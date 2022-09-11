Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war: unclear if Russian forces have ‘reserves or morale’ to defend Luhansk, says UK – live
UK says Russia will stubbornly defend gains in region but may not be able to hold ground in face of concerted Ukrainian assault
Ukraine pays tribute to Russian woman who fought on its side
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An honor guard fired a three-gun salute toward cloudy skies as friends and comrades-in-arms gathered in Kyiv to bid farewell to a Russian woman who was killed while fighting on Ukraine’s side in the war with her native country. Olga Simonova, 34, was remembered for her courage and kindness at a funeral in the Ukrainian capital on Friday. Simonova’s coffin was draped in the blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flag, with a cuddly toy lion on top. Her nom de guerre was “Simba,” like the main character in the Disney cartoon “The Lion King.” Just a few days before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Simonova spoke to the The Associated Press in a trench in the Donbas region, where she had served for years alongside Ukrainian soldiers fighting against Russian-backed separatists.
Once home to a princess, Malta remembers the queen
VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — A dilapidated villa outside Malta’s capital where a young Princess Elizabeth and her husband lived for a fondly recalled period before she became queen has become a focal point of the country’s Malta’s remembrance of the late monarch and her ties to the former British colony in the Mediterranean.
King Charles, Prince William greet mourners standing in miles-long line
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Britain's King Charles III on Saturday greeted people who endured cold overnight temperatures while waiting in line to view the the casket of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as she lay in state in London. Charles and his son, Prince William, met with members of...
U.K.・
Comments / 0