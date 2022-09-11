ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Jets Reportedly Decide On Starting Quarterback For Week 2 vs. Browns

After a lackluster performance in their season opener against the Ravens, New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco has become very unpopular and many are calling for head coach Robert Saleh to bench him. Unfortunately for those fans, they're not going to get their wish. According to ESPN Jets insider Rich...
NFL
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Losing Season Opener To Browns

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield came within a field goal of getting revenge on the Cleveland Browns, but ultimately fell short in a 26-24 loss. Speaking to the media after the game, Mayfield downplayed the importance of the game. He dismissed the idea that it was particularly important and pointed out that there's a whole season left to play.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Charlotte, NC
Football
City
Cleveland, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
Yardbarker

Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb Being Recognized Following Week 1

Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb were among the Browns players who had an absolutely great showing against the Carolina Panthers. In the end, the Browns beat the Panthers, 26-24. Chubb has been nominated for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week. The Browns running back ran the ball 22 times for 141 rushing yards. Other players up for the award are Jonathan Taylor and D’Andre Swift.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#Cbs
Yardbarker

Browns Win and Foil Baker’s Revenge

The Cleveland Browns were victorious in Charlotte, with a 26-24 win over Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers. The Browns defense played well, and Myles Garrett welcomed rookie left tackle Ikem Ekwonu to the NFL. Mayfield’s revenge game may have been spoiled but the game became close in the second half. Baker rallied the Panthers in the fourth quarter by scoring 17 points and taking the lead. Brissett was able to get the Browns in field goal range on their last drive which set up the Browns rookie kicker Cade York for a 58-yard game winning field goal. Cade York is now the king of Cleveland!
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/13/22)

It is Tuesday, September 13, 2022, and Cleveland Browns fans are still celebrating the team’s big victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Even Browns legend Jim Brown could not contain his excitement over the outcome of the game. He took to social media to congratulate his former...
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

NFL Week 1 -- Steelers, Browns and Saints prevail in early slate to remember

Football is back and the first Sunday of the 2022 NFL season did not disappoint. The early slate of games had a little bit of everything. The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts recorded the first tie of the year, while the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals narrowly avoided the second. The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons went down to the wire in another division rival matchup.
NFL
NBA Analysis Network

Toronto Raptors Land Jarrett Allen In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Fans of the modern NBA will tell you that we’ve entered into a positionless era of basketball. Some purists don’t care for it. They miss the days when a center was a center, and a point guard was a point guard. They’re entitled to their preferences, but whether they like it or not, positionless basketball is here to stay.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy