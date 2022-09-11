Read full article on original website
Opinion—Mother Of Two Denies Her Kids Right After Killing ThemMary HolmanLas Vegas, NV
I 'couple-watched' at the pool in Las Vegas and it gave me hopeM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: The Rebels welcome 2–1 North Texas in the last game before conference playEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Mother accused of killing and abandoning special needs son pleads guiltyLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
Raiders open the season with yet another exciting one-score game against the ChargersEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Video: Jake Paul, Anderson Silva first faceoff for boxing match
LOS ANGELES – Jake Paul and Anderson Silva faced off for the first time ahead of their upcoming boxing match at Monday’s press conference. Paul (5-0) will take on the challenge many people have been asking for when he takes on former longtime UFC middleweight champ Silva (3-1) in an eight-round bout at 187 pounds on Oct. 23 in Phoenix.
Daniel Cormier praises Joe Rogan for asking Khamzat Chimaev the “hard questions” in post-fight interview at UFC 279
Daniel Cormier has praised Joe Rogan for asking Khamzat Chimaev some tough questions in his post-fight interview over the weekend. At UFC 279 on Saturday night, Khamzat Chimaev submitted Kevin Holland to maintain his unbeaten record in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. However, it wasn’t without controversy, given that Chimaev was originally supposed to take on Nate Diaz in the main event of the evening.
UFC・
Gennadiy Golovkin believes Canelo Alvarez shows ‘true face’ with words
Canelo Alvarez has talked some smack about Gennadiy Golovkin, but Golovkin believes that says volumes about who Alvarez is ahead of their third bout. Canelo Alvarez has made his feelings about Gennadiy Golovkin crystal clear. He’s not a fan, to say the least, and his animosity is helping to fuel him ahead of his third contest against Golovkin on Sept. 17.
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius: Pay-Per-View Undercard Set Down
Two exciting high-stakes showdowns have been added to the jam-packed four-fight FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View event headlined by the return of former WBC Heavyweight World Champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder as he takes top-rated Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius on Saturday, October 15 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Jake Paul sends warning to Nate Diaz after finishing UFC deal: 'I'll slap the Stockton out of him'
LOS ANGELES – Jake Paul is down to throw hands with Stockton’s finest. The YouTuber turned professional boxer is interested in fighting MMA star Nate Diaz – who just fought out his UFC contract this past Saturday with a submission win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.
Joe Rogan blown away by Nate Diaz (almost) having the ultimate shoutout to Stockton in UFC sendoff
If Nate Diaz could be defined by one thing – and one thing only – it’s that he hails from Stockton. His Twitter handle isn’t @NateDiaz209 for nothing. The 209 is included for Stockton’s area code, and Diaz reps where he’s from every chance he gets.
Boxing Scene
Frampton: I'd Like Golovkin To Win, But This Will Be a Decisive Canelo Victory
Former two division world champion Carl Frampton is backing Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez to retain his undisputed super middleweight crown, when he faces Gennadiy Golovkin in a trilogy fight. The contest takes place this coming Saturday night, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Their first meeting in 2017 was scored...
Boxing Scene
Kenshiro Teraji vs. Hiroto Kyoguchi Unification Picked Up by ESPN+
The light flyweight division takes center stage Tuesday, Nov. 1, as two championship fights with three world titles at stake headline a loaded card from Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. WBC champion Kenshiro Teraji attempts to unify titles against WBA king Hiroto Kyoguchi in the main event. In the...
Boxing Scene
Diego Pacheco: I'm a Big GGG Fan, But I Think Canelo Takes The Third
Diego Pacheco is ready to deliver on the big stage again - and does so on the undercard of a he goes for his first title against Enrique Collazo on the undercard of the trilogy clash between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night (September 17).
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano Pumped For Sarah Mahfoud Unification on Joyce-Parker
Seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano admits she was taken by surprise when she received the news that IBF champion Sarah Mahfoud was prepared to accept a unification fight that will take place in Manchester on September 24. The Puerto Rican southpaw - based in Brooklyn - who holds the WBC,...
Boxing Scene
Trilogy Finale Gives Canelo a Chance to Solidify Legacy
When it comes to boxing, Canelo Alvarez doesn't want for much. He turned pro as a teen, was a champion at 20 and has made more money across nearly 17 years in the ring than legends like Joe Louis, Ray Robinson or Muhammad Ali ever dreamed. So it'd be natural...
Boxing Scene
Mikey Garcia: GGG Will Try F------ Hardest To Get KO, But I Think Canelo Wins
Former four division world champion Mikey Garcia is backing IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO super middleweight world champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in the upcoming trilogy fight with Gennady Golovkin. The two rivals will collide on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Canelo is coming off a twelve round...
Boxing Scene
Team Joshua: We Accepted All Terms Presented For A Fight Dec 3rd
Anthony Joshua’s management company say that they have accepted terms for a fight with Tyson Fury at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on December 3. 258 Management tweeted that they accepted terms last Friday but that it was agreed to halt all communications due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Jake Paul, Anderson Silva - Face To Face at Phoenix Presser
Jake “The Problem Child” Paul continued to express his admiration for Anderson “The Spider” Silva during the second leg of the pair’s press tour on Tuesday, even following the combat sports legend on Instagram, during an event at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., site of their mega fight on Saturday, October 29 on SHOWTIME PPV. (photos by Esther Lin)
