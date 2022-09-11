Read full article on original website
Related
Jets Reportedly Decide On Starting Quarterback For Week 2 vs. Browns
After a lackluster performance in their season opener against the Ravens, New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco has become very unpopular and many are calling for head coach Robert Saleh to bench him. Unfortunately for those fans, they're not going to get their wish. According to ESPN Jets insider Rich...
New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 2 game?
The New York Jets and Cleveland Browns play on Sunday in an NFL Week 2 game. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 2 picks and predictions for...
ESPN
What we learned about QB Baker Mayfield after his Carolina Panthers debut
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield showed for most of the first three quarters of Sunday’s 26-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns why the Browns moved on from him. In the fourth quarter, he showed why the Panthers are optimistic the first pick of the 2018 draft...
Baker Mayfield Reacts To Losing Season Opener To Browns
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield came within a field goal of getting revenge on the Cleveland Browns, but ultimately fell short in a 26-24 loss. Speaking to the media after the game, Mayfield downplayed the importance of the game. He dismissed the idea that it was particularly important and pointed out that there's a whole season left to play.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Browns exec, Garrett troll Baker Mayfield's 'off the leash' after the game
The Cleveland Browns barely pulled off a victory in Week 1 on the road versus QB Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield almost got his revenge with a few blown coverages by the Browns defense leading to big plays and a lead late in the fourth quarter. A questionable...
Yardbarker
Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb Being Recognized Following Week 1
Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb were among the Browns players who had an absolutely great showing against the Carolina Panthers. In the end, the Browns beat the Panthers, 26-24. Chubb has been nominated for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week. The Browns running back ran the ball 22 times for 141 rushing yards. Other players up for the award are Jonathan Taylor and D’Andre Swift.
Chargers Star Keenan Allen Out for Thursday Game vs. Chiefs
Los Angeles ruled its Pro Bowl wide receiver out for Sunday’s game against Kansas City.
Browns Sign Interesting CB From Chicago Bears
Cleveland Browns have signed Thomas Graham, a cornerback from the Chicago Bears practice squad.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Browns Win and Foil Baker’s Revenge
The Cleveland Browns were victorious in Charlotte, with a 26-24 win over Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers. The Browns defense played well, and Myles Garrett welcomed rookie left tackle Ikem Ekwonu to the NFL. Mayfield’s revenge game may have been spoiled but the game became close in the second half. Baker rallied the Panthers in the fourth quarter by scoring 17 points and taking the lead. Brissett was able to get the Browns in field goal range on their last drive which set up the Browns rookie kicker Cade York for a 58-yard game winning field goal. Cade York is now the king of Cleveland!
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/13/22)
It is Tuesday, September 13, 2022, and Cleveland Browns fans are still celebrating the team’s big victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Even Browns legend Jim Brown could not contain his excitement over the outcome of the game. He took to social media to congratulate his former...
ESPN
NFL Week 1 -- Steelers, Browns and Saints prevail in early slate to remember
Football is back and the first Sunday of the 2022 NFL season did not disappoint. The early slate of games had a little bit of everything. The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts recorded the first tie of the year, while the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals narrowly avoided the second. The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons went down to the wire in another division rival matchup.
Toronto Raptors Land Jarrett Allen In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Fans of the modern NBA will tell you that we’ve entered into a positionless era of basketball. Some purists don’t care for it. They miss the days when a center was a center, and a point guard was a point guard. They’re entitled to their preferences, but whether they like it or not, positionless basketball is here to stay.
NBA・
Comments / 1