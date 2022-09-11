ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

When and where to watch the queen’s funeral

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left her Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sunday, starting a weeklong journey through the country before her funeral on Sept. 19. The monarch died Thursday at Balmoral, ending a seven-decade reign and leaving her son Prince Charles to take the throne as King Charles III.
International Business Times

Prince Harry Allegedly Insists To Drop Memoir In November But Publishers Are Uncertain: Royal Author

Prince Harry allegedly plans to release his memoir just weeks after Queen Elizabeth's funeral. British investigative journalist and royal author Tom Bower joined Dan Wootton on "GB News" to talk about Prince Harry. During their conversation, the "Revenge" author weighed in on the Sussexes' and Cambridges' relationship following their walkabout Saturday and gave some updates about Prince Harry's anticipated memoir.
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her

Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
MSNBC

Sorry, Charlie! After queen's death, some nations poised to shirk British rule

The British monarchy is historically a brutal, thieving regime, and some member nations of the Commonwealth appear poised to sever those imperialist ties in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Elizabeth’s death, and the pageantry around it, has enlivened discussion about the legacy of British colonialism and atrocities...
BBC

Queen's funeral plans: What we know so far

Preparations are being made for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II when the nation will say a final farewell to Britain's longest ever reigning monarch. Full details have not yet been revealed, but here is what we expect to happen on Monday 19 September and how you can follow events.
ohmymag.co.uk

The Queen's secret letter: Some of the content has been revealed before expected opening in 2085

Queen Elizabeth II penned a letter to the people of Sydney more than 30 years ago. The secret handwritten letter by the Queen has been kept in a vault for 36 years, and the Queen herself finally ordered its disclosure in 2085. So, another 63 years before we know what Her Majesty wrote for the people of Sydney, however, there are contents that we do know about.
TheDailyBeast

Charles III Confronts First Problem as King: Too Many Palaces

It's a nice problem for a king to have: too many palaces but only one royal head to lay down on one’s pillow at night. The Times of London reports that the newly promoted Charles III can’t decide what to do with all the residences left him by by his mother. The newspaper said that the “obvious assumption” was that Charles would copy his mother and divide his time between Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, with holidays at Balmoral—the Scottish castle where Queen Elizabeth died last week at the age of 96—and the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. The problem is that Charles, 73, already has a picture-perfect home, Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, and doesn’t like either Buckingham Palace or Windsor. The solution being suggested is that Buckingham Palace is converted into some sort of royal hotel/conference center and Charles’ son William, the new Prince of Wales, moves out of his house on the Windsor estate and into the drafty old castle itself.
hotnewhiphop.com

King Charles III Slammed For Treatment Of Staffer: Watch

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 last week, and the entire world has been reacting to the news. As eyes shift to the Queen's successor, her son Charles III, controversy has begun to bubble. First, it was reported that the new king instructed Prince Harry not to bring Meghan Markle as his mother was dying. Now, a small gesture has Twitter up in arms.
UPI News

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral planning begins

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Operation Unicorn is now in full effect as Britain prepares for at least 10 days of mourning following Queen Elizabeth II's death in Scotland on Thursday. The plan, which had been devised should the queen die in Scotland -- as she did -- will run parallel to Operation London Bridge, will include lowering of the flags, national memorializing and a transition to a new monarch.
