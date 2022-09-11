Read full article on original website
Where is Appalachian State? And why is Texas A&M in hot water for heckling the Mountaineers?
Where is Appalachian State? It’s located in Boone, North Carolina, and that’s where ESPN’s “College Gameday” will be this week.
WBTV
Appalachian State still celebrating big win over Texas A&M, prepping to host ESPN College GameDay
The driver of the Honda was identified as Treshawn Simmons and the passengers that died were identified as Daniel Ewing III and Thomas Grant III. Treadmill trouble: A mother’s battle for special needs coverage in North Carolina. Updated: 54 minutes ago. A mother calling for change after an exhausting...
Yardbarker
Texas A&M keeps taking losses to Appalachian State after yell practice video emerges
Texas A&M was by far the biggest loser of this past Saturday's college football schedule, and it somehow manages to keep getting worse. First, the Aggies, who entered the weekend as the No. 6 ranked team in the country, took an embarrassing 17-14 loss at home to Appalachian State after paying the Mountaineers more than $1.5 million to play them.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M players question Aggies' 'buy in' in wake of Appalachian State loss
Texas A&M appears to still be reeling Monday from Saturday’s upset loss to Appalachian State. The Aggies lost 17-14 at home to the Mountaineers in a result that shocked the college football world. During A&M’s media access Monday, there were some interesting comments made by some players about what...
hickorync.gov
N.C. 127 road closure for tree limb removal
The City of Hickory Traffic Division will close a section of N.C. 127 on Sunday, September 18, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for tree limb removal. The northbound lanes from Second Avenue SE to Second Avenue NE will be closed during this time to allow crews to remove tree limbs and clear the line-of-sight for traffic signals. Detour routes will be established and clearly marked.
supertalk929.com
Death investigation launched in Mountain City’s Doe Valley
A death investigation is underway in Johnson County, Tennessee. The Sheriff’s Office reported the discovery of a dead woman inside a home on Monday in the Doe Valley community of Mountain City following a 911 call. County officials are still completing their preliminary investigation and have not published the...
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North Carolina
There are tons of ways to enjoy North Carolina in the Fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Tar Heel offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Roller coaster in NC mountains adds adventure climbing course
Banner Elk, N.C. — A popular roller coaster in North Carolina's mountains has added a new climbing attraction. The Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster in Banner Elk now features a climbing adventure course so guests can explore, swing and dangle among the trees. The Wilderness Run Adventure Course opened in...
getnews.info
The Victorian Inn Blowing Rock announces new ownership with special plans and events
The Victorian Inn Blowing Rock is now owned by Stony Point Hospitality, a hospitality company that focuses on boutique properties and vacation rentals in unique markets. The Victorian Inn Blowing Rock announced its new ownership by Stony Point Hospitality. The popular boutique Inn looks forward to continuing to serve valued guests and remaining a vibrant part of the special community of Blowing Rock. Stony Point Hospitality has plans for a property refresh and plans to offer birthday and special event packages.
Investigators ID bodies found off I-40 in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff deputies in Burke County identified two bodies that were found on Sept. 6 off Interstate 40 at Exit 119. The bodies of Daniel Allan Nolan Jr., 45, and Jocelyn Danielle Hall, 39, both from Ohio, were found in the woods off the entrance ramp for Hildebran.
theappalachianonline.com
High Country staple shuts down after 25 years
Right outside Boone down Highway 105, the Tomato Shack Country Store has served the community fresh produce and canned goods for over 25 years. As of recently, the Tomato Shack can no longer maintain their normal operating hours and has been operating Friday through Sunday since the construction began on the 4.5 miles of Highway 104 between Foscoe and Boone. This has been a detriment to their business as it is no longer practical to keep perishable produce from spoiling outside of operating hours. Since then the store has no longer been able to keep fresh produce, and with their major product no longer available, the owner Jerry Cheek has decided to permanently close the store at the end of August, ending its 25-year run.
Car fire ignites Catawba County home, fire officials say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Fire crews worked to put out flames at a house after a car caught fire in Catawba County Wednesday morning, officials said. More than a dozen firefighters responded just before 9:30 a.m. to the home on 20th Street, near the airport in northwest Hickory. Channel...
1 killed after van hits motorcycle, another vehicle on NC highway
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A motorcycle driver was killed when his Harley-Davidson bike was struck by a van on a highway in Alexander County Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 4:05 p.m. on September 9 at the intersection of NC 90 and Cheatham […]
wspa.com
Marion man charged with breaking and entering, meth possession
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Marion man was charged with a felony and a misdemeanor following an early August break-in, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the sheriff’s office, Tony Wesley Lewis II, of Marion, was charged with ‘Felony Possession of Methamphetamine as well as ‘Misdemeanor Breaking and Entering’.
Man threatened North Carolina officers with spear before deadly shooting
The incident began at 5:50 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at a home along Eastview Street. The 911 caller, identified as James Preston Trexler, Jr., reported a sexual assault at the home.
Man dies after car flips several times in Catawba County crash, Highway Patrol says
NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 25-year-old man was killed when his car left the roadway and overturned several times in Catawba County Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on September 9 on Startown Road near Settlemyre Bridge Road. A Dodge Charger […]
Troopers: Motorcyclist dies after multiple-vehicle crash in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Taylorsville, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Highway 90 at the intersection of Cheatham Ford Road. Authorities said the crash involved a 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a 2014 Dodge Caravan.
Man dies in single-car crash in Catawba County, troopers say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A man died after his car ran off the road and rolled several times south of Hickory on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Tyoun Jason Martise Shuford, 25, of Newton, was driving a 2017 Dodge Charger south on...
Lenoir ‘nuisance’ home receives final judgment; could be confiscated
The home is located on the 500 block of Oak Street Southwest near Hibriten Drive Southwest.
Furniture Today
Which furniture insider is returning for a second round at Craftmaster?
TAYLORSVILLE, NC — Craftmaster Furniture has named Alex Reeves as president, taking over the reins from CEO Roy Calcagne, who is retiring. Calgane will remain as CEO through the end of this year. Reeves is coming from Sam Moore Furniture where he was president for the past three years.
