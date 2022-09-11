Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Angela Davis and her public image are the focus of exhibition at Oakland Museum of CaliforniaD.J. EatonOakland, CA
2022 NBA Draft Review: Golden State WarriorsAdrian HolmanSan Francisco, CA
Steph Curry Reveals How a GSW Reunion with Kevin Durant nearly Happened This SummerAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Z Cioccolato in SF Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Free FudgeThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Meeting Community Needs with Latin American Inspired Home-Delivered MealsZoë BroussardConcord, CA
ESPN analyst calls out Ex-Bears coach after upset win
This is the message ESPN analyst Kyle Brandt has for those who doubted the Chicago Bears coming into the 2022 season. He called out one particular doubter, who was the Bears offensive coordinator at one point. "Take that, Mike Martz. Take that," Brandt said on Good Morning Football. "Everyone who's...
49ers' Nick Bosa irate after ugly loss to Bears team that 'couldn't move the ball'
Nick Bosa was annoyed as anyone else watching Sunday's 49ers-Bears debacle.
Trey Lance, Kyle Shanahan drop truth bomb on 49ers’ frustrating Week 1 loss to Bears
Trey Lance and Kyle Shanahan know they have no one to blame but themselves after the San Francisco 49ers lost their season-opener to the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers’ quarterback was abysmal in his first start as QB1, failing to throw for a touchdown and finishing 13-of-28 for 164 yards and an interception. Sure, Lance did show flashes of brilliance, carrying the ball 13 times for 54 yards to lead the team’s rushing attack. However, the fact is he wasn’t able to propel the offense further.
Bears Make Four Roster Moves
The team is also adding OL Michael Niese and DE Andre Anthony to the practice squad. Pennel, 31, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo back in 2014. He was waived towards the end of 2016 and was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets.
Haugh: Bears shock NFL world with win over 49ers … even if their coach wasn't surprised
The Bears’ 19-10 win against the 49ers on Sunday at Soldier Field was an example of what happens when the coachiest of football coaches gets complete and total buy-in from a bunch of players with much to prove in the NFL.
Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers odds: NFL Week 2 point spread, moneyline, over/under
The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers play on Sunday in an NFL Week 2 game. The Packers are a 9.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Green Bay is -475 on the...
Two Minute Drill 09-12-22 Nick Bosa was irate after 49ers' soggy loss to Bears
Nick Bosa was annoyed as any other Niners fan watching Sunday's 49ers-Bears debacle. Though the Bears came away with a surprising 19-10 win, the star defensive end knew his team blew an eminently winnable game. Trey Lance could hardly be blamed for an inaccurate Week 1 as the undisputed starter, as both teams struggled amid brutal conditions in Chicago. Lance was 13-of-28 for 164 yards and an interception, roughly matching his Bears counterpart, Justin Fields, who also failed to complete 50% of his passes.
Frustrated Bosa annoyed 49ers gave game away with penalties
The 49ers have nobody but themselves to blame for the 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 1 at Solider Field. After dominating the first half against Chicago, the 49ers shot themselves in the foot repeatedly throughout the second half, most of which came from inexcusable penalties on both offense and defense.
Bears Already Touted as Simply Being Lucky It Rained
Analysis: One NFL Network narrative calls the Bears lucky it rained or they couldn't have won the opener, but misses the point about how they won.
49ers lose top running back Elijah Mitchell in opener
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers lost more than a game in a sloppy season-opener at Chicago. The Niners lost starting running back Elijah Mitchell to a knee injury in the 19-10 loss to the Bears on Sunday. Mitchell is expected to be sidelined for about two months.
Shanahan: Pettis TD shifted momentum out of 49ers' control
There wasn’t much that went right for the 49ers in their 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field. And amid countless missed opportunities for San Francisco in their season opener, coach Kyle Shanahan was able to identify the game’s key turning point -- which happened to involve a former 49er.
3 Kansas City Chiefs cornerback options following Trent McDuffie injury news
Kansas City Chiefs rookie first-round pick Trent McDuffie played darn good football in his regular season debut against the Arizona
Green Bay Packers top receiver Allen Lazard returns to practice
Green Bay Packers No. 1 wideout Allen Lazard is returning to practice Wednesday after missing the team’s season opener. Packers
San Francisco 49ers to Sign Marlon Mack
The San Francisco 49ers are signing former Colts running back Marlon Mack. After a troubled 2022 offseason, Mack found a team after Niners running back Elijah Mitchell suffered an injury that will keep him off the field for 6-8 weeks. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news via Twitter on Tuesday....
Bears Sign DB Harrison Hand To Practice Squad
Hand, 23, was a three-year starter at Temple and led the team in interceptions before being drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Hand signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,593,781 that included a signing bonus of $298,781 but was cut loose. He’s set to make a base salary $895,000 in 2022. The Giants claimed him off waivers a few weeks ago only to waive him coming out of the preseason.
NFL Twitter reacts to Lance pick vs. Bears with Jimmy G memes
Already down 13-10 in the fourth quarter of Sunday's season opener against the Chicago Bears, 49ers quarterback Trey Lance threw his first interception of the 2022 NFL season. And as soon as his short pass over the middle -- originally intended for wide receiver Jauan Jennings -- fell into the hands of Bears safety Eddie Jackson, Twitter reacted as you'd expect with veteran Jimmy Garoppolo standing on the San Francisco sideline as Lance's backup.
Power Rankings Soak Bears with Disrespect
In almost all power rankings for Week 1, the Bears gained little respect by beating San Francisco in a game largely perceived as a fluke due to the weather.
