Boone, NC

hickorync.gov

N.C. 127 road closure for tree limb removal

The City of Hickory Traffic Division will close a section of N.C. 127 on Sunday, September 18, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for tree limb removal. The northbound lanes from Second Avenue SE to Second Avenue NE will be closed during this time to allow crews to remove tree limbs and clear the line-of-sight for traffic signals. Detour routes will be established and clearly marked.
HICKORY, NC
supertalk929.com

Death investigation launched in Mountain City’s Doe Valley

A death investigation is underway in Johnson County, Tennessee. The Sheriff’s Office reported the discovery of a dead woman inside a home on Monday in the Doe Valley community of Mountain City following a 911 call. County officials are still completing their preliminary investigation and have not published the...
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
getnews.info

The Victorian Inn Blowing Rock announces new ownership with special plans and events

The Victorian Inn Blowing Rock is now owned by Stony Point Hospitality, a hospitality company that focuses on boutique properties and vacation rentals in unique markets. The Victorian Inn Blowing Rock announced its new ownership by Stony Point Hospitality. The popular boutique Inn looks forward to continuing to serve valued guests and remaining a vibrant part of the special community of Blowing Rock. Stony Point Hospitality has plans for a property refresh and plans to offer birthday and special event packages.
BLOWING ROCK, NC
theappalachianonline.com

High Country staple shuts down after 25 years

Right outside Boone down Highway 105, the Tomato Shack Country Store has served the community fresh produce and canned goods for over 25 years. As of recently, the Tomato Shack can no longer maintain their normal operating hours and has been operating Friday through Sunday since the construction began on the 4.5 miles of Highway 104 between Foscoe and Boone. This has been a detriment to their business as it is no longer practical to keep perishable produce from spoiling outside of operating hours. Since then the store has no longer been able to keep fresh produce, and with their major product no longer available, the owner Jerry Cheek has decided to permanently close the store at the end of August, ending its 25-year run.
BOONE, NC
wspa.com

Marion man charged with breaking and entering, meth possession

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Marion man was charged with a felony and a misdemeanor following an early August break-in, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the sheriff’s office, Tony Wesley Lewis II, of Marion, was charged with ‘Felony Possession of Methamphetamine as well as ‘Misdemeanor Breaking and Entering’.
MARION, NC

