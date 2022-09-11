OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — To look at Scott Frost's firing by the numbers, you have to start with Saturday night. Georgia Southern's new-look offense put up 642 yards on the Blackshirts. That's the most ever they've allowed at Memorial Stadium, and the third most of all time. The Huskers had been 214-0 when scoring 35 or more points at home, according to the Omaha World-Herald. But they lost 42-45 on Saturday.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO