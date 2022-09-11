Where Penn State Ranks in the College Football Polls

The Lions make their debut in the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll before a road trip to Auburn.

Penn State will head to Auburn as a ranked team in both major college football polls.

The Lions (2-0) debuted at No. 22 in the AP Top 25 and No. 23 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll . It's the first time Penn State has been ranked in either poll this season.

Penn State is ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since November 2021, when it was 23rd before visiting Michigan. The Lions fell out of the Top 25 following a 21-17 loss and went 1-2 in their final three games of the season.

Penn State began the season unranked in both major polls for the first time since 2016. The Lions were No. 21 in ESPN's SP+ rankings following their season-opening victory over Purdue.

The Lions visit Auburn on Sept. 17 for a rare SEC road game. The Tigers (2-0) are unranked in both polls. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Read More

Sean Clifford on Penn State: "It's a championship team"

What we learned from Penn State's win over Ohio

The Penn State-Ohio report card

The Nicholas Singleton era begins at Penn State

Lions Legacy Club, a new NIL collective, has big plans for Penn State football

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich . And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.