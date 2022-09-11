Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Three people arrested for alleged roles in Stanton County vehicle theft
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Three people are in custody in connection to a northeast Nebraska car theft. On Tuesday, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office was notified of a vehicle being stolen from a street in Woodland Park after it was left unattended, according to Sheriff Mike Unger. An investigation into the...
nwestiowa.com
Passed out man arrested for public intox
SIOUX CENTER—A 33-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 4:20 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Fausto Chilel stemmed from him being found passed out on a rock wall along the sidewalk at the intersection of Highway 75 and Seventh Street Northeast, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux City man jailed for OWI, marijuana
IRETON—A 25-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 9:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, in Ireton on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The arrest of Alexander David Stoneking stemmed from the stop of a 2007 Kia Optima...
kicdam.com
Cherokee Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charges
Sioux City, IA (KICD)– A Cherokee man has pled guilty to drug charges in federal court. 36-year-old Dustin Coates entered the plea Tuesday to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine after being arrested in March following a traffic stop. Coates will be sentenced at a later date and faces the possibility...
nwestiowa.com
Rock Rapids man jailed for OWI by Inwood
INWOOD—A 24-year-old Rock Rapids man was arrested about 1:55 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, near Inwood on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, speeding, and defective or unauthorized muffler system. The arrest of Dylan Scott Thiner stemmed from the stop of a northbound 2007 Lexus 250 clocked at...
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Marica Lashawn Joaquin, 41, Sioux City, forgery (two counts); sentenced Aug. 26, 10 years prison suspended, four years probation. Makayla Corynne Nellist, 27, Sioux City, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Sept. 2, five years prison suspended, two years probation for eluding, 20 days jail for OWI. Dillon Robert Huck, 30,...
Merrill man found guilty of murder of stepson
A Plymouth County man on trial for the murder of his stepson has been found guilty Tuesday afternoon.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: No foul play in Harrisburg’s unattended death
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lincoln County Deputies say there was no foul play in the unattended death that took place over the weekend. Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Swenson says officers responded to a call that came in around 1 a.m. regarding gunshots on Saturday. Witnesses say the shooting happened at the Elm St. and Rail Road Ave. intersection. Arriving deputies found the victim dead, and after a preliminary investigation, officers say there was no foul play in the unattended death.
Sioux City Journal
Shuttered Sioux City nursing home faces more legal trouble
SIOUX CITY — A Pennsylvania service provider has sued the trust that owns a now-closed Sioux City nursing home for thousands of dollars in unpaid bills and wants the trustees and beneficiaries held personally responsible for repayment. Healthcare Services Group, or HCSG, says Indian Hills of Sioux City, which...
kiwaradio.com
siouxcountyradio.com
Fatal motorcycle accident west of Hudson, SD. Saturday
HUDSON, S.D. (KTIV) - A man has died and a woman was seriously injured following a single motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon west of Hudson, S.D. Preliminary crash information indicates the motorcycle was westbound on 294th Street when the driver attempted to make a left turn onto Spur Avenue. The driver failed to make the turn and went off the road and into the west ditch.
gowatertown.net
Sioux City Journal
1 killed in motorcycle crash near Hudson
HUDSON, S.D. -- One person was killed and another injured Saturday in a motorcycle accident near Hudson. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was westbound on 294th Street at 1:18 p.m., when the driver turned left turn onto Spur Avenue and failed to negotiate the curve. The motorcycle left the road and went into the west ditch.
kiwaradio.com
Man Already In Jail In Rock Rapids Charged With Additional Felony
Rock Rapids, Iowa — An Inwood man who was already in the Lyon County Jail in Rock Rapids facing two felony and two misdemeanor charges, now faces another felony charge. On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports that their deputies investigated a report of illegal property being possessed by 33-year-old Tyler Joe Den Besten of Inwood. After a search warrant was conducted Den Besten was charged with Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a class D Felony, and possession of stolen property fifth degree, a simple misdemeanor.
nwestiowa.com
Motorcyclist hits pickup in Sheldon, hurt
SHELDON—One person was injured when his motorcycle collided with a pickup about 6:10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at the intersection of Highway 18 and Crossroads Drive in Sheldon. Seventy-one-year-old Richard Raymond Burns of rural Archer was traveling east on Highway 18 on a 2005 Suzuki AN650K3 motorcycle. Sixty-four-year-old Peter...
kscj.com
DETOURS TO AFFECT TWO MAJOR CITY STREETS WEDNESDAY
TWO MAJOR STREETS IN SIOUX CITY WILL HAVE DETOURS POSTED ON THEM BEGINNING WEDNESDAY MORNING FOR CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS. SGT. JIM CLARK OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT EXPLAINS:. DETOURS OC………….IF YOU CAN. :27. AGAIN THOSE CLOSURES ARE ON DOUGLAS STREET NEAR THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE AND LAW...
kelo.com
Upcoming construction to temporarily close Douglas Street
The City of Sioux City Engineering Division announced the area of Douglas Street between 7th Street and 8th Street will be temporarily closed.
iheart.com
Man shot and killed near marijuana grow operation in rural Wayne County
(Wayne, NE) -- A Wayne County man is shot and killed near a marijuana grow operation. The Nebraska State Patrol says around 7:15 Wednesday night, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in a rural part of the county north of Wisner. Investigators say once on the scene, deputies found a male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim, 65 year old Gerald Ruskamp, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Sheriff’s Office has requested that the State Patrol lead the investigation.
Rock Valley barely reaches bond approval vote
In Rock Valley, residents decided on a $21 million school bond.
