for the second consecutive week.

Mississippi State football sits at 2-0 after a 39-17 road win over the Arizona Wildcats and will aim to continue this success as the Bulldogs face the LSU Tigers (1-1) in Baton Rouge on Saturday.

Despite MSU's success and the double-digit margins it has won its first two games by, the team remains unranked in the Coaches Poll despite receiving votes for the second consecutive week in a row.

Here's a look at the complete top 25:

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Oklahoma

7. Oklahoma State

8. Southern California

9. Michigan State

10. Kentucky

11. Arkansas

12. NC State

13. Miami

14. BYU

15. Utah

16. Tennessee

17. Ole Miss

18. Wake Forest

19. Baylor

20. Texas

21. Florida

22. Texas A&M

23. Penn State

24. Oregon

25. Pittsburgh

No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 18 Wisconsin were among the schools the dropped out this week.

Here's a look at every school that received votes:

Florida State 85; Cincinnati 80; Appalachian State 50; Air Force 48; Kansas State 46; Wisconsin 43; Marshall 40; Notre Dame 35; Mississippi State 31; Washington State 29; Houston 25; Texas Tech 24; Oregon State 24; Minnesota 23; Texas Christian 18; Auburn 16; North Carolina 10; Syracuse 7; Washington 6; UCLA 4; Iowa State 4.

There are certainly some questionable teams ranked above Mississippi State, but few polls emerge without some controversy within them, and this latest release is no different.

It will be interesting to see how this evolves moving into Week 3.

STARKVILLE, MS
msstate.edu

MSU’s Office of Public Affairs announces promotions, new staff members

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State University’s Office of Public Affairs is announcing the promotion of two senior staff members and the addition of three other communications professionals to fill staff vacancies. MSU Chief Communications Officer and OPA Director Sid Salter said that Harriet V. Laird, the longtime OPA associate director,...
STARKVILLE, MS
breezynews.com

Kosciusko vs Choctaw County game moved to Ackerman

Another Kosciusko Whippets home football game is having to change locations. According to Athletic Director Macy Wilbanks, the game against Choctaw County will now be played in Ackerman instead of Kosciusko. Game time will still be 7:30 pm. Here is the school’s official statement:. “Due to further delays with...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
wtva.com

Report: Amory trucker killed in Pennsylvania crash

WELLERSBURG, Penn. (WTVA) - A truck driver from Amory, Mississippi, died in a crash in Pennsylvania. State troopers identified the man as Alexander Johnson, 42, WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, reported. The wreck happened Friday morning, Sept. 9 along Route 160. Law enforcement said the victim jumped from a moving tractor-trailer...
AMORY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

New principal hired at Columbus High School

Students and parents of Columbus High School will soon be seeing a familiar face around the halls as Dexter Peterson takes over as principal. For the last three years, Peterson served as an assistant principal at Columbus Middle School, and he told The Dispatch he is excited to begin his new role as CHS principal.
COLUMBUS, MS
