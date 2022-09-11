Mississippi State Football Receives Votes in Coaches Poll For Second Consecutive Week
Mississippi State football received votes in the Coaches Poll for the second consecutive week.
Mississippi State football sits at 2-0 after a 39-17 road win over the Arizona Wildcats and will aim to continue this success as the Bulldogs face the LSU Tigers (1-1) in Baton Rouge on Saturday.
Despite MSU's success and the double-digit margins it has won its first two games by, the team remains unranked in the Coaches Poll despite receiving votes for the second consecutive week in a row.
Here's a look at the complete top 25:
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. Michigan
6. Oklahoma
7. Oklahoma State
8. Southern California
9. Michigan State
10. Kentucky
11. Arkansas
12. NC State
13. Miami
14. BYU
15. Utah
16. Tennessee
17. Ole Miss
18. Wake Forest
19. Baylor
20. Texas
21. Florida
22. Texas A&M
23. Penn State
24. Oregon
25. Pittsburgh
No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 18 Wisconsin were among the schools the dropped out this week.
Here's a look at every school that received votes:
Florida State 85; Cincinnati 80; Appalachian State 50; Air Force 48; Kansas State 46; Wisconsin 43; Marshall 40; Notre Dame 35; Mississippi State 31; Washington State 29; Houston 25; Texas Tech 24; Oregon State 24; Minnesota 23; Texas Christian 18; Auburn 16; North Carolina 10; Syracuse 7; Washington 6; UCLA 4; Iowa State 4.
There are certainly some questionable teams ranked above Mississippi State, but few polls emerge without some controversy within them, and this latest release is no different.
It will be interesting to see how this evolves moving into Week 3.
Comments / 0