Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg demands Biden be held accountable for Afghanistan withdrawal: 'Biden owns this'
Fox News contributor Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg argued President Biden and his administration are "responsible" for the loss of 13 American servicemen and women in Afghanistan one year ago. On "America Reports" Tuesday, Kellogg demanded accountability for Biden ignoring advice regarding the withdrawal. KEITH KELLOGG: First of all, the men...
MSNBC analyst who mocked Hunter Biden laptop story rewarded with White House role. What a surprise
The appointment of MSNBC analyst Jeremy Bash to the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board triggered an outcry in Washington given Bash's role in denying the legitimacy of the Hunter Biden laptop as "Russian disinformation." Bash was not only one of more than 50 former intelligence officials who signed a letter...
As Biden Goes On Offense, Trump Goes Unhinged
President Joe Biden has sharpened his rhetoric against Republicans lately, likening them to fascists and saying they don’t believe in democracy. The contrast between the current and former president has never been starker, as Biden signs landmark bills into law, and Trump readies a possible 2024 campaign while squirming under various federal investigations into his potentially illegal conduct before and after leaving the White House.
Biden's next dangerous nominee continues reign of energy terror
The Democrats’ aggressive push to criminalize various parts of the energy industry was further evident this week when states like California passed a rule making it illegal to purchase gasoline fueled vehicles by 2035. Even the Inflation Reduction Act passed by the Democrats and signed by President Joe Biden and the Democrats should have been named the Climate Change Obsession Act because of the billions of dollars being spent on making their carbon-neutral fantasy seam feasible.
Lindsey Graham said Trump will lose in 2024 to Biden if he doesn't curb his personality: 'If it's a personality contest, he'll be in trouble'
Since losing the 2020 presidential election, Trump has said at various times that he expects to win in 2024 should he run in the next one.
Ilhan Omar calls Ted Cruz a 'miserable little weasel' for attempting to overturn Biden's student-loan forgiveness in court
Sen. Ted Cruz told the Washington Post he's "brainstorming" ways to block student-loan forgiveness. Rep. Ilhan Omar isn't too concerned it'll happen.
Biden 'would not be president' if the FBI didn't allegedly cover up Hunter Biden laptop scandal: Sen. Johnson
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., slammed the FBI for its alleged censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop, warning that, if the American people were aware of the scandal, Biden would "not be president" today. Johnson joined "Sunday Morning Futures" to discuss the potential impact of the bombshell allegations on the 2020 presidential election.
Former Pence adviser says she agrees with Biden that an 'extreme faction' of the Republican party 'dominated, driven and intimidated' by Trump is 'dangerous'
During a primetime address, President Joe Biden said the GOP is a "threat to this country" because it's "dominated" by MAGA Republicans.
White House: Lindsey Graham's Riot Threat Proves Biden's 'Semi-Fascism' Remark
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the senator's remarks are exactly "what the president was referring to" when he made the "semi-fascism" comment.
President Biden and former President Trump make appearances in Pennsylvania ahead of midterms
President Biden made his third trip to Pennsylvania this past week, and former President Donald Trump also appeared in Pennsylvania over the weekend for his first rally since the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home. CBS News reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice joins CBS News' Elaine Quijano and Tanya Rivero to discuss these trips and what they signify.
White House defends presence of Marines at Biden speech
The White House on Friday defended the presence of U.S. Marines at President Biden’s speech in Philadelphia the previous evening, arguing their positioning during the prime-time speech was to demonstrate the president’s respect for service members. “The presence of the Marines at the speech was intended to demonstrate...
Biden attacks MAGA at his own political peril
We hope everybody had a good holiday weekend. Today we have Ingrid looking at President Biden's latest MAGA attack.
Obama embraces Biden during official White House portrait unveiling
Former President Barack Obama elevated President Joe Biden, while former first lady Michelle Obama indirectly undercut former President Donald Trump during their official White House portrait unveiling.
Ted Cruz says 'zero chance' Biden runs in 2024, gives GOP 60% chance to flip Senate in midterms
FIRST ON FOX: Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas did not hold back when talking midterms, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) raid on former President Trump, and President Biden’s future political prospects in a Tuesday phone interview. Cruz hopped on the phone with Fox News Digital for...
Mike Pence Reminded of Jan. 6 MAGA Threats After He Attacks Biden's Speech
"So you don't think the people who came to hang you are a threat to this country?" screenwriter Randi Mayem Singer tweeted.
Romney's revenge: Mitt helped convince Biden to run for president, new book reveals
About six years after getting bested by the Obama-Biden ticket in 2012, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) implored his old vice presidential rival to vie for the presidency in 2020 amid his dismay with former President Donald Trump, a new book claims.
Lindsey Graham saves Biden’s big day
The South Carolina Republican dropped a surprise bomb into the middle of Democrats’ inflation party.
Republicans slam Biden over plea deal negotiations with al Qaeda 9/11 plotters
Republicans are condemning the Biden administration’s decision to enter into plea deal negotiations with the al Qaeda mastermind and facilitators of the 9/11 terrorist attacks — which could take the death penalty off the table. Negotiations between prosecutors and defense attorneys at Guantanamo Bay could reportedly result in...
Trump told aides after loss to Biden ‘I’m just not going to leave’: book
Former President Donald Trump reportedly told aides that he would simply refuse to hand over power to President Biden after losing the 2020 election. “I’m just not going to leave,” Trump told one aide, according to CNN, quoting a forthcoming book by journalist Maggie Haberman. “We’re never leaving,”...
WATCH LIVE: President Joe Biden delivers remarks on 21st anniversary of 9/11 attacks
President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks to honor and remember the victims of the Sept. 11 terror attacks that took place 21 years ago.
