Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
COVIDReady Maryland: State Expands Fall Outreach Campaign For COVID-19 Bivalent Boosters
Booster Shots With Added Protection Now Available At More Than 850 Pharmacies, Clinics, and Local Health Departments Statewide. State Ramps Up Call- and Text-Based Outreach, Will Launch “Fall Checklist” PSAs to Encourage Marylanders to Get Booster and Flu Shot Simultaneously. Governor, First Lady, and Health Secretary Receive New...
mymcmedia.org
Moore, Leggett Rally Democratic Party Faithful in Silver Spring
Democratic faithful — including several County leaders — from throughout Montgomery County gathered in Silver Spring Monday morning to hear what their gubernatorial candidate has in store for the November election campaign and the future of Maryland. Wes Moore, a Takoma Park native, praised Montgomery County and Maryland...
Sisters Reported Missing For Two Years Could Be In Maryland, DC Area: Reports
More than two years after a pair of sisters went missing with their mother, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is advising that they may be in the Maryland-Washington, DC area. Hanna Lee and Skye Rex, now 9 and 7 years old, were reported missing in March...
hyattsvillewire.com
New Book Series on Route 1 Black-Owned Barbershops Highlights Public Health Efforts
An internationally recognized effort on the Route 1 corridor to promote the coronavirus vaccine and other public health measures through black-owned and operated barbershops is getting more attention through a new comic book series as part of the Barbershop Storybook Project initiative. During the pandemic, The Shop Spa at 5916...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay Net
Leadership Maryland Now Accepting Applications For Class Of 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Leadership Maryland, the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders, is now accepting applications for the Class of 2023. Leadership Maryland’s selection committee will choose 52 applicants to complete an eight-month hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update 2022: Deadline for $1,000 direct one-time check payment just two days away
Maryland residents have only two days left to file a claim for up to $1,000 in student loan debt relief tax credits. The tax credit, which is accepting applications until Thursday, is intended to help eligible state residents who took out student loans to pay for college. People living in Maryland can apply for the credit even if they did not graduate college.
WTOP
Bowser announces ‘new era’ for agency representing children in DC’s foster system after end of 31-year old lawsuit
Mayor Muriel Bowser is marking the end of a lawsuit filed more than 30 years ago on behalf of children in D.C.’s foster care system. She calls it a “new era” for the D.C. Child and Family Services Agency. The class action lawsuit was filed in 1989...
WUSA
Fans injured during FedEx Field railing collapse file lawsuit against Washington Commanders
WASHINGTON — Four football fans that were injured after a railing collapsed at FedEx Field are suing the Washington Commanders. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court of Maryland on Sept. 9, 2022. The court documents, obtained by WUSA9, state the Plaintiffs are demanding a reward of an "excess of $75,000 per Plaintiff" for "loss of income, medical expenses, pain and suffering.
RELATED PEOPLE
mocoshow.com
Metrobus Adjusts Some Routes to Better Serve Customers and Improve Safety
Effective Sunday, Sept. 11, Metro has implemented service adjustments on more than a dozen routes across the District, Maryland and Virginia. The changes are designed to improve the customer experience with more consistent, reliable schedules, upgraded facilities and route modifications to maintain safety. In addition, customers who ride the 11C...
WTOP
2 arrested in Northeast DC kidnapping
Two people from Texas have been arrested in connection with a kidnapping in Northeast D.C. on Friday afternoon. 28-year-old Carlos Castillo and a 16-year old boy, both from Houston, Texas, approached a woman and forced her into their car on the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, according to a press release.
mocoshow.com
Glenmont Metro Station Temporary Bus Bay Relocations Have Begun
The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s Glenmont Metro Station bus canopy rehabilitation project started on Monday, Sept. 12. The project will be closing two bus bays at a time to replace the skylights and do structural work. The project will be completed in 4 phases of bay closures, and is scheduled to be completed July 5, 2023. Signage will be posted at the station (more in the images below).
WUSA
Three shot across DC Sunday morning
WASHINGTON — Three people were shot across D.C. Sunday morning, according to police, including a teenager. One man has died. The first shooting took place at Valley Avenue and Wheeler Road, Southeast around 1 a.m. A teen boy was shot, according to police. He walked to a local hospital and officials reported that he was conscious and breathing at the time and that his injuries were non-life-threatening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maryland woman buys tickets for wrong lottery drawing, wins $50,000
A Maryland woman who accidentally bought tickets for the wrong lottery drawing ended up winning a $50,000 prize as a result of the error.
doctorofcredit.com
[MD only] APGFCU $100/$200 Checking Bonus
Update 9/10/22: There is a $200 bonus for teachers and school staff. Availability: You must live, work, worship, attend school, or volunteer in Harford or Cecil County or certain areas in Middle River, Maryland. Direct deposit required: Yes, monthly direct deposits totaling at least $200. Additional requirements: Online banking &...
WTOP
DC police investigating homicides in SE, NW
D.C. police said they are investigating two separate homicides that occurred over the weekend within 24 hours of each other. The first homicide happened on Saturday in the 1300 block of Congress Street in Southeast D.C, near the Congress Heights Metro Station. The Metropolitan Police Department said members of the...
Stimulus To Give Maryland Residents Debt Relief
The Biden Administration is providing help for some groups of student loan borrowers. This aid is a write-off of up to $20,000 for some and a one-year pause for others. Maryland wants more borrowers to benefit by giving them a tax credit. The state has launched a student loan relief program.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX43.com
Two dead after being ejected from stolen Hellcat
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating an early morning fatal crash in Dauphin County. Officers were dispatched to the 7000 block of Allentown Boulevard (US22) in West Hanover Township around 5:27 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 for a reported vehicle crash. Oscar Ronaldino Salvador, 25, of Virginia, and...
Wanted Woman Arrested In Connection to Suitland Summer Robbery
Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a July robbery in Suitland, authorities say. Tanijah Evon Lee was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 31 for the robbery of a victim in the 3900 block of Suitland Road on Saturday, July 30, according to Prince George's County police. Detectives say that...
Comments / 0