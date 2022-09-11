ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashley Singleton
2d ago

I was able to quit all my psych meds. if you're less depressed (and overeat when you are depressed) you are obviously going to lose weight. I'm more active. I've started walking every night and I want to go do things. haven't felt this way in decades

Sara Lechak
2d ago

I can personally tell you stop putting Chemicals, GMOs and Artificial flavors , colors etc and people would not get obese , people need to just get up and out of house walk it does not have to be far but something daily

Russell Redden
2d ago

Depression...yes. Weight loss...no. But depression can be caused by being overweight, so there is a "roundabout" connection.

