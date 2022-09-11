Read full article on original website
Second victim dies after being shot in Dallas over the weekend
A second victim has died from wounds suffered in a Dallas shooting over the weekend. Bobby Lockhart was one of two men shot Saturday night in the parking lot of a strip shopping center
Woman hit, killed by vehicle as suspect attempted to shoot others, Dallas police say
DALLAS — A man is wanted by police in connection to a deadly hit-and-run that killed a bystander overnight in southern Dallas. According to the Dallas Police Department (DPD), the man was arguing with a woman in the 800 block of Denley Drive near Morrell Avenue. When the woman's acquaintance came over, that's when the man allegedly pulled out and started shooting.
kurv.com
Woman Killed By Driver Chasing Man
Authorities in Dallas say a woman was hit and killed by a vehicle that was chasing after someone else. According to officers, the driver of the vehicle was chasing a man on Denley Drive and shooting at him overnight Tuesday when he lost control and hit a female bystander. The...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Boy, 12, Injured in Hit-and-Run in Dallas
A 12-year-old child was hospitalized after being struck in a hit-and-run crash in Dallas' Pleasant Grove neighborhood Wednesday morning. Dallas Police said officers were called to a crash at Lake June Road and Amity Lane where a child had been hit by a car. Police said the suffered an injury...
2 injured, including suspect, after car crashes into South Dallas restaurant following attempted traffic stop, police say
DALLAS — A car crashed into a popular South Dallas pizzeria following an attempted traffic stop Monday afternoon, officials say. Just before 10:50 a.m., Dallas police says a suspect in a stolen vehicle took off after noticing officers behind the vehicle at a stop light in the westbound lane at the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
2 men found with gunshot wounds in Dallas strip mall parking lot
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Two men were found with gunshot wounds at a strip mall in Dallas Saturday night.At about 9:34 p.m. Saturday, Dallas police were dispatched to a shooting in the 8400 block of Park Lane. When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot of the strip mall. One man died at the scene and one man was taken to a local hospital. Dallas police said Sunday night that the second man has died.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jake Morgan at 214-671-3630 or jake.morgan@dallaspolice.gov and reference case No. 165233-2022.The investigation is ongoing.
easttexasradio.com
Wylie Teacher, Another Person Found Fatally Shot
A Wylie teacher and another person were shot and killed in the small eastern Collin Count City of Josephine on Sunday night. Lacie Moore, a graduate of Texas A&M-Commerce, taught fifth-grade English and Language Arts at Davis Intermediate School. The other person killed has not been identified. Josephine Police say it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth woman dies days before her wedding after suspected DWI crash
FORT WORTH, Texas - A 23-year-old woman was set to get married this month. Now, her family is making plans to bury her. Michelle Guevara and her 16-year-old cousin were struck by a man police say may have been driving drunk over the Labor Day weekend. She was taken off life support on Sunday.
fox4news.com
Mesquite officer murdered as soon as he arrived at disturbance scene, prosecutors say
MESQUITE, Texas - Prosecutors say a murdered Mesquite police officer never had a chance to defend himself. Jaime Jaramillo is on trial for capital murder for killing Officer Richard Houston. Officer Houston died in December while responding to a disturbance call outside a grocery store. Police said Jaramillo shot Houston...
Customers show up to clean after stolen car crashes into beloved South Dallas restaurant
DALLAS — It could have been a story of catastrophe. But, the Jones family sees a story of community. Around 11 a.m. Monday, just before the lunch rush began, Dallas police say a stolen car crashed straight into Blackjack Pizza’s dining room. Blackjack has been in business three...
