WASHINGTON — Three people were shot across D.C. Sunday morning, according to police, including a teenager. One man has died. The first shooting took place at Valley Avenue and Wheeler Road, Southeast around 1 a.m. A teen boy was shot, according to police. He walked to a local hospital and officials reported that he was conscious and breathing at the time and that his injuries were non-life-threatening.

