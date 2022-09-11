ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valerie Aylward
2d ago

Good! He's not a DEMONICRAT attempting to control society. At 18 you're considered an adult, you can be kicked out of your parents house at that age. It's a choice to smoke or not, changing the age of purchase isn't gonna change that. I started smoking when I was 15 and the purchasing age was 18 but we were still able to acquire them regardless. I don't smoke cigarettes anymore but that to was a choice too. This country has turned upside down, I'm just happy to know that I love in a state that our governor isn't trying to take away our freedoms!❤🇺🇸❤🇺🇸❤

alaska.gov

Governor Dunleavy Signs Bill Repealing Minimum Wage Exemption for Alaskans with Disabilities

Today at Special Olympics Alaska, Governor Mike Dunleavy singed Senate Bill 185 to repeal an antiquated statute which has allowed employers to pay Alaskans with a physical or mental disability subminimum wage. The bill, sponsored by Senate President Peter Micciche, ensures individuals who are impaired by disabilities, age, or injury, are not discriminated against in jobs where performance aligns with their counterparts. The bill signing ceremony was attended Senator Micciche and Sue Perles of Special Olympic Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

Peltola makes history, fills Alaska representation void with swearing in

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For roughly half a year, Alaska has gone without representation in the U.S. House of Representatives. That hole was filled Tuesday with the swearing in of Alaska’s new representative, Rep. Mary Peltola (D-Alaska). Peltola made history Tuesday as the first woman to serve Alaska in...
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Jamie Allard: Leaders motivate people to do what’s right

Great leadership is not about having all the answers, it’s about motivating people to do what’s right. Great leaders will listen to the concerns of their constituency and make principled policy decisions. Great leaders have the vision to employ the individual strengths of their team to accomplish a strategic end state.
ALASKA STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

Alaska Republican candidate drops out of the U.S. Senate race

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Buzz Kelley, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate suspended his campaign on Monday, September 12, according to the Associated Press. Kelley, who is from Wasilla, finished fourth in the primary race and was hoping not to divide the Republican vote during the general election, when ranked choice voting will be used. His motivation for dropping out of the election came after Mary Peltola won the special election for the Alaska State House seat, because, according to Kelley, “Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich divided the votes.”
alaskareporter.com

Judge: Alaska elections officials must enforce disloyalty clause

An Anchorage Superior Court judge on Monday ruled that the Alaska Division of Elections has a duty to determine whether a candidate for public office is ineligible for disloyalty. It means the case remains on schedule for arguments later this month that could decide Wasilla Republican Rep. David Eastman’s future...
ALASKA STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Alaska has shown how to achieve sensible election reform Idaho can learn from

The Gem State had an open primary system prior to 2012. When the primary election rolled around voters would just request a ballot for the party of their choice – Republican, Democrat, whatever – and then vote among the candidates on that ballot. It worked well, but not to the satisfaction of right-wing Republicans who wanted to tip the balance in favor of ultra-conservative candidates.
IDAHO STATE
klcc.org

Oregon becomes first state to receive fed's approval on Medicaid reimbursement of mobile crisis intervention services

Governor Kate Brown is applauding her state becoming the first to earn federal approval for Medicaid reimbursement of mobile crisis intervention services. Brown pointed to the CAHOOTS (Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets) program run by the White Bird Clinic in Eugene, whose teams work to de-escalate difficult situations, and help people in crisis find essential support services.
OREGON STATE
alaskapublic.org

Talk of Alaska: Yukon River Salmon

For generations, Alaska Native people along the Yukon River have depended on a steady supply of salmon for a healthy source of protein to sustain them through the long winter. But king and chum salmon subsistence fishing has been closed to Yukon River families for the past two years, affecting both diets and cultural tradition. What are the factors behind the low runs? We’ll discuss it on the next Talk of Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
kdll.org

Short-term rentals high and climbing on the Kenai Peninsula

Short-term rentals are on the rise in Alaska, a trend that may spell difficulty for long-term renters looking for housing. Here on the Kenai Peninsula, short-term rentals like AirBNB and Vrbo take up the greatest proportion of total houses compared to the rest of the state — nearly 7%.
ALASKA STATE
ktoo.org

Tuesday, September 13, 2022: Alaska historian Steve Haycox on Mary Peltola’s Congressional swearing-in ceremony. Juneau trail system initiatives on the October 4th ballot. First annual Babefest launches tomorrow with a Joni Mitchell retrospective.

Steve Haycox never gets tired of writing about Alaska history. It’s a state with many a political page-turner. And Mary Peltola’s swearing-in ceremony in Washington D.C. this afternoon is just another example. On Juneau Afternoon today, Haycox reflects on the unique political circumstances that led to Peltola’s election...
ALASKA STATE
ktoo.org

Alaska ferry system goes back to flat rates this winter

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities announced Sept. 9 that it would stop dynamic pricing this winter. Dynamic pricing means that as seats fill up, they get more expensive. It’s a common practice with airlines — the closer you book to departure, the higher the price. The pricing formula has been in place in the Alaska Marine Highway Service for the last two years.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Community concerns over using Anchorage rec centers as emergency homeless shelters

Alaska Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna ruled Monday that the Division of Elections is required to enforce a provision of the Alaska Constitution that disqualifies from running for — or holding elected office — any “person who advocates, or who aids or belongs to any party or organization or association which advocates, the overthrow by force or violence of the government of the United States or of the State...”
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

Alaska Online Checkbook Act becomes law

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - SB25, The Alaska Online Checkbook Act, became law last week. Last legislative session, Senate Bill 25, sponsored by Anchorage Senator Bill Wielechowski, passed unanimously in both chambers of the legislature. According to a release, the bill establishes a searchable online database so the public can easily view details on state government spending and revenues.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

American Cierra Plastics brings mobile plastics processing unit to Alaska

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - American Cierra Plastics delivered a mobile plastics processing system to Alaska, the first of its kind. Housed entirely in a 53-foot trailer, the recycling system is designed to take plastic collected from Alaska’s beaches and local communities and convert it into recycled plastic lumber. "We...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Governor announces 2022 PFD amount

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the dollar figure for the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend from Three Bears in Palmer. Dunleavy said that the PFD payout would be $3,284 — the largest payout in the 41-year span of the PFD. In May, the Legislature passed a “compromise”...
ALASKA STATE
Delta Discovery

In Race to be Alaska’s Governor, Walker Stands Tall

As someone who’s passionate about serving Alaska, but loathes the divisiveness that accompanies campaign season, I rarely endorse candidates. But this year’s race for Governor is so important that I feel I owe it to my district and state to encourage Alaskans to support Bill Walker and Heidi Drygas in the November election.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, September 12, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. Mary Peltola prepares to be sworn in as Alaska’s sole member...
ALASKA STATE
alaskabeacon.com

Corps denies permit for company seeking to dredge for gold in sensitive area near Nome

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has rejected an application from a Nevada-based company that was seeking to operate a controversial mining project near Nome. The Corps said on Friday it denied IPOP LLC’s application for a wetlands-fill permit for a gold-dredging operation that would have affected about 195 acres at Safety Sound and Bonanza Channel, an important subsistence harvesting area about 30 miles east of Nome.
NOME, AK

