The Cleveland Browns were victorious in Charlotte, with a 26-24 win over Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers. The Browns defense played well, and Myles Garrett welcomed rookie left tackle Ikem Ekwonu to the NFL. Mayfield’s revenge game may have been spoiled but the game became close in the second half. Baker rallied the Panthers in the fourth quarter by scoring 17 points and taking the lead. Brissett was able to get the Browns in field goal range on their last drive which set up the Browns rookie kicker Cade York for a 58-yard game winning field goal. Cade York is now the king of Cleveland!

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO