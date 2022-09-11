ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
mymcmedia.org

Moore, Leggett Rally Democratic Party Faithful in Silver Spring

Democratic faithful — including several County leaders — from throughout Montgomery County gathered in Silver Spring Monday morning to hear what their gubernatorial candidate has in store for the November election campaign and the future of Maryland. Wes Moore, a Takoma Park native, praised Montgomery County and Maryland...
SILVER SPRING, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Bay Net

Leadership Maryland Now Accepting Applications For Class Of 2023

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Leadership Maryland, the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders, is now accepting applications for the Class of 2023. Leadership Maryland’s selection committee will choose 52 applicants to complete an eight-month hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues.
MARYLAND STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update 2022: Deadline for $1,000 direct one-time check payment just two days away

Maryland residents have only two days left to file a claim for up to $1,000 in student loan debt relief tax credits. The tax credit, which is accepting applications until Thursday, is intended to help eligible state residents who took out student loans to pay for college. People living in Maryland can apply for the credit even if they did not graduate college.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA

Fans injured during FedEx Field railing collapse file lawsuit against Washington Commanders

WASHINGTON — Four football fans that were injured after a railing collapsed at FedEx Field are suing the Washington Commanders. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court of Maryland on Sept. 9, 2022. The court documents, obtained by WUSA9, state the Plaintiffs are demanding a reward of an "excess of $75,000 per Plaintiff" for "loss of income, medical expenses, pain and suffering.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
Jesus Christ
mocoshow.com

Metrobus Adjusts Some Routes to Better Serve Customers and Improve Safety

Effective Sunday, Sept. 11, Metro has implemented service adjustments on more than a dozen routes across the District, Maryland and Virginia. The changes are designed to improve the customer experience with more consistent, reliable schedules, upgraded facilities and route modifications to maintain safety. In addition, customers who ride the 11C...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

2 arrested in Northeast DC kidnapping

Two people from Texas have been arrested in connection with a kidnapping in Northeast D.C. on Friday afternoon. 28-year-old Carlos Castillo and a 16-year old boy, both from Houston, Texas, approached a woman and forced her into their car on the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, according to a press release.
HOUSTON, TX
mocoshow.com

Glenmont Metro Station Temporary Bus Bay Relocations Have Begun

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s Glenmont Metro Station bus canopy rehabilitation project started on Monday, Sept. 12. The project will be closing two bus bays at a time to replace the skylights and do structural work. The project will be completed in 4 phases of bay closures, and is scheduled to be completed July 5, 2023. Signage will be posted at the station (more in the images below).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA

Three shot across DC Sunday morning

WASHINGTON — Three people were shot across D.C. Sunday morning, according to police, including a teenager. One man has died. The first shooting took place at Valley Avenue and Wheeler Road, Southeast around 1 a.m. A teen boy was shot, according to police. He walked to a local hospital and officials reported that he was conscious and breathing at the time and that his injuries were non-life-threatening.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Day#Politics State#Politics Governor#Office On Service#Marylanders
doctorofcredit.com

[MD only] APGFCU $100/$200 Checking Bonus

Update 9/10/22: There is a $200 bonus for teachers and school staff. Availability: You must live, work, worship, attend school, or volunteer in Harford or Cecil County or certain areas in Middle River, Maryland. Direct deposit required: Yes, monthly direct deposits totaling at least $200. Additional requirements: Online banking &...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
WTOP

DC police investigating homicides in SE, NW

D.C. police said they are investigating two separate homicides that occurred over the weekend within 24 hours of each other. The first homicide happened on Saturday in the 1300 block of Congress Street in Southeast D.C, near the Congress Heights Metro Station. The Metropolitan Police Department said members of the...
HEALTH SERVICES
Cadrene Heslop

Stimulus To Give Maryland Residents Debt Relief

The Biden Administration is providing help for some groups of student loan borrowers. This aid is a write-off of up to $20,000 for some and a one-year pause for others. Maryland wants more borrowers to benefit by giving them a tax credit. The state has launched a student loan relief program.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
FOX43.com

Two dead after being ejected from stolen Hellcat

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating an early morning fatal crash in Dauphin County. Officers were dispatched to the 7000 block of Allentown Boulevard (US22) in West Hanover Township around 5:27 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 for a reported vehicle crash. Oscar Ronaldino Salvador, 25, of Virginia, and...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy