Dallas, TX

Woman Killed By Driver Chasing Man

Authorities in Dallas say a woman was hit and killed by a vehicle that was chasing after someone else. According to officers, the driver of the vehicle was chasing a man on Denley Drive and shooting at him overnight Tuesday when he lost control and hit a female bystander. The...
Boy, 12, Injured in Hit-and-Run in Dallas

A 12-year-old child was hospitalized after being struck in a hit-and-run crash in Dallas' Pleasant Grove neighborhood Wednesday morning. Dallas Police said officers were called to a crash at Lake June Road and Amity Lane where a child had been hit by a car. Police said the suffered an injury...
2 injured, including suspect, after car crashes into South Dallas restaurant following attempted traffic stop, police say

DALLAS — A car crashed into a popular South Dallas pizzeria following an attempted traffic stop Monday afternoon, officials say. Just before 10:50 a.m., Dallas police says a suspect in a stolen vehicle took off after noticing officers behind the vehicle at a stop light in the westbound lane at the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
2 men found with gunshot wounds in Dallas strip mall parking lot

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Two men were found with gunshot wounds at a strip mall in Dallas Saturday night.At about 9:34 p.m. Saturday, Dallas police were dispatched to a shooting in the 8400 block of Park Lane. When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot of the strip mall. One man died at the scene and one man was taken to a local hospital. Dallas police said Sunday night that the second man has died.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jake Morgan at 214-671-3630 or jake.morgan@dallaspolice.gov and reference case No. 165233-2022.The investigation is ongoing.
Wylie Teacher, Another Person Found Fatally Shot

A Wylie teacher and another person were shot and killed in the small eastern Collin Count City of Josephine on Sunday night. Lacie Moore, a graduate of Texas A&M-Commerce, taught fifth-grade English and Language Arts at Davis Intermediate School. The other person killed has not been identified. Josephine Police say it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
Wylie teacher's death is a murder-suicide, police say

WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The death of a Wylie ISD teacher has been ruled a murder-suicide, according to a statement from the Josephine Police Department.   Officers Sunday night responded to a report of shots fired at a home on the 700 block of Mallard Street. Inside, they found the bodies of Lacie Moore and her husband. Between the two, family members says the couple had four children, whose lives will be drastically changed."She loved children… her own, yours, mine, all of them," said Kerrie McMaster, who befriended Moore after the two became neighbors.She said she couldn't talk to her for more than five minutes without laughing. "She was so funny. She just made everybody laugh everywhere she went," said McMaster.Moore, she said, went back to school to pursue teaching."It's what she talked about. It's what she loved. Her kids, their growth," said McMaster. "She wanted to see them succeed. It was her passion and you could tell."Many parents have shared Moore was their child's favorite teacher. Wylie ISD said it's making counselors available not just to students but to their families and school staff."She touched the lives of everyone she came across. This is a loss for everyone," said McMaster.  
Shooting at Big T Plaza in Dallas leaves 1 dead, 2 injured, police say

DALLAS - Workers and shoppers witnessed a deadly attack inside a Dallas shopping center Saturday afternoon. One person was killed and two others were wounded at the Big T Plaza in Central Oak Cliff. The shooting happened just after 1:15 p.m., in the 4500 block of Village Fair Dr. Responding...
Dallas police looking for the suspect of a fatal hit-and-run

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are seeking public assistance to identify the suspect of a fatal hit-and-run.At about 7 a.m. Sunday, a man was riding his bike southbound in the 12900 block of Kleberg Road at Handlin Street when he was hit and killed by the suspect, driving a white SUV. Police said that when the victim was hit, he was thrown a significant distance into the grassy area next to the roadway.In a surveillance video, the person in the SUV can be seen exiting the vehicle, returning to the vehicle and driving off without helping the victim.If anyone knows the identity of the suspect or has any information about this crash, they are asked to contact Detective Kenneth Watson at (214) 671-0015 or kenneth.watson@dallaspolice.gov.
Dallas Police Investigate Deadly Shooting at Big T Plaza

One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting inside a south Dallas shopping center. Investigators say one of the people injured is in custody. Crime scene tape kept onlookers a good distance away from the Big T Plaza shopping center Saturday. For people inside this afternoon,...
