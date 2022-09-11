Read full article on original website
Will the Queen’s funeral be aired on TV and will it be live?
QUEEN Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, has passed away after more then 70 extraordinary years on the throne. Her Majesty’s funeral is set to be the biggest royal funeral in recent history, with thousands travelling to London to witness it in person and millions watching it on TV. Will...
Meghan Markle Rides With Sophie, Countess of Wessex During Procession for Queen Elizabeth II: Photos
A somber pair. Meghan Markle rode with Sophie, Countess of Wessex during the ceremonial procession for the late Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday, September 14. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, and the Countess of Wessex, 57, shared a car as the queen's coffin was moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch […]
Why Some People From Ireland, India Are Celebrating Queen's Death
People in former British colonies were quick to point out the monarchy's role in the subjugation of their countries.
When and where to watch the queen’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left her Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sunday, starting a weeklong journey through the country before her funeral on Sept. 19. The monarch died Thursday at Balmoral, ending a seven-decade reign and leaving her son Prince Charles to take the throne as King Charles III.
How can I see the Queen lying in state and how long will the queue be?
THE loyal public will have the opportunity to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II after she passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Here is what you need to know about paying your respects to Her Majesty by visiting Her coffin where she will be lying-in-state at Westminster Hall. Can...
Prince Harry Allegedly Insists To Drop Memoir In November But Publishers Are Uncertain: Royal Author
Prince Harry allegedly plans to release his memoir just weeks after Queen Elizabeth's funeral. British investigative journalist and royal author Tom Bower joined Dan Wootton on "GB News" to talk about Prince Harry. During their conversation, the "Revenge" author weighed in on the Sussexes' and Cambridges' relationship following their walkabout Saturday and gave some updates about Prince Harry's anticipated memoir.
Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her
Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
Sorry, Charlie! After queen's death, some nations poised to shirk British rule
The British monarchy is historically a brutal, thieving regime, and some member nations of the Commonwealth appear poised to sever those imperialist ties in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Elizabeth’s death, and the pageantry around it, has enlivened discussion about the legacy of British colonialism and atrocities...
Queen's funeral plans: What we know so far
Preparations are being made for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II when the nation will say a final farewell to Britain's longest ever reigning monarch. Full details have not yet been revealed, but here is what we expect to happen on Monday 19 September and how you can follow events.
Queen Consort Camilla Is Bringing Two Furry Family Members To Buckingham Palace
The late Queen Elizabeth II was well known to be a lover of dogs, and personally kept multiple Corgis as pets during her reign. Now, as her son King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, build their new lives together at Buckingham Palace, it's official that the palace will not be without beloved canine residents (via Daily Mail).
The Queen's secret letter: Some of the content has been revealed before expected opening in 2085
Queen Elizabeth II penned a letter to the people of Sydney more than 30 years ago. The secret handwritten letter by the Queen has been kept in a vault for 36 years, and the Queen herself finally ordered its disclosure in 2085. So, another 63 years before we know what Her Majesty wrote for the people of Sydney, however, there are contents that we do know about.
Prince Edward Slammed For Military Uniform After Quitting Basic Training
Prince Edward has been criticized for wearing a military uniform and medals to events honoring his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as he only completed four months of basic training. On Monday, Edward was seen wearing a uniform as he joined his siblings King Charles III, Princess Anne, and Prince...
Queen would be ‘proud’ of William’s ‘remarkable’ gesture to Harry, writer says
Queen Elizabeth II would be “proud” of Prince William for coordinating the surprise reunion with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday, a royal scribe claims. Royal fans were delighted when the estranged brothers and their wives emerged from a car to greet crowds gathered outside Windsor Castle.
Charles III Confronts First Problem as King: Too Many Palaces
It's a nice problem for a king to have: too many palaces but only one royal head to lay down on one’s pillow at night. The Times of London reports that the newly promoted Charles III can’t decide what to do with all the residences left him by by his mother. The newspaper said that the “obvious assumption” was that Charles would copy his mother and divide his time between Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, with holidays at Balmoral—the Scottish castle where Queen Elizabeth died last week at the age of 96—and the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. The problem is that Charles, 73, already has a picture-perfect home, Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, and doesn’t like either Buckingham Palace or Windsor. The solution being suggested is that Buckingham Palace is converted into some sort of royal hotel/conference center and Charles’ son William, the new Prince of Wales, moves out of his house on the Windsor estate and into the drafty old castle itself.
King Charles III Slammed For Treatment Of Staffer: Watch
Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 last week, and the entire world has been reacting to the news. As eyes shift to the Queen's successor, her son Charles III, controversy has begun to bubble. First, it was reported that the new king instructed Prince Harry not to bring Meghan Markle as his mother was dying. Now, a small gesture has Twitter up in arms.
King Charles Blew Up Over A 'Bloody' Bad Pen & Camilla Had To Rescue His Signing (VIDEO)
King Charles III is less than a week into his reign, and he’s already got a nemesis: pens. The new king had a mini-meltdown over a signing ceremony in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, where a faulty pen seemed to absolutely ruin his day. In the end, his wife Camilla, the queen consort, had to swoop in and seal the deal for him.
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral planning begins
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Operation Unicorn is now in full effect as Britain prepares for at least 10 days of mourning following Queen Elizabeth II's death in Scotland on Thursday. The plan, which had been devised should the queen die in Scotland -- as she did -- will run parallel to Operation London Bridge, will include lowering of the flags, national memorializing and a transition to a new monarch.
How the queen's death will affect ketchup
After 70 years on the throne, it’s no surprise the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is reverberating around the world. Not even condiments are spared from being linked to her majesty’s passing.
Feuding William & Harry’s reconciliation could be short-lived unless there’s a ‘major shift in attitudes’, insiders warn
PRINCES William and Harry’s reconciliation is unlikely to last without a "major shift in attitudes", royal experts warned. The feuding brothers reuniting to view floral tributes to the Queen was just a “temporary truce” amid their split, they added. The pair shocked the nation when they arrived...
Meghan Critic Who Accused Her of Uvalde PR Stunt Mocked for Queen PR Stunt
GB News host Dan Wootton accused Meghan of a "tacky photo opportunity" in Uvalde but recorded multiple takes of his leaving flowers for Queen Elizabeth II.