Wylie teacher's death is a murder-suicide, police say
WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The death of a Wylie ISD teacher has been ruled a murder-suicide, according to a statement from the Josephine Police Department. Officers Sunday night responded to a report of shots fired at a home on the 700 block of Mallard Street. Inside, they found the bodies of Lacie Moore and her husband. Between the two, family members says the couple had four children, whose lives will be drastically changed."She loved children… her own, yours, mine, all of them," said Kerrie McMaster, who befriended Moore after the two became neighbors.She said she couldn't talk to her for more than five minutes without laughing. "She was so funny. She just made everybody laugh everywhere she went," said McMaster.Moore, she said, went back to school to pursue teaching."It's what she talked about. It's what she loved. Her kids, their growth," said McMaster. "She wanted to see them succeed. It was her passion and you could tell."Many parents have shared Moore was their child's favorite teacher. Wylie ISD said it's making counselors available not just to students but to their families and school staff."She touched the lives of everyone she came across. This is a loss for everyone," said McMaster.
Two men dead after found shot in strip mall parking lot, Dallas police say
DALLAS — Editor's note: This story has been updated after police said the second victim died from his injuries. Police are looking for any information related to a shooting that killed two men in Dallas on Saturday night. Officers were dispatched to the shooting on the 8400 block of...
Suspect wanted after hit-and-run crash that killed cyclist in Dallas
DALLAS — A search is underway for a driver who struck and killed a cyclist in Dallas on Sunday but left the scene without helping, police said. Police said the crash happened around 7 a.m. in the 12900 block of Kleberg Road in the southeastern area of Dallas, near S. Beltline Road and Highway 175.
fox7austin.com
Shooting at Big T Plaza in Dallas leaves 1 dead, 2 injured, police say
DALLAS - Workers and shoppers witnessed a deadly attack inside a Dallas shopping center Saturday afternoon. One person was killed and two others were wounded at the Big T Plaza in Central Oak Cliff. The shooting happened just after 1:15 p.m., in the 4500 block of Village Fair Dr. Responding...
fox4news.com
6-year-old dies after being struck by suspected intoxicated driver in Grand Prairie
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - A 6-year-old boy was killed after being struck by a vehicle that Grand Prairie police said was driven by a suspected intoxicated driver. The auto-pedestrian crash happened at about 8 p.m. Saturday, in the 2700 block of Regency Drive. Police said the boy was crossing the...
Dallas police looking for the suspect of a fatal hit-and-run
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are seeking public assistance to identify the suspect of a fatal hit-and-run.At about 7 a.m. Sunday, a man was riding his bike southbound in the 12900 block of Kleberg Road at Handlin Street when he was hit and killed by the suspect, driving a white SUV. Police said that when the victim was hit, he was thrown a significant distance into the grassy area next to the roadway.In a surveillance video, the person in the SUV can be seen exiting the vehicle, returning to the vehicle and driving off without helping the victim.If anyone knows the identity of the suspect or has any information about this crash, they are asked to contact Detective Kenneth Watson at (214) 671-0015 or kenneth.watson@dallaspolice.gov.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Police Investigate Deadly Shooting at Big T Plaza
One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting inside a south Dallas shopping center. Investigators say one of the people injured is in custody. Crime scene tape kept onlookers a good distance away from the Big T Plaza shopping center Saturday. For people inside this afternoon,...
Police: No charges against driver in fatal auto-pedestrian collision in Arlington
Arlington police have decided there will be no charges against the driver in a deadly auto-pedestrian collision early Monday. The driver pulled over and called 911 to say she had struck a man
WFAA
13-year-old killed in crash in Garland, suspect arrested for intoxication manslaughter
GARLAND, Texas — Police say they've arrested a man in connection to a deadly car crash that happened in Garland Friday evening. According to police, a 13-year-old girl that was injured from the crash was pronounced dead on Saturday. The victim’s soccer team identified their friend and teammate as...
BB gun found inside backpack at Lake Worth ISD middle school, district says
FORT WORTH, Texas — A BB gun was found inside a backpack at a Lake Worth ISD middle school on Tuesday morning, the district said. Lake Worth ISD said in a statement that staff members had received a report around 9:05 a.m. of a student with a gun in a backpack at Lucyle Collins Middle School.
WFAA
