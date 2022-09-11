ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Cormier praises Joe Rogan for asking Khamzat Chimaev the “hard questions” in post-fight interview at UFC 279

Daniel Cormier has praised Joe Rogan for asking Khamzat Chimaev some tough questions in his post-fight interview over the weekend. At UFC 279 on Saturday night, Khamzat Chimaev submitted Kevin Holland to maintain his unbeaten record in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. However, it wasn’t without controversy, given that Chimaev was originally supposed to take on Nate Diaz in the main event of the evening.
Gennadiy Golovkin believes Canelo Alvarez shows ‘true face’ with words

Canelo Alvarez has talked some smack about Gennadiy Golovkin, but Golovkin believes that says volumes about who Alvarez is ahead of their third bout. Canelo Alvarez has made his feelings about Gennadiy Golovkin crystal clear. He’s not a fan, to say the least, and his animosity is helping to fuel him ahead of his third contest against Golovkin on Sept. 17.
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius: Pay-Per-View Undercard Set Down

Two exciting high-stakes showdowns have been added to the jam-packed four-fight FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View event headlined by the return of former WBC Heavyweight World Champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder as he takes top-rated Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius on Saturday, October 15 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Kenshiro Teraji vs. Hiroto Kyoguchi Unification Picked Up by ESPN+

The light flyweight division takes center stage Tuesday, Nov. 1, as two championship fights with three world titles at stake headline a loaded card from Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. WBC champion Kenshiro Teraji attempts to unify titles against WBA king Hiroto Kyoguchi in the main event. In the...
Diego Pacheco: I'm a Big GGG Fan, But I Think Canelo Takes The Third

Diego Pacheco is ready to deliver on the big stage again - and does so on the undercard of a he goes for his first title against Enrique Collazo on the undercard of the trilogy clash between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night (September 17).
Amanda Serrano Pumped For Sarah Mahfoud Unification on Joyce-Parker

Seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano admits she was taken by surprise when she received the news that IBF champion Sarah Mahfoud was prepared to accept a unification fight that will take place in Manchester on September 24. The Puerto Rican southpaw - based in Brooklyn - who holds the WBC,...
Trilogy Finale Gives Canelo a Chance to Solidify Legacy

When it comes to boxing, Canelo Alvarez doesn't want for much. He turned pro as a teen, was a champion at 20 and has made more money across nearly 17 years in the ring than legends like Joe Louis, Ray Robinson or Muhammad Ali ever dreamed. So it'd be natural...
Team Joshua: We Accepted All Terms Presented For A Fight Dec 3rd

Anthony Joshua’s management company say that they have accepted terms for a fight with Tyson Fury at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on December 3. 258 Management tweeted that they accepted terms last Friday but that it was agreed to halt all communications due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Photos: Jake Paul, Anderson Silva - Face To Face at Phoenix Presser

Jake “The Problem Child” Paul continued to express his admiration for Anderson “The Spider” Silva during the second leg of the pair’s press tour on Tuesday, even following the combat sports legend on Instagram, during an event at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., site of their mega fight on Saturday, October 29 on SHOWTIME PPV. (photos by Esther Lin)
