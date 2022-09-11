Canelo Alvarez has talked some smack about Gennadiy Golovkin, but Golovkin believes that says volumes about who Alvarez is ahead of their third bout. Canelo Alvarez has made his feelings about Gennadiy Golovkin crystal clear. He’s not a fan, to say the least, and his animosity is helping to fuel him ahead of his third contest against Golovkin on Sept. 17.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO