ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Barbarian' is top film amid late-summer box office doldrums

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mHqsg_0hr8vFF800

The horror film “Barbarian” won the weekend by bringing in $10 million, according to studio estimates Sunday, as the late-summer doldrums at the box office continued.

Director Zach Cregger's debut from Disney's 20th Century Studios premiered at San Diego Comic-Con in July and opened Friday on 2,340 screens.

“Barbarian” tells the story of a young woman (Georgina Campbell) who finds her Airbnb-rented house weirdly occupied by a stranger (Bill Skarsgård) in a half-ruined section of Detroit . It goes on to subvert several horror conventions.

The hardly head-turning numbers were expected in a nearly always slow September, with the bigger movies of fall and the holiday season many weeks away. “Barbarian” nearly earned back its $10.5 million budget in its first weekend.

Coming in a distant second, but playing on just 810 screens, was “BrahmÄstra: Part One: Shiva ,” an Indian, Hindi-language fantasy epic from Star Studios, another subsidiary of Disney.

The film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, about a DJ named Shiva who discovers a connection with the element of fire and an ability to awaken a supernatural super-powerful weapon, earned $4.4 million in its first weekend in North America.

Long-running Hollywood fare, “Bullet Train” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” occupied the three and four spots.

“Bullet Train” has brought in $92.5 million in six weeks and “Top Gun: Maverick” has earned $705.7 million in 16 weeks and stands as the fifth highest-grossing domestic film of all time.

More quiet weeks likely lie ahead before a surge of expected big earners, including “Halloween Ends” and “Black Adam," arrive in October.

Soon after that, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” kicks off the holiday box office season and an even bigger round of expectations.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. “Barbarian,” $10 million.

2. “Brahmastra Part One: Shiva,” $ 4.4 million.

3. “Bullet Train,” $3.25 million.

4. “Top Gun: Maverick,” $3.2 million.

5. “DC League of Super-Pets,” $2.8 million.

6. “The Invitation," $2.6 million.

7. “Lifemark,” $2.2 million.

8. “Beast,” $1.8 million.

9. “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” $1.65 million.

10. “Spider Man: No Way Home,” $1.3 million.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: The Queen lying in state has the makings of a disaster to shame the nation

Anyone thinking about attending then lying-in-state for the Queen will need the kind of reserves of physical and mental stamina normally associated with running a marathon or climbing Ben Nevis. There can be very few people who will be able to queue for five miles and for more than a day in order to pay their last respects. And when I say more than a day, I don’t mean a working day of eight hours or even 24 hours – but a full 30 hours. That’s just the latest guesstimate. It could, conceivably, be even longer.Nor is this going...
U.K.
The Independent

‘I found out today he’s dead’: Jennifer Coolidge lauded for ‘iconic’ response to dating question

Jennifer Coolidge left reporters lost for words when they asked a question about her dating life.After The White Lotus star took the Emmys 2022 stage on Monday (12 September) evening to claim her award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, she went backstage for press interviews. Speaking to Access, the 61-year-old actor was asked: “If you could shoot your shot with anybody, who would it be?”With a straight face, Coolidge answered: “Well, I was very excited about somebody – I can’t say their name – but I found out today he’s dead.”The two stunned interviewers reacted awkwardly...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

A New Clip of King Charles III Interacting with Royal Servants Has Left Twitter Ablaze

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. In only two days, King Charles III has already gotten some backlash for a clip that’s making its way through Twitter. On Sept 10, many people uploaded a video of King Charles interacting with his servants, with the most viral tweet coming from a parody account named Laura Kuenssberg Translator, who’s garnered over 22 million views on the now-viral clip. They posted it with the caption, “The servant must clear my desk for me. I can’t be expected to move things.”
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayan Mukerji
Person
Georgina Campbell
Person
Bill Skarsgård
The Independent

Resurfaced clip shows assassination attempt on the Queen at Trooping the Colour

Queen Elizabeth II survived a potential attack as she rode a horse down the Mall in London in 1981.As the late monarch rode her horse Burmese at her annual birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, six shots - later discovered to be blanks - were fired at close range.Marcus Sarjeant, 17, from Folkestone, was sentenced to five years in prison. He was a former air training cadet who had joined the Royal Marines and quit within months.The Queen was praised for her composure during the incident, and is remembered for how she was able to control her horse.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen funeral - latest: Queen lies in state at WestminsterThe Queen lying in state has the makings of a shameful disasterWhen is the bank holiday to mourn the Queen’s death?
U.K.
The Independent

King Charles: Resurfaced footage shows ‘assassination attempt’ on monarch in 1994

Resurfaced footage shows the moment of an assassination attempt on King Charles III in 1994.Decades before becoming King, the former Prince of Wales survived the attempt on his life in Australia.Videos show him standing on stage in Sydney, when a man named David Kang shot two blanks at him with a starting pistol.While Charles looked rather unfazed by the incident, within seconds, an entourage of personnel and bodyguards wrestled the shooter to the floor and removed him from the stage.Kang was later found guilty of threatening unlawful violence.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More King Charles and Queen Consort arrive at Holyroodhouse in EdinburghInjured man carried to hospital in bucket of digger in IndiaPakistan’s displaced families plead for help as country braces for more rain
AUSTRALIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Movies#Linus Entertainment#Doldrums#Airbnb#Indian#Hindi#Star Studios
Vibe

‘Rap Sh!t’ Renewed For Season Two At HBO Max

HBO Max has confirmed that Issa Rae’s Rap Sh!t will get a second season. The series explores the current Hip-Hop landscape through the story of two fictional characters who leverage social media and balance real life while trying to launch their rap careers. The dramatic comedy stars rapper KaMillion and Aida Osman as Mia and Shawna, two friends who reconnect and aim to take over the game as a duo.More from VIBE.comKaMillion And Aida Osman "Want To Be Remembered" With 'Rap Sh!t'Janet Jackson Honored As Harlem's Fashion Row x LVMH Kicks Off Fashion WeekAudible's New Podcast To Focus On Black...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The upcoming PS5 games to expect in 2022 and 2023 – from FIFA 23 to God of War Ragnarok

With the impressive dualsense controller, SSD, 4K support and a growing library of exclusives, the PS5 is a force to be reckoned with. The console has been on sale since November 2020, and it has been one of the fastest-selling in Sony’s history, which led to it being unavailable at most retailers for an extended period of time. Now that the stock situation appears to have calmed down for console hunters – though it is worth noting there has been a recent price hike due to inflation – the good news is there is now a burgeoning library of games...
FIFA
The Independent

Mourners describe ‘extremely moving’ moment Queen’s coffin passed by en-route to Westminster Hall

Mourners outside the Palace of Westminster have reacted to the “completely overwhelming” moment the Queen’s coffin passed by.The late monarch was moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday, where she will lie in state until Monday’s funeral.“It was a very, very weird feeling. A sombre feeling. I can’t describe it. Seeing the whole power of the UK walk by, it was a weird feeling,” Paul Salvin said.Lisa Satchell, who was also mourning in Westminster, described the moment as “extremely moving”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Mourners line streets of London to welcome Queen Elizabeth II’s coffinMusic to act as ‘golden thread of history’ during Queen’s funeral processionQueen Elizabeth: Procession through London as monarch’s coffin brought to Westminster
U.K.
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth devotee queues to see late monarch’s coffin seven times in Edinburgh

A devoted supporter of Queen Elizabeth II told BBC News that she queued to see Her late Majesty’s coffin seven times on Tuesday, 13 September.The Queen was lying in rest inside St Giles’ Cathedral at the time following a service on Monday, with the public then permitted to enter and pay their respects.Speaking with a reporter outside the 14th-century cathedral, the woman, also called Elizabeth, showed off her visitor’s wristband. Queen Elizabeth was ceremonially removed from the cathedral and was transported to London.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
The Independent

Ticket to Paradise review: Julia Roberts and George Clooney’s first romcom together is a screwball joy

Dir: Ol Parker. Starring: George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Kaitlyn Dever, Maxime Bouttier, Billie Lourd, Lucas Bravo. 12A, 104 minutes.It’s a joy to watch Julia Roberts and George Clooney fall in love. It’s an even greater joy to watch them bicker. As embittered exes in Ticket to Paradise, flying to Bali in order to stop the whirlwind nuptials of their daughter (Kaitlyn Dever) to a local seaweed farmer (Maxime Bouttier), the duo have been provided a full buffet of snappish asides. They’re heirs to that great screwball tradition. Think back to Claudette Colbert, hitching a car ride with a coquettish...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Lying in state: Visitors take a few moments to say goodbye to the Queen

There was a feeling of profound sadness but also one of unreality among the first people to visit the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall on Wednesday evening.After many hours of queuing and a thorough security search, the first members of the public began to file past the catafalque at 5pm.The sombreness of the occasion jarred with the bright sunlight streaming through the windows, and also the cheerfulness of the crowd who had passed the wait making friends with others in the line.Visitors had just a few short minutes to take in the coffin guarded by four beefeaters and six soldiers...
U.K.
The Independent

Public enjoy camaraderie in queue to see the Queen lying in state

People queuing to see the Queen lying in state have spoken about the feeling of camaraderie with fellow mourners.Bethany, who arrived in the queue at 11am on Wednesday in preparation to file past the late monarch’s coffin, said: “I think, when I see it, it will start to hit me and become more real, but for the time being today has been a social, fun event with the sun shining.”The queue to enter Westminster Hall has grown to more than two miles since the first people took their places on Monday.Trisha, who is number 2,026 in the queue, spoke about...
U.K.
Daily Mail

The Queen of 'banter'! Monarch's piper of four years says she was 'easy-going' and 'funny' and secretly 'liked' being called Your Royal Highness after he mistakenly called her by the title instead of Your Majesty

Pipe Major Scott Methven, who was the Queen's Piper until 2019, has recalled the 'banter' he had with the 'easy-going and funny' monarch during his four-year tenure. The 48-year-old described being moved from the army in 2015 to live in Buckingham Palace as 'surreal', but said that he struck up a 'great relationship' with the Queen.
U.K.
The Independent

Jones Road’s What The Foundation is finally coming to the UK, and we got a first look

Beauty buffs around the world will remember the media storm that surrounded Jones Road’s What The Foundation. You may also remember the feeling at finding out the brand was only stocked on the US website, meaning long shipping times, a £9.29 delivery cost and potential import duties if you threw caution to the wind and bought up most of the brand – hey big spender.But, no longer do we have to live vicariously through our friends across the pond, watching the TikTok drama unfold over this funkily named foundation, while we sit on the sidelines, thanks to shipping.In an exciting...
MAKEUP
The Independent

8 best tanning mitts for achieving a streak-free golden glow

When it comes to achieving a seriously good sunless glow, it’s certainly beneficial to get a little helping hand from a fake tan. And the key to success is the preparation (cleanse and exfoliate properly) and a tanning mitt for application, which will allow you to buff the formula into every area of your skin. But you can also use a brush, which blends tan and tackles the trickier areas, namely hands and feet.There are plenty of mitt and brush options out there, so we asked tanning guru and founder of one of our favourite tanning brands, Isle of Paradise,...
SKIN CARE
The Guardian

When we asked the Queen to tea with Paddington, something magic happened – the most lovely goodbye

In 1972, Rick Sylvester skied off the edge of Mount Asgard in Canada in one of cinema’s most electrifying stunts. It’s the bit in The Spy Who Loved Me where Bond is chased over the edge of a cliff to his certain death. Except it turns out that Bond takes a parachute with him when he goes skiing just in case –a union jack parachute. In his brilliant book about Bond and the Beatles, Love and Let Die, John Higgs quotes the film’s writer Christopher Wood: “All over the world, instead of howling and throwing stones at the union jack, they were bursting into spontaneous applause.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Center Parcs, the Queen’s funeral and the pitfalls of the performative ‘mark of respect’

Of all the many uniformed and plumed soldiers, glum-faced clergymen, stoic princes and glossy steeds, who would have thought that middle-class holiday favourite Center Parcs would have played such a visible role in the first day of the Queen’s Lying-in-State?They didn’t have to be involved at all, of course. But someone at the top of the company – presumably seeing that everyone from knicker merchants Anne Summers to dough ball legends Pizza Express were lowering their metaphorical flags to half-mast – felt that the UK’s family-friendly forest retreats should join in with such PDMs (public displays of mourning).So Center Parcs...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

841K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy