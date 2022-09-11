Read full article on original website
Warhawk Men’s Basketball 2022-23 non-conference schedule features regional foes, MTE in Florida
MONROE, La. – Fifteen home games, dates at Texas A&M and TCU, regional matchups with Louisiana Tech and Tulane and a multi-team event in Destin, Florida, highlight the 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule, as announced by head coach Keith Richard Wednesday afternoon. “We have a challenging non-conference schedule that...
Louisiana Tech sadds Preslie Hewitt as volunteer softball assistant
RUSTON – Louisiana Tech softball head coach Josh Taylor has announced the addition of Preslie Hewitt as a volunteer assistant coach for the Lady Techsters’ Softball staff. Hewitt arrives in Ruston after graduating from the University of Nevada in 2022, where she played outfield for the Wolfpack from 2020-2022. She was a three-time Mountian West Conference academic honoree. Hewitt played for Taylor in 2020 and 2021 while he was the head coach at Nevada, helping the Wolfpack reach a 24-16 mark in 2021.
