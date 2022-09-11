Read full article on original website
Valerie Aylward
2d ago
Good! He's not a DEMONICRAT attempting to control society. At 18 you're considered an adult, you can be kicked out of your parents house at that age. It's a choice to smoke or not, changing the age of purchase isn't gonna change that. I started smoking when I was 15 and the purchasing age was 18 but we were still able to acquire them regardless. I don't smoke cigarettes anymore but that to was a choice too. This country has turned upside down, I'm just happy to know that I love in a state that our governor isn't trying to take away our freedoms!❤🇺🇸❤🇺🇸❤
Reply
2
Related
alaska.gov
Governor Dunleavy Signs Bill Repealing Minimum Wage Exemption for Alaskans with Disabilities
Today at Special Olympics Alaska, Governor Mike Dunleavy singed Senate Bill 185 to repeal an antiquated statute which has allowed employers to pay Alaskans with a physical or mental disability subminimum wage. The bill, sponsored by Senate President Peter Micciche, ensures individuals who are impaired by disabilities, age, or injury, are not discriminated against in jobs where performance aligns with their counterparts. The bill signing ceremony was attended Senator Micciche and Sue Perles of Special Olympic Alaska.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Peltola makes history, fills Alaska representation void with swearing in
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For roughly half a year, Alaska has gone without representation in the U.S. House of Representatives. That hole was filled Tuesday with the swearing in of Alaska’s new representative, Rep. Mary Peltola (D-Alaska). Peltola made history Tuesday as the first woman to serve Alaska in...
Jamie Allard: Leaders motivate people to do what’s right
Great leadership is not about having all the answers, it’s about motivating people to do what’s right. Great leaders will listen to the concerns of their constituency and make principled policy decisions. Great leaders have the vision to employ the individual strengths of their team to accomplish a strategic end state.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Alaska Republican candidate drops out of the U.S. Senate race
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Buzz Kelley, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate suspended his campaign on Monday, September 12, according to the Associated Press. Kelley, who is from Wasilla, finished fourth in the primary race and was hoping not to divide the Republican vote during the general election, when ranked choice voting will be used. His motivation for dropping out of the election came after Mary Peltola won the special election for the Alaska State House seat, because, according to Kelley, “Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich divided the votes.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alaskareporter.com
Judge: Alaska elections officials must enforce disloyalty clause
An Anchorage Superior Court judge on Monday ruled that the Alaska Division of Elections has a duty to determine whether a candidate for public office is ineligible for disloyalty. It means the case remains on schedule for arguments later this month that could decide Wasilla Republican Rep. David Eastman’s future...
Alaska has shown how to achieve sensible election reform Idaho can learn from
The Gem State had an open primary system prior to 2012. When the primary election rolled around voters would just request a ballot for the party of their choice – Republican, Democrat, whatever – and then vote among the candidates on that ballot. It worked well, but not to the satisfaction of right-wing Republicans who wanted to tip the balance in favor of ultra-conservative candidates.
ktoo.org
Kenai borough confirms existence of harassment complaint against governor candidate Pierce
Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce, one of four candidates for Alaska governor, was asked to resign as mayor after a secret investigation corroborated a harassment complaint against him and found the complainant’s report credible. Pierce announced on Aug. 26 that he would resign his mayoral position at the...
klcc.org
Oregon becomes first state to receive fed's approval on Medicaid reimbursement of mobile crisis intervention services
Governor Kate Brown is applauding her state becoming the first to earn federal approval for Medicaid reimbursement of mobile crisis intervention services. Brown pointed to the CAHOOTS (Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets) program run by the White Bird Clinic in Eugene, whose teams work to de-escalate difficult situations, and help people in crisis find essential support services.
IN THIS ARTICLE
alaskapublic.org
Talk of Alaska: Yukon River Salmon
For generations, Alaska Native people along the Yukon River have depended on a steady supply of salmon for a healthy source of protein to sustain them through the long winter. But king and chum salmon subsistence fishing has been closed to Yukon River families for the past two years, affecting both diets and cultural tradition. What are the factors behind the low runs? We’ll discuss it on the next Talk of Alaska.
kdll.org
Short-term rentals high and climbing on the Kenai Peninsula
Short-term rentals are on the rise in Alaska, a trend that may spell difficulty for long-term renters looking for housing. Here on the Kenai Peninsula, short-term rentals like AirBNB and Vrbo take up the greatest proportion of total houses compared to the rest of the state — nearly 7%.
ktoo.org
Tuesday, September 13, 2022: Alaska historian Steve Haycox on Mary Peltola’s Congressional swearing-in ceremony. Juneau trail system initiatives on the October 4th ballot. First annual Babefest launches tomorrow with a Joni Mitchell retrospective.
Steve Haycox never gets tired of writing about Alaska history. It’s a state with many a political page-turner. And Mary Peltola’s swearing-in ceremony in Washington D.C. this afternoon is just another example. On Juneau Afternoon today, Haycox reflects on the unique political circumstances that led to Peltola’s election...
ktoo.org
Alaska ferry system goes back to flat rates this winter
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities announced Sept. 9 that it would stop dynamic pricing this winter. Dynamic pricing means that as seats fill up, they get more expensive. It’s a common practice with airlines — the closer you book to departure, the higher the price. The pricing formula has been in place in the Alaska Marine Highway Service for the last two years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alaskasnewssource.com
Community concerns over using Anchorage rec centers as emergency homeless shelters
Alaska Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna ruled Monday that the Division of Elections is required to enforce a provision of the Alaska Constitution that disqualifies from running for — or holding elected office — any “person who advocates, or who aids or belongs to any party or organization or association which advocates, the overthrow by force or violence of the government of the United States or of the State...”
kinyradio.com
Alaska Online Checkbook Act becomes law
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - SB25, The Alaska Online Checkbook Act, became law last week. Last legislative session, Senate Bill 25, sponsored by Anchorage Senator Bill Wielechowski, passed unanimously in both chambers of the legislature. According to a release, the bill establishes a searchable online database so the public can easily view details on state government spending and revenues.
kinyradio.com
American Cierra Plastics brings mobile plastics processing unit to Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - American Cierra Plastics delivered a mobile plastics processing system to Alaska, the first of its kind. Housed entirely in a 53-foot trailer, the recycling system is designed to take plastic collected from Alaska’s beaches and local communities and convert it into recycled plastic lumber. "We...
alaskasnewssource.com
Governor announces 2022 PFD amount
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the dollar figure for the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend from Three Bears in Palmer. Dunleavy said that the PFD payout would be $3,284 — the largest payout in the 41-year span of the PFD. In May, the Legislature passed a “compromise”...
Delta Discovery
In Race to be Alaska’s Governor, Walker Stands Tall
As someone who’s passionate about serving Alaska, but loathes the divisiveness that accompanies campaign season, I rarely endorse candidates. But this year’s race for Governor is so important that I feel I owe it to my district and state to encourage Alaskans to support Bill Walker and Heidi Drygas in the November election.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators Working To Make Sure Hunting With Drones Is Illegal & Strengthening Trespass Laws
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Legislators looking to clarify prohibitions on the use of drones for hunting, as well as trespass laws related to hunting this week. Wyoming legislators plan this week to consider making sure drones are included in the legal definition of “aircraft” forbidden...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, September 12, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. Mary Peltola prepares to be sworn in as Alaska’s sole member...
alaskabeacon.com
Corps denies permit for company seeking to dredge for gold in sensitive area near Nome
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has rejected an application from a Nevada-based company that was seeking to operate a controversial mining project near Nome. The Corps said on Friday it denied IPOP LLC’s application for a wetlands-fill permit for a gold-dredging operation that would have affected about 195 acres at Safety Sound and Bonanza Channel, an important subsistence harvesting area about 30 miles east of Nome.
Comments / 2