NFL Week 1 -- Steelers, Browns and Saints prevail in early slate to remember

Football is back and the first Sunday of the 2022 NFL season did not disappoint. The early slate of games had a little bit of everything. The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts recorded the first tie of the year, while the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals narrowly avoided the second. The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons went down to the wire in another division rival matchup.
Steelers Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger on the Legendary Troy Polamalu: “One of the kindest; violent people you will ever meet”

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger released the second episode of his weekly podcast on his Channel Seven YouTube page. Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger features Spencer T’eo as his co-host and the two discussed a wide variety of topics before T’eo, who identifies as Polynesian, turned the discussion to Troy Polamalu near the end of the podcast.
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/14/22)

It is Wednesday, September 14, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are busy preparing for the Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets. This is the first home game of the 2022 regular season, and news about FirstEnergy Stadium tops the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1....
